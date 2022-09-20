CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Finch Elects to Bowl as Bumrah, Pant Sit Out For Hosts

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Finch Elects to Bowl as Bumrah, Pant Sit Out For Hosts

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Here you can follow live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st T20I match from PCA Stadium in Mohali.

News18.com | September 20, 2022, 19:00 IST
Live Score India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

IND vs AUS Live Score 1st T20I Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opener at PCA Stadium, Mohali. Tim David received the debut cap for Australia from Matthew Wade. Jasprit Bumrah missed out for India as he is still not 100 per cent fit. While Rishabh Pant failed to get a place in the XI as the team management preferred Dinesh Karthik over him. Umesh Yadav Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 20, 2022 19:00 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are in the middle now to open the innings for India. Josh Hazlewood will start the proceedings with the new ball.

Sep 20, 2022 18:55 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates

Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective countries.

Sep 20, 2022 18:44 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Jasprit Bumrah

It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong. This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game’s break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out.

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Jasprit Bumrah
Sep 20, 2022 18:43 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: Aaron Finch Expects Dew to Play Big Role Tonight!

We’re going to have a bowl first. It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys. Really excited. You expect to be tested, hopefully some dew comes out. The pitch looks hard and flat. We have a late change to our XI.

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: Aaron Finch Expects Dew to Play Big Role Tonight!
Sep 20, 2022 18:39 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: AUS Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sep 20, 2022 18:38 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: IND Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sep 20, 2022 18:35 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates

No Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Playing XI. The premier pacer is not 100 per cent for the series opener as Rohit Sharma said that he will make it to the team for the second and third T20I.

Sep 20, 2022 18:31 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Toss Updates: AUS Win Toss!

Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and elects to bowl against India in Mohali.

Sep 20, 2022 18:26 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Tim David receives his debut cap for Australia. The 26-year-old has a reputation of hitting big sixes and it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma will plan against him as both of them play for same franchise in IPL

Sep 20, 2022 18:17 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

The pitch report from Matthew Hayden and Murali Kartik suggested that the team who win the toss here will look to bowl first to get an upper hand in the game.

Sep 20, 2022 18:16 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

When it comes to Head to Head contests, India and Australia have faced each other 23 times in the T20I format. The Men in Blue enjoy an upper hand over the defending T20 World Champions with 13 victories. One match ended in no result as Australia emerged victorious on 9 occasions.

Sep 20, 2022 18:09 IST

Live India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Sep 20, 2022 18:07 IST

India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Australia have to figure out Steve Smith’s role in their T20I set-up. Smith is undoubtedly one of the best batters in modern-day cricket but his numbers in T20Is are not at par with his talent. In 57 T20Is, Smith scored 928 runs at a strike rate of 125.75 which is not an ideal one in the shortest format of the game.

Sep 20, 2022 18:03 IST

India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have to prove their fitness in this series as they came back to the team after a long time due to their respective injuries. A fit Bumrah will always find a place in the India XI but Harshal has to prove his mettle with the ball to cement his spot. While it will be interesting to see whether Umesh Yadav will get a place in India’s T20I XI after more than three years.

Sep 20, 2022 17:55 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I Latest Updates

All eyes will be on KL Rahul in this series after his underwhelming show in Asia Cup 2022. Rahul, who recently returned from injury, struggled to accelerate with bat in the multi-nation tournament. He scored just one half-century and that too came up against Afghanistan in a dead-rubber. Questions are raised on his place in the XI as Virat Kohli has returned to form and can also play as an opener.

Sep 20, 2022 17:36 IST

IND vs AUS, T20Is: India's Dress Rehearsal for T20 World Cup | Series Preview

Sep 20, 2022 17:21 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I Latest Updates: Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Sep 20, 2022 17:16 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I Latest Updates

India are desperate to find their ideal playing XI for the T20 World Cup and what’s better for them to test it against the World Champions ahead of the tournament. A couple of spots are still not finalized in India’s XI as the race is on between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the glovesman post. At the same time Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh also fight for the third pacers’ spot in the XI,

Sep 20, 2022 17:10 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I Latest Updates

Sep 20, 2022 17:09 IST

India vs Australia 1st T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of 1st T20I match between India and Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

returned to the Indian team after more than three years.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have to find their ideal combination and playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup and three-match T20I series against Australia is going to be crucial for the team management to find the right answers. Team India had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to qualify for the final but the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel has boosted their confidence for the Australia series.

The big race for the wicketkeeper’s spot will be between young Rishabh Pant and veteran Dinesh Karthik. Pant provides an option to the team management to use him anywhere in the batting order, while Karthik is used only as a finisher in recent times. It will be interesting to see who will get the nod for the series opener against Australia.

While Bumrah and Harshal also have to prove their fitness in this series while out of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar one has to do the job with the new ball.

On what date will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on September 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

