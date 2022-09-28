India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS T20 Updates: Persistent Rain Forces Semifinal to be Postponed, AUSL 136/5 in 17 Overs

Read more

them to get much game time in this tournament as compared to the other teams. However, they won their two matches and finished second on the points table.

While the Australian team won three matches and lost one in group stage as one of their match was washed out due to rain.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

