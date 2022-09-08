India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Updates: Kohli Century Powers India To 212

Read more

fans’ day as he got there in style, hitting a massive six through cow corner.

India had to bat first after makeshift skipper KL Rahul lost the toss to Afghanistan. They made three changes to the side with skipper Rohit Sharma resting himself. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik miss out while Chahar, Karthik and Axar came in.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Super 4 T20I match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams are already out of the final race and will play for pride on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co. have failed to find the right combination in this tournament and struggled miserably in the Super 4 stage and lost matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The middle-order has failed to fire in the last couple of matches as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya didn’t live up to the expectations.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Opener KL Raul also failed to find his groove back after recovering from an injury which has put his position in the team under scrutiny. The only positive for India in this tournament is the return of Virat Kohli’s form who scored a couple of half-centuries to show glimpses of his talent.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have played quality cricket in the group stage but lost their way in the Super 4 round after suffering defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in thrilling contests.

When Asia Cup Super 4 match between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

India vs Afghanistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

India vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here