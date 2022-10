IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Key For India's Chase

Read more

have a good pace attack to defend this title, while India will look to avoid losing early wickets.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign. While Mohammed Shami straightaway got a place in the playing XI. On the other side, Pakistan didn’t pick Fakhar Zaman in the XI as Shan Masood got a chance in the middle order.

Here you can find IND vs PAK highlights, IND vs PAK 2021 t20 world cup, current score India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK live score today match, India vs Pakistan live score today 2022, live cricket score, India live score, match score live, Pakistan live score, Pakistan India live score.

A new chapter will be added (if rain stays away) in the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the two giants clash in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The buzz around the contest can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of fans turned up to just watch India cricketers practice at the MCG on Saturday.

2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.

India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here