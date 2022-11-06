Live Score IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Rohit Sharma And Co Look to Continue Winning Momentum

Read more

IND vs ZIM Live Score and Updates T20 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match from Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the semifinals after Netherlands produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by beating South Africa. While Zimbabwe are also out of the race for the last two finish in Group 2.

India might make a couple of changes to their side to give rest to the senior starts before their big-ticket final. Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are expected to get a chance in the XI after they failed to make the cut in the first four matches. However, it will be crucial for India to win the match and enter the semis with boosted confidence. A win will set up India’s semifinal clash with England.

On the other side, Zimbabwe have played quality cricket in this World Cup and will look to pull off another upset to exit the tournament with their heads high. Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine have been the key for them with the bat while their bowling unit attacks in a pack to trouble the opposition.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Zimbabwe Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

