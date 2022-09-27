Live Cricket Score India A vs New Zealand A Latest Updates 3rd Unofficial ODI: Sanju Samson Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First

Read more

India A vs New Zealand A Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match. Skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand A at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India A have already produced dominant victories in the first two ODIs to clinch the series 2-0.

The Indian players will look to impress the selectors in the third match here to get a place in the ODI squad against South Africa which the senior players are expected to miss as they will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational hat-trick and Prithvi Shaw’s quick-fire half century (77) set up a four-wicket win for India ‘A’ against New Zealand ‘A’ in the second unofficial ODI to clinch the three-match series here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, New Zealand ‘A’ were all out for 219 in 47 overs as Kuldeep picked up the last four wickets, including the hat-trick.

On what date will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be played on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A begin?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 9 am IST, on September 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

