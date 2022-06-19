Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 5th T20I Latest Updates: South Africa Elect to Bowl Against Unchanged India; Injured Bavuma Out, Rabada Returns

Read more

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The two heavyweight sides will lock horns in the series finale to prove their supremacy over each other. Rishabh Pant and Co. have bounced back in an emphatic fashion in the last two matches to level the series 2-2 but the job is yet not done for the Men in Blue as they are eyeing their first-ever T20I series win over the Proteas on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, South Africa missed the services of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell in the fourth T20I and there is no clarity on their availability for the series decider. However, the major area of concern for the Proteas lies in the opening department as they have failed to put up a solid show at the top in this series.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

South Africa had kicked off the series on a positive note as they had managed to win the first two matches to take a vital 2-0 lead. Then the Rishabh Pant-led side won back-to-back two matches to script a sensational comeback in the series.

What date fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match?

India vs South Africa fifth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here