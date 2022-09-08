India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Updates: Kohli Century Powers India To 212

Live now
MASSIVE WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early as Hazratullah Zazai departs for a duck. It was plumb in front of the wicket, however, Zazai wasted a review to make things even more difficult for his team. Excellent start for India. AFG 0/1 in 0.4 overs
Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are in the middle to start the mammoth chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the new ball.
Virat Kohli scored his first international century since November 2019 as India managed to post a massive 212 run target for Afghanistan. Tired from an intense loss to Pakistan last night, they dropped Pant twice and Kohli once as India went onto rampage. Openers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul gave them a hundred plus opening stand and they never really looked back from there. In the end, it was Kohli century that made fans’ day as he got there in style, hitting a massive six through cow corner.
A very silent end to an eventful Indian innings. 78 runs in last five overs with King Kohli prevailing in the end. What a stunning innings from him as he would be relieved to get his 71st international hundred—his first since November 2019. Big big moment for Indian cricket. Meanwhile a stiff target for Afghanistan who need 213 runs. IND 212/2(20)
FOUR! This is absolute class from Kohli. Showing every shot in the book to Farooqi. Moving away and exposing his stumps to find an exquisite boundary. Then, takes a single…last 28 balls-77 runs. Kohli all the way. IND 211/2(19.4)
SIX! And King Kohli opens the final over with another top shot. Slow ball and Kohli gave it a whack. The ball sails over mid off. 200 UP FOR INDIA! And then, off the next ball, Kohli finds another MAXIMUM. This is mayhem for Afghanistan…Kohli on fire. IND 206/2(19.2)
In the air and DROPPED…..This over was anyway bad for Afghanistan where the bowler had given away 19 runs off the over. Meanwhile third catch dropped from Afghanistan which means the bowler is furious. IND 194/2(19)
FOUR! Another boundary off Virat Kohli..he is into the nineties. That was length ball and he hits it straight over the bowler. And then comes the SIX! Which means he is gotta HUNDRED! And he hugs Pant and keeps laughing….What a player. Maiden international hundred since 2019. 100 OFF 53 BALLS. IND 187/2(18.3)
FOUR! Great shot from Kohli. That was the widish yorker from Farooqi and Kohli was in position who carves it out for a BOUNDARY…he moves into his eighties. 83 off 48 balls as he picks up a couple. Ten runs already off the over. Meanwhile another BOUNDARY for Kohli. Is the century coming? IND 174/2(17.5)
In the air and DROPPED! That was Rishabh Pant who is dropped at Fine Leg as Mujeeb ur Rahman drops that easy one. Slower ball and Pant was looking to go all the way, in the end he top edged it. Meanwhile picks up a single off the next ball which means Kohli was on strike who hit another BOUNDARY. Next ball, he steps down the track and flicks it over square leg…another BOUNDARY. IND 160/2(17)
SIX! Brilliant shot from Virat Kohli. This was coming, from Kohli since Pant was struggling at the other end. Used his feet quite effectively and hit that huge shot, and then takes the single off the last ball. 11 runs coming off the over. Kohli moves to 68. IND 145/2(16)
Mujeeb continues to bowl a tight line. Just three runs off the over and makes sure that Indian batters fail to connect properly. Furthermore, Pant’s inability to hit the spinner again comes to the fore which means he plays an awkward shot for a single. IND 134/2(15)
Rishabh Pant walks in and he has an interesting match up against Rashid Khan. Gets beaten just two balls later after hitting him for FOUR. And then gets beaten off the last ball of the over. Huge shout from Rashid, but the keeper is just not convinced. IND 130/2(14)
Surya has walked in and starts off with a bang. That was the scoop…what a start! And then gets CLEAN BOWLED! Wow, a bit of a shame…..just chopped it on his stumps. Fareed Ahmed gets his man. He is gone for 6 off 2 balls. IND 125/2(13)
SIX! Oh, great shot from KL Rahul. Saw the bowler and moved away towards his off stump and just rolling his wrists for a maximum. And then gets caught in the deep. Najeeb Zadran takes the catch and India have lost their wicket. He departs for 62 off 41 balls. IND 119/1(12.4)
A couple of BOUNDARIES off KL Rahul’s bat. And he too reaches his FIFTY. Seems, he is in a competition with Virat Kohli and India are already HUNDRED UP. Are we heading for a 200 plus total? And then Kohli joins the party…FOUR…16 runs off Nabi over. IND 111/0(12)
A single and that would be another FIFTY for Virat Kohli and that has come off 32 balls—a strike rate above 150. Effective T20 innings where he has attacked the spinners. IND 100/0(11)
Change in bowling as Omarzai gets the ball. Concedes a single off KL Rahul and then gets hit for FOUR which means Virat Kohli reaches 48. Short ball and suitably punished. Meanwhile, Kohli settles for a single off the next ball. IND 94/0(10.4)
Although, India would fancy their chances against Nabi, the spinner fetches only three runs off the first three balls. KL Rahul looks to step down the track off, but never connected it. Awesome bowling from Nabi. Just 7 runs off this one. Both Kohli and KL Rahul looking for their fifties. IND 87/0(10)
Rashid Khan back for his second over, but the Indian batters are not taking that much risk. But, as we say this Kohli has decided to change his mind. Thunderous cover drive—beautiful shot! Will get him BOUNDARY. Next two balls fetch India two more runs—eight runs off the over. IND 80/0(9)
India had to bat first after makeshift skipper KL Rahul lost the toss to Afghanistan. They made three changes to the side with skipper Rohit Sharma resting himself. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik miss out while Chahar, Karthik and Axar came in.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Super 4 T20I match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams are already out of the final race and will play for pride on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co. have failed to find the right combination in this tournament and struggled miserably in the Super 4 stage and lost matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The middle-order has failed to fire in the last couple of matches as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya didn’t live up to the expectations.
Opener KL Raul also failed to find his groove back after recovering from an injury which has put his position in the team under scrutiny. The only positive for India in this tournament is the return of Virat Kohli’s form who scored a couple of half-centuries to show glimpses of his talent.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan have played quality cricket in the group stage but lost their way in the Super 4 round after suffering defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in thrilling contests.
When Asia Cup Super 4 match between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan will take place on September 8, Thursday.
Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?
The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?
The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?
India vs Afghanistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?
India vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
