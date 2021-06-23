IND vs NZ Live Score, WTC final, Southampton Test, Day 6: Virat Kohli Crucial for India's Chances

CRICKETNEXT

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Live Score And Updates: The weather today is the best in the last five days and we should be getting a full game today

India vs New Zealand (test)

STUMPS

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (test)

Final test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 5th Day, 3rd Session

India

1st INN

217/10

(92.1) RR 2.35

2nd INN

64 /2

(30.0) 2.13

India Virat Kohli (C)
India lead by 32 runs
New Zealand Kane Williamson (C)

New Zealand

1st INN

249/10

(99.2) RR 2.51

14:51 (IST)

It has been learnt that it was a racist abuse. If this is confirmed then it would be another incident of racism in cricket. Earlier this sort of behaviour happened in Sydney when India toured Australia earlier this year. The complainant heard the abuses on TV and tweeted where ICC Media and Communications manager took note of it. Back in SCG, a couple of Australians were removed for being abusive to India bowler Mohammed Siraj. It was alleged that he was called ‘brown dog.’

14:38 (IST)

Acouple of fans were removed from the Hampshire Bowl as they were allegedly abusing NZ cricketer Ross Taylor. A fan tweeted about the incident to ICC which in turn took the action and promptly removed the couple of fans.

14:23 (IST)

“India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final," Gavaskar told India Today. “They have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface."

14:10 (IST)

Sunil Gavaskar, speaking to India Today said, he expects an exciting finish to the WTC Test. He also said that the team needs to up the ante as for the batting is concerned. India ended day five on 64/2, with a lead of 32 runs. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have already been dismissed. Currently, skipper Virat Kohli (8*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) are at the crease and will look to take the team forward.

14:01 (IST)

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has opined that although India have given themselves a chance to win the WTC final against New Zealand, but it might not be possible for them to bundle out the opposition on the reserve day. The weather in Southampton on the reserve day is predicted to be bright and sunny, and might be conducive for batting.

13:59 (IST)

We are just an hour away from the start of the match. Hoping for an India win? Sunil Gavaskar feels otherwise. He is of the opinion that it would be hard for India to dismiss NZ on the last day. 

13:16 (IST)

For the Kiwis, their chances of winning this game are a lot more than their opponent's. They will not only need to pick wickets but also restrict the run-flow. The reserve day which is Day 6 could prove to be an exciting one. Do join us for all the action. In reply, India started off solidly but now has both their openers back in the hut. They lead by 32 and still have 8 wickets in hand. We believe they will try to bat time on Wednesday first, then analyze their position and think how to go about it.

13:15 (IST)

This is the latest on the Southampton Weather 

Blog Image

13:08 (IST)

Welcome to our live coverage of the reserve day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. 

Day 5 Report 

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara see through the rest of the day. An interesting day today, with India and NZ battling hard. India’s bowlers did well but NZ’s tail wagged, as teams often do against India. India have wiped out the small deficit and are into a slender lead now. Tomorrow is going to be a thrilling day, hopefully.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final. The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day. India’s middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs. There is the provision of a reserve day and there’s a much better forecast over the remaining two days. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared. Given a standard men’s Test lasts a maximum of five days, this match would usually be destined for a draw. The provision of a reserve day on Wednesday, however, offers the hope that one team will be able to claim a winners’ cheque worth $1.6 million, with the runners-up receiving $800,000.

But that is still no guarantee a two-year process to crown Test cricket’s first official world champion will end with an outright winner. The International Cricket Council confirmed Monday the final would be extended into Wednesday if the match had not been completed by close of play on Tuesday’s fifth day. But the global governing body stressed the aim of using the reserve day was to do with making up the overs lost in the game, rather than trying to force a result The ICC added a decision would be taken by the match officials 60 minutes before the scheduled close of play on day five. Tickets have now gone on sale to spectators who had paid to attend the washed-out first and fourth days, with fans who missed out in the initial ballot able to buy tickets from Tuesday.

