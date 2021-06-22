CRICKETNEXT

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, WTC Final 2021, Southampton Test: Hope of Outright Result Bleak

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Live Score And Updates: What's in store on Day 5 after persistent rain continued to disrupt the world test championship final between India and New Zealand as the fourth day's play was washed out

India vs New Zealand (test)

STUMPS

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (test)

Final test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 4th Day, 2nd Session

India

1st INN

217/10

(92.1) RR 2.35

India Virat Kohli (C)
New Zealand trail by 116 runs
New Zealand Kane Williamson (C)

New Zealand

1st INN

101/2

(49.0) RR 2.06

Highlights

Live Blog

06:50 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final. Marred with rain stoppages and washouts, we are nowhere near to finding the inaugural winner of the WTC. Yet, let's not lose hope. Still, two days to go and we might get some play today and tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates. 

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021, IND vs NZ Live Score and Latest Updates:   Persistent rain continued to disrupt the world test championship final between India and New Zealand as the fourth day’s play was washed out on Monday. Umpires called off the day’s play at 1300 local time as rain continued to fall at the Rose Bowl.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final. The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day.

India’s middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs. There is the provision of a reserve day and there’s a much better forecast over the remaining two days. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

Given a standard men’s Test lasts a maximum of five days, this match would usually be destined for a draw. The provision of a reserve day on Wednesday, however, offers the hope that one team will be able to claim a winners’ cheque worth $1.6 million, with the runners-up receiving $800,000.

But that is still no guarantee a two-year process to crown Test cricket’s first official world champion will end with an outright winner. The International Cricket Council confirmed Monday the final would be extended into Wednesday if the match had not been completed by close of play on Tuesday’s fifth day.

But the global governing body stressed the aim of using the reserve day was to do with making up the overs lost in the game, rather than trying to force a result The ICC added a decision would be taken by the match officials 60 minutes before the scheduled close of play on day five.

Tickets have now gone on sale to spectators who had paid to attend the washed-out first and fourth days, with fans who missed out in the initial ballot able to buy tickets from Tuesday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking