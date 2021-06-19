India Women vs England Women 2021, Live Cricket Score, Day 4: Deepti & Punam Build Partnership

16:55 (IST)
India women vs England women: Deepti Sharma has been exceptional, but what has been heartening to see is the approach of Punam Raut. She is not just looking to hang in there, but also score some runs. India now move to 140/2.
India vs England live cricket score: The deficit is down to 44, and Mithali Raj would be confident of get a decent lead here. The score has gone to 121/2.
Indw vs Engw live score: This is classic Test match cricket. Ecclestone has five around the bat for Punam Raut, but the latter releases the pressure by cutting the ball for a four. India have narrowed down the deficit to 45. The score is 120/2.
India women vs England women: India have to try and find a way to not lose wickets and even score runs. You never know if India manages to get a lead of 150 by end of the second session, they might go for a win in the last session. The score moves to 109/2.
India vs England live cricket score: Shafali Verma does not know any kind of pressure as she muscles Ecclestone for first six of the day. She has decided to go for it, and that is the right way to go about things. But Verma unfortunately is caught out in the deep for 63 by Brunt. What an exceptional catch that as India are 99/2.
Indw vs Engw live score: This match is about Deepti Sharma too, who has batted with grit and determination. Either of these two will have to see the day through, so India can save this Test. The score has moved to 89/1.
India women vs England women: The match is underway and Sophie Ecclestone starts the proceedings for England. The conditions are still overcast and batting will be tough on the final day. India 85/1.
So we are just minutes away from the start of the final day of the Bristol Test between India women and England women. Shafali Verma impressed once again with an unbeatean fifty after India were forced to follow on. The score is 83/1, and England need nine wickets to win.
India Women vs England Women, Only Test Day 4 Live Updates: Indw vs Engw live score: Team India is doing fairly well in the opening session of the final day. Although they have lost Shafali Verma for 63, but Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut are combining well.
Day 4 Report
Opener Shafali Verma once again led from the front with an aggressive innings — batting 55 (68 balls) — as the Indian women’s cricket team went into stumps on a rain affected day at 83 for 1 after England asked them to follow on on the third day of the one-off Test. Despite the effort of 17-year-old Shafali, who had made 96 in first innings, India still trail England by 82 runs. India had lost the wicket of Smriti Mandhana early in second innings. The left-hander fell to pace bowler Katherine Brunt for a 13-ball eight, chasing a wide delivery and nicking to the slip cordon.
But Shafali, who has already hit 11 fours in her second innings, and Deepti Sharma (batting 18) have already added unbeaten 54 for the second wicket. Deepti was promoted to No. 3 after impressing in the middle order in the first innings. The move worked for India as Deepti looked solid throughout. Earlier, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s four for 88 helped England women dismiss Indian women for 231 and take a 165-run lead on first innings. India, who had got off to a strong start with a 167-run stand between Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78), lost track late on the second day on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to go to stumps at 187 for five. The third day’s morning session did not bring any luck or resistance from India as they lost both Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia without the addition of any score, both lbw to the left-arm spinner.
At 197/8 after the fall of Sneh Rana, it looked like India would not reach even 200. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma added 33 for the ninth wicket. Skipper Heather Knight took two wickets for seven runs with her off-spin. Altogether six of India’s wickets fell to spin.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking