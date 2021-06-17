India Women vs England Women 2021 Highlights: As it Happened

23:05 (IST)
Indw vs Engw: Eng 172/2: We are back after Tea. This is the final session of play. How will India respond to the challenge? They haven't shown any urgency to induce a wicket. Meawhile Heather Knight have got a FIFTY.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 162/2 and that would be Tea. Great session for England. The only consolation for India is that they managed to grab the wicket of Tammy Beaumont who was looking dangerous. Meanwhile, India's body language and feilding leaves a lot to be desired. Hard final session coming up for our girls, stay tuned.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 141/2---WICKET! Finally a breakthrough for India. Sneh Rana gets her first wicket. What a story. Comes back to international cricket and gets India the breakthrough. Dogged persistence, really. In comes vice-captain Nate Sciver.
India women vs England women: So 90 over have been bowled but the play is continuing further. Must be just an over or two here. England are 267/6.
India vs England live score: 87th over comes to an end, and another one from Jhulan. India would like to bag a couple of wickets before the end of day's play. England are still looking to score runs and move to 263/6.
Indw vs Engw: India need to wrap up the English innings quickly here, and under 300. That could be a huge boost for the Indians. England now move to 256/6.
India women vs England women: India right on top here. Rana has her third wicket here as Elwiss edges one from former, and Deepti Sharma takes an excellent catch at first slip. England in trouble here at 251/6.
India vs England live score: What is happening here. Heather Knight is out for 95. Deepti Sharma comes around the wicket and bowls one on the pads. Knight fails to bring her bat in time and is LBW. India well and truly back in this match. It's 244-5.
Indw vs Engw: Heather Knight is moving close to her ton here. She gets on to 95 now as India desperately look for her wicket. England are now 241/4.
India women vs England women: A wicket can change the morale of the team, and that has what Sciver's wicket done. India are looking to pick more wickets here and putting extra pressure. And now Rana removes Amy Jones for 1. England 236/4.
India vs England live score: And Deepti Sharma manages to break the partnership here. Sciver tries to sweep a fullish ball, but misses it completely. She is LBW for 42. England 230/3.
Indw vs Engw: Some half-chances are coming India's way, but a solid opportunity for a wicket has eluded them. This shows the kind of batting England batters have done. It's 218/2.
India women vs England women: Nat Sciver rocks back in the crease and plays an exquisite drive through the covers for a four. India is struggling here. England move to 214/2.
India vs England live score: It seems like Indian bowlers have given up already. Test cricket is testing them, big time. They need a couple of quick wickets here to get some confidence. For now England are 198/2.
Sneh Rana. What a Story.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 141/2---WICKET! Finally a breakthrough for India. Sneh Rana gets her first wicket. What a story. Comes back to international cricket and gets India the breakthrough. Dogged persistence, really. In comes vice-captain Nate Sciver.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 136/1---Sneh Rana is playing her first international match in five years! And she has bowled ten overs and yet to take a wicket. England are looking threatening to say the least.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 129/1--India have made some changes to the squad. As many as five debutantes. Here's more: The Indian team has handed debuts to five cricketers and this include Sneh Rana— who last played back in February 2016. The 27-year-old from Dehradun got a national call up, which was almost a ‘surprise’ to the young lady, who lost her father in April this year.
Indw vs Engw: Eng 116/1:A FOUR to end the over from Shikha Pandey. Till then it was turning out to be a very good over but some poor feilding made sure this one go to the boundary. This stand between Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont is looking dangerous.
Here's Laxman on Twitter.
INDW vs ENGW 2021, Live Cricket Score, India Women vs England Women Live Score and Latest Updates: After a gripping day of the Test, England score 269-6 at stumps. They won’t be happy with the score as they were only two down for 230.
The pitch for the one-off Test between India women and England women commencing on Wednesday could turn out to be a flat deck and may assist spinners later on since it was used for a T20 Blast game only five days back.
Though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologised for scheduling the June 16-19 Test on a pitch that hosted a domestic T20 game between Gloucestershire and Sussex, it may have no answer for the behaviour of the pitch that may play like an Indian surface and help Mithali Raj & Co.
“A pitch that is prepared for a T20 game is flat, devoid of any grass and has plenty of runs in it. They may have watered it (Bristol pitch) and used heavy roller on it to keep some grass which means it may assist seamers early on. But it could still return to being flat very soon in the match,” said experienced Indian curator Samandar Singh Chauhan, who in the past has prepared pitches on which Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag scored their ODI double centuries.
“Normally, when we have matches in such short duration at one venue, we use different pitches. But in this case, the ECB is using the same pitch,” he told IANS.
“If they haven’t watered the pitch, then it will break and help spin bowlers since it was a T20 pitch which normally lacks grass,” added Samandar.
Former England women’s team player and journalist Isabelle Westbury had, on Tuesday, asked Indian team captain Mithali Raj in a media interaction if she felt the used pitch would assist spin bowlers and therefore help India’s cause.
Mithali refused to get into the debate and only said that the Indian team will play on whatever pitch is dished out to it.
“We are here to play a match. Whatever strip we get, we try and get a result out of it. That is our thought process… it is important that we put down our strategies accordingly,” said Mithali.
England women’s team captain Heather Knight was criticial unlike Mithali.
“I guess it is obviously not ideal. We would much prefer to be on a fresh one but it is what it is. And we do not know how it is going to play necessarily,” said Heather in a media interaction on Tuesday.
“We found out last week. We obviously tried to get it changed but it was a little bit too late for that to happen. It is unfortunate but it still could play very well,” Heather had added.
The ECB, however, apologised for the scheduling after criticism from Heather and another England player Alexandra Hartley.
“We are all disappointed that the wicket for the Test match against India will have had 37 overs played on it. We know that England Women deserve a fresh wicket and we are sorry that we were unable to provide that in this instance,” said the ECB in a statement.
