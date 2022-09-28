CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS T20 Updates: Persistent Rain Forces Semifinal to be Postponed, AUSL 136/5 in 17 Overs

India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS T20 Updates: Persistent Rain Forces Semifinal to be Postponed, AUSL 136/5 in 17 Overs

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS 2022 Semifinal: Here you can follow live score and updates of Road Safety World Series Semifinal match from Raipur.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 17:35 IST

Raipur, India

Live Score India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS 2022 Latest Updates

India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of INDL vs AUSL Semifinal Road Safety World Series 2022 from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar and Co. have a tough task ahead in their title defence as they face mighty Australian legends in the semifinal 1 of the RSWS 2022. The rain affected three India Legends matches at group stage matches which didn’t allow Read More

Sep 28, 2022 23:07 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS Semifinal

India Legends are enjoying an upper hand in the game right now as they have managed to dismiss dangerous Ben Dunk right before the rain stopped play at Raipur. The Indian spinners produce a collective effort with the ball to put pressure on the Australian batters as they put a brake on their scoring rate in the middle overs. Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan have been standout performers for India with the ball so far in this match with two-wicket each. While Australia will rely on Cameron White and Brad Haddin to post a big score in the last three overs left in their innings.

Sep 28, 2022 22:54 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live RSWS Semifinal: Match Will Continue Tomorow!

Sep 28, 2022 22:53 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Big Update!

Due to persistent rain, the semifinal between India legends and Australia legends will be continued from the same point on Thursday, 29th September from 3:30 PM onwards.

Sep 28, 2022 22:04 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Absolutely Sensational From Raina!

Sep 28, 2022 21:37 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: BAD NEWS!

Covers are on as the rain has stopped play here at Raipur. AUSL 136/5 in 17 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:35 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

A tight over from Rahul Sharma as only five runs came off it but it has started raining heavily at Raipur. It will be interesting to see when will the umpires order the groundsman to bring the covers. AUSL 136/5 in 17 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:31 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Suresh Raina Takes a Screamer!

OUT! Big blow for Australia legends as Ben Dunk, who was looking dangerous with the bat departs for 46 off 26 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun gets his second wicket in this over as Suresh Raina takes a stunning catch to pin Australia down here. AUSL 131/5 in 16 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:26 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Mithun Gets Wicket!

OUT! Abhimanyu Mithun gets his first wicket of the night as Nathan Reardon tries to play the scoop shot but only manages an edge. Wicketkeeper Naman Ojha and Mithun escape the big clash here as both went for the same catch but in the end the glovesman grabbed it. AUSL 128/4 in 15.2 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:23 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Ben Dunk is the dangerman here as he is hitting boundaries at ease here to put the pressure back on the Indian bowlers. Sachin Tendulkar is sticking with his spin bowlers here to take advantage of the track, Only four overs have been bowled by pacers in this innings so far. AUSL 127/3 in 15 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:16 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Yusuf Strikes Again!

OUT! And Yusuf Pathan gets another here as Callum Ferguson looks to play a big shot but only manages to get an edge as Sachin Tendulkar takes an easy catch at short third-man. Australia Legends are in trouble now. Ferguson departs for just 10. AUSL 104/3 in 12.4 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:14 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Callum Ferguson collected a couple of boundaries in Suresh Raina’s over to get the Australian team back on track. The duo will look to revive Australian innings from here. AUSL 97/2 in 12 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:07 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Yusuf Pathan Strikes!

OUT! Yusuf Pathan gets the job done with the ball here as he dismisses well-set Alex Doolan for 35. The right-handed batter charges down the ground but fails to get any connection with the bat as Naman Ojha dislodges the stumps in time. AUSL 78/2 in 10.3 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:04 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Suresh Raina into the attack as he gave away six runs from his first over. The scoring rate has dipped after Shane Watson’s departure as the spinners are trying to spin their web around Alex Doolan and Ben Dunk. A good comeback by India Legends here. AUSL 76/1 in 10 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:00 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Excellent over from Yusuf Pathan as only four runs came off it. The ball is coming a bit slow to the bat and Sachin Tendulkar is not shying away to use his spinners from both ends to trouble the Aussie batters. AUSL 70/0 in 9 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:52 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: Watson Departs!

OUT! The break helped India to break the momentum as Shane Watson departs for 30 right after the break. Rahul Sharma gets the crucial wicket as he tosses it up and Watson fails to read it and pushes it directly into Suresh Raina’s hands. AUSL 60/1 in 7.1 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:48 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

India Legends’ search for the first wicket continues as both batters are well settled in the middle. They are matching the beats with each other and it’s definitely not a good sign for Sachin Tendulkar and Co. AUSL 60/0 in 7 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:44 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal: 50 up For AUSL!

Rahul Sharma came into the attack and he almost got the better of Alex Doolan but Rajesh Pawar dropped an easy catch at mid-off. Australia have already crossed the 50-run mark and both the batters are looking in some solid touch here. AUSL 54/0 in 6 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:40 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

A tidy over from Abhimanyu Mithun as only five runs came off it. He didn’t give room to the batters to free their arms. The current run rate is 9 and Australia Legends look calm and composed with their approach. They are not looking in any kind of hurry here. AUSL 45/0 in 5 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:35 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Shane Watson continues to find boundaries here as India Legends are feeling the pressure now. Alex Doolan is providing good support to his skipper here. Another double-digit over as 13 runs came off it. Not the best of starts for Munaf Patel with the ball. AUSL 40/0 in 4 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:31 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS Semifinal

Shane Watson is finding gaps at ease here. 9 runs came off the third over and India Legends look for the first breakthrough here as Watson is looking very dangerous and if he gets going Australia are going to post a mammoth total. AUSL 27/0 in 3 overs

Sep 28, 2022 19:52 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score Semifinal Updates: INDL Opt to Field

Sep 28, 2022 17:40 IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score RSWS T20 Semifinal Updates: Major Weather Update

them to get much game time in this tournament as compared to the other teams. However, they won their two matches and finished second on the points table.

While the Australian team won three matches and lost one in group stage as one of their match was washed out due to rain.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

