India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Eyes on IND Bowlers After Batting Collapse

Live now
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The opening day of the second Test turned out to be a tragic one for India as they were bowled out for 202 after opting to bat first in Johannesburg. Young pacer Marco Yansen was the pick of the bowlers, scalping 4 wickets in 17 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier joined the party with 3 wickets apiece to run through India’s stuttering middle Read More
Getting Day 2 ready at the Wanderers! 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/xICZLUPrfx
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022
So it rained heavily in Johannesburg last night. However, it’s bright and sunny right now and the forecast is good for the remainder of the day as well. Fingers crossed.
Mohammed Siraj was seen limping on Monday after which he had to leave the field. The seriousness of the injury is yet to ascertained and Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will be monitored by the medical staff over night.
Marco Jansen had a terrific outing against India on Monday. 4 wickets in 17 overs, after conceding just 31 runs, what a start to his Test career. Let’s have a look at his victims on Day 1 of the second Test:
KL Rahul (50) – c Rabada b Marco Jansen
Mayank Agarwal (26) – c Verreynne b Marco Jansen
Rishabh Pant (17) – c Verreynne b Marco Jansen
Ashwin (46) – c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen
Lowest 1st innings totals by teams at Wanderers to win a Test:
187 – India vs South Africa, 2017/18
199 – South Africa vs Australia, 1966/67
226 – South Africa vs New Zealand, 2007/08
India (1st Innings): 202 all-out | Rahul 50, Jansen 4/31
South Africa (1st Innings): 35/1 | Petersen 14*, Shami 1/15
South Africa trail by 167 runs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 in Johannesburg. The opening day witnessed a collapse of Indian batting line-up against the Proteas attack. As the game heads into the second day, the Indian fans will hope to see the visitors make a comeback in the game with the ball.
Stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a handy 46 as India managed to post a decent yet low total. No other batter showed the temperament to challenge the home bowling attack. Another disappointing outing for the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) while Shardul Thakur (0) also failed to do something special with the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah tried to amplify the innings towards the end with a couple of boundaries and a maximum but he didn’t get the desired support from the other end. The Indian innings lasted only 63.1 overs on the opening day at the Wanderers.
In reply, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen ensured South Africa did not major damage on Monday as the hosts reached 35/1 at stumps, after their bowlers came up with a fine performance to bundle India out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test.
At stumps, South Africa were still trailing India by 167 runs. On a day on which eleven wickets fell for overall 237 runs, South Africa kept themselves on top after a solid bowling performance helped them restrict India to 202.
After being bowled out for a modest score, Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough as Aiden Markram was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shami got the ball to skid in from a good length and Markram tried to defend but was beaten and struck on the pads.
(With Agency Inputs)
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here