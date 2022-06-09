Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st T20I Latest Updates: All Eyes on Pant as India Chase Massive World Record Against South Africa

Live now
IND vs SA Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The Men in Blue will be back in action after the completion of Indian Premier League as the first challenge in front of them will be the Proteas who had a dominating run over India earlier this year at home. Read More
It will be interesting to see whether young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik get a chance in the first T20I. It is highly unlikely that both of them will get a debut cap in New Delhi as India are expected to go with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as the first two options.
The pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium is usually on the slower side and the spinners are likely to hold an upper edge. However, the shorter boundaries and quick outfield will be a leveller of sorts The team bowling first will look to restrict the opposition to below 160 as anything over it may be an uphill task while chasing.
Delhi weather is expected to be mainly clear on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa T20I match as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 32 to 42 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 18 per cent.
India Predicted XI: Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
The five-match series will start India’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup but they are going to miss the services of several starts against the Proteas. Senior players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series. While KL Rahul, who was set to lead the team, sustained an injury and has been ruled out for all five matches.
Rishabh Pant is going to lead the young Indian side with Hardik Pandya as his deputy while the Proteas have arrived with their best set of players.
Ahead of today’s 1st T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:
What date T20I Series match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played?
The 1st T20I Series match between India and South Africa will take place on June 9, Thursday.
Where will the T20I Series match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?
The match between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
What time will the T20I Series match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?
The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) match?
India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) match?
India vs South Africa match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Staring XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada
