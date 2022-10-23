IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Key For India's Chase

Live now
Live Score IND vs PAK Updates at MCG: Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh produced sensational performances with the ball as India managed to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early in the powerplay, while Hardik removed their middle order in quick succession. However, Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan post a fighting total on the scoreboard.
Former India captain Virat Kohli is once again fighting hard for his team. He smashed three boundaries to keep India alive in the chase. He also completed his half-century. 17 runs came off the over. However, Hardik Pandya is struggling a bit on the short balls here. IND 129/4 in 18 overs
Another top over for Pakistan as Naseem Shah held his nerves well and just gave 6 runs off it. He used the short ball well to trouble the Indian batters. The required run rate is 16 and it’s an alarming sign now. Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to hit big shots now. IND 112/4 in 17 overs
Excellent over from Haris Rauf as only 6 runs came off this over. The Pakistan pacer has been on fire today with his pace and bounce. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to attack the other two bowlers here to keep the required run rate in check. IND 106/4 in 16 overs
10 runs came off Naseem Shah’s over as 100 up for India. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to stay in the middle till the end to get the job done. The second fifty came in just 27 balls and they need special batting from the duo to outclass their arch-rivals. IND 100/4 in 15 overs
Shadab Khan finishes his spell with a 7-run over. A good bowling performance by the Pakistan spinner, he didn’t take wickets but put pressure on the batters with his disciplined bowling. The required run rate is 11.67 which is very much gettable when Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are in the middle. IND 90/4 in 14 overs
Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to the attack and 9 runs came off his over. Virat Kohli is now looking to find gaps as he has faced enough balls to get settled. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has already put his foot on the accelerator. IND 83/4 in 13 overs
India break the shackles as Hardik Pandya hits a couple of sixes while Virat Kohli also clears the rope once to get the scoreboard moving. 20 runs came off the over as India needed that over desperately. Pakistan will bring their pacers back into the attack which will make the game interesting. IND 74/4 in 12 overs
A good over from India’s point of view as nine runs came off it. Hardik Pandya has decided to hit a boundary in every over from here to ease off the required run rate pressure. The batters have to attack the spinners here to as Pakistan will bring the pacers soon into the attack. IND 54/4 in 11 overs
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are struggling to find a boundary here as the required run rate is now 11.5. India need a boundary in every over to keep the scoreboard moving otherwise it will be too late. Babar Azam is rotating his bowlers well to put pressure on India. IND 45/4 in 10 overs
The Pakistan spinners are chipping in well with some tight overs here. Shadab Khan just gave three runs off his over as the required run rate is spiking with every passing over here. Both batters can not take any risk at the moment as India have already lost 4 wickets. IND 44/4 in 9 Overs
A tidy over from Mohammad Nawaz as only three runs came off it. The pressure is on Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to rebuild the innings and at the same time, they have to take care of the required run rate. They have to take this game deep which is the only way for them to get close to win. IND 38/4 in 8 overs
OUT! Huge mix-up between Axar Patel and Virat Kohli and the latter loses his wicket. It was not a run there and Babar Azam collected the ball and threw it at keeper’s end, he was a bit slow but still manages to get Axar run out. Pakistan are all over the game at the moment. IND 31/4 in 6.1 overs
OUT! Haris Rauf has done it again as he dismisses in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 15. The Pakistan pace banged it short and Suryakumar tried to cut it over third man but was beaten by the pace and edged it behind the stumps to Mohammad Rizwan. India are in massive trouble here as Pakistan completely dominated the powerplay. IND 26/3 in 5.3 overs
Suryakumar Yadav is batting with a positive approach here which is a good sign for India as they need someone to keep the scoreboard moving so that Virat Kohli can settle in and play the anchor’s role which is crucial in this chase. As expected the Pakistan pace trio has been impressive with the new ball here. IND 22/2 in 5 overs
OUT! Excellent catch by Iftikar Ahmed here and Rohit Sharma departs for 4. Haris Rauf gets the big wicket at his favourite ground and India are in massive trouble here. The Indian captain is looking dejected after getting out. Haris has played a lot of cricket here and he used his experience here. IND 10/2 in 3.2 overs
A tidy over from Shaheen Shah Afridi as only three runs came off it. Virat Kohli is looking focused here as he is not looking to take any risks here. While Rohit Sharma is also batting with a cautious approach here in the powerplay. IND 10/1 in 3 overs
OUT! BIG BLOW! Naseem Shah gets the better of KL Rahul once again. The Indian opener was beaten by the pace as he tried to play with soft hands and edged the ball to the stumps. A fine start for Pakistan as they need early wickets to put pressure on India and Naseem dismisses in-form Rahul. IND 7/1 in 1.5 overs
Both openers are off the mark as Shaheen Shah Afridi tried to trouble them with yorkers but he failed to hit them right. Both batters are playing cautiously as India don’t want to lose early wickets in this chase. Rohit Sharma is playing the ball a bit late with a minimal backlift. IND 5/0 in 1 Over
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle to start the chase for India. Shaheen Shah Afridi to start the proceedings with the new ball.
10 runs came off the final over of the innings as Pakistan made a fine recovery after losing early wickets. Haris Rauf connected Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six after Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed on the second ball. Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) pulled Pakistan back in the game after they lost early wickets. India failed to capitalize and leaked too many runs in the last three overs against tailenders. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the standout bowlers with three wickets each. Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs against India
Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign. While Mohammed Shami straightaway got a place in the playing XI. On the other side, Pakistan didn’t pick Fakhar Zaman in the XI as Shan Masood got a chance in the middle order.
A new chapter will be added (if rain stays away) in the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the two giants clash in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The buzz around the contest can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of fans turned up to just watch India cricketers practice at the MCG on Saturday.
2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.
India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.
When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 23, Sunday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan begin?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs Pakistan Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
