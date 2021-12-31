India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final: IND Remove SL Openers Cheaply

Live now
ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final Live Score: Shaik Rasheed hit an unbeaten 90 as India dished out a clinical performance to thrash Bangladesh by 103 runs on Thursday and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup. One-down Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat. Read More
Finally, the first boundary of the Sri Lankan innings has been scored and it has come off the 68th delivery. Sadisha Rajapaksa eases nerves with a four off Raj Bawa. However, there scoring rate is still less than two per over. Score 27/2 in 15 overs.
WICKET! Shevon Daniel holes out to Aaradhya Yadav on 6. Raj Bajwa ends his struggle. Sri Lanka have lost both their openers inside 11 overs and have only 15 runs to show for. They are off to a bad start in the summit clash after opting to bat first. Score 15/2 in 10.3 overs.
So after 10 overs, Sri Lanka have crawled to 15/1 with India bowlers keeping them quiet. Ravi Kumar had their opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe caught on 2 in the fourth over. They haven’t hit a boundary yet. Shevon Daniel is batting on 6 off 25 and Anjala Bandara is on 3 off 23.
WICKET! India U19 have struck early with Ravi Kumar sending back Sri Lanka U19 opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe on 2. SL 3/1 in 3.4 overs.
Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Shevon Daniel are the two Sri Lanaka openers. Right-arm pace bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar will open the attack for India.
Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (captain), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Anjala Bandara (w), Yasiru Rodrigo, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana
Yash Dhull (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Ansh Gosai, Rishith Reddy, Amrit Upadhyay, Dinesh Bana, Aneeshwar Gautam, Siddarth Yadav, Manav Parakh
Dunith Wellalage (captain), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (wk), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew, Malsha Tharupathi, Sakuna Liyanage, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Wanuja Sahan, Vinuja Ranpul, Sadeesh Jayawardena
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 live cricket score: Sri Lanka captain Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Hello everyone. Welcome to our live coverage from the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup final to be played between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai today from 11 AM IST onwards.
Rasheed paced his innings to perfection after India had lost both their openers — Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) — inside the 50-run mark, in the 17th overs. The Indian bowlers, then, produced a cohesive effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs.
Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26. Bangladesh’s chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful providing some resistance.
For India, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) shared eight wickets between them, while Kaushal Tambe (1/5) and Nishant Sindhu (1/25) picked up a wicket each. Earkier, the Indian openers found the going tough and it was only after their dismissals that the run rate started to improve. India lost Nishant Sindhu (5) cheaply before Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull (26 off 29) stitched 41 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings.
Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out off 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played useful hands to provide Rasheed support from the other end. Even though it wasn’t an extravagant knock from Rasheed, he did enough to give the Indian bowlers a target to defend. He struck three boundaries and one six during his unconquered innings.
For Bangladesh U-19, left-arm orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 41 from his 10 overs. India will face Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai on Friday.
Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semifinal clash. Sri Lanka made a modest 147 all out after opting to bat and then restricted Pakistan to 125.
Brief Scores: India U-19: 243 for 8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) beat Bangladesh U-19: 140 all out in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/36) by 103 runs.
