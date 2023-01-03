Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya's Young Brigade Look to Start New Year on a High

Live now
Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 18:31 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Score IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka live score and updates of the 1st T20I match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The transition period in T20I begins today for India as the young guns will lock horns with Sri Lanka under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The Men in Blue are under the scanner for their below-par show in the multi-nation tournaments in the last couple of years and now the Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Sri Lanka win toss opt to bowl first.
Stay tuned as we are just few second away from the toss as Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka are walking out in the middle.
To Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill in 1st T20I. Now, if Mavi comes in then who sits out? Umran? Arshdeep? Or Harshal Patel?
India’s famed top three — Rohit, Kohli and Rahul — are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20 future , the team must prepare for life without them. The problem with the current Indian T20 team in recent past, has been distinct lack of intent and ability to play fearless cricket.
Though uncapped Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the squad, the likely pace bowling trio will be of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.
Inching closer to the #INDvSL T20I series opener! ⏳ 👏
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/x0tupH98nB#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/FDVy3LrCso
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023
The management will have to choose between Sanju Samson and uncapped Rahul Tripathi for the one spot in the middle order. Tripathi has been warming the bench for a while now and it could continue against Sri Lanka but Samson on account of experience should get a first go.
💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023
Lights 💡Camera 📸Action ⏳
Scenes from #TeamIndia‘s headshots session ahead of the T20I series 👌 👌#INDvSL | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/awWGh4eVZh
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023
India Predicted XIs: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka Predicted XIs: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Sri Lanka live score and updates of the 1st T20I match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: Under Hardik Pandya, India Prepare For Life Without The ‘Big Three’ in T20Is
It is going to be a great opportunity for the youngsters as India have finally started looking for the future and their first step is expected to be the phasing out period of the senior players who played with a conservative approach in recent times.
When will the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?
The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 3, Tuesday.
Where will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?
The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?
The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?
India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?
India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here