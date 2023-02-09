IND VS AUS 1st Test, Day 1, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Live Score: Bharat, Surya to Make Debut, Toss Upcoming

Live now
Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 08:56 IST
Nagpur, India
Live Score IND vs AUS 1st Test: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The wait for the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy is over as two cricketing powerhouses India and Australia lock horns in the series opener on Friday. In recent times, the Asian Giants have managed to stamp authority over the mighty Aussies with the last three series wins. However, Pat Cummins and Co, who are currently the number 1 ranked Test side, are desperate to take revenge for the recent humiliations. Read More
Amid all the noises around the Nagpur track, enjoy this funny rant before we bring you the toss updates.
Ashwin is surely in all the Aussie heads as the Border-Gavaskar trophy commences shortly. But the ace Indian off-spinner is on the cusp of reaching a massive bowling milestone. He is one wicket away from completing 450 wickets in Test cricket. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the format, after legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets).
Matches: 15
Dismissals: 7
The action in Nagpur is a few minutes away.
Stay tuned with us as our correspondent, Vineet Ramakrishnan brings you all the latest updates right from the venue.
It’s match day #BGT #INDvsAUS #1stTest #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/bMWSNOYyOJ
— Vineet Ramakrishnan (@Mid_Carder) February 9, 2023
Simon O’Donnell: “The ICC should step in and do something about it, if they think it’s not right. If they think the pitch is not right, there’ll be an ICC referee at the game and the ICC will be watching this game. But there are so many when it comes to India, we have all of these discussions, and nothing seems to happen. If they really think there’s a pitch here that doesn’t play to the normal standards of Test cricket and the characteristics of this ground, then the ICC need to do something.”
Jason Gillespie: “I think the Indian curators are looking at a way for India to have an advantage. They potentially think spin will play a huge role and that for the best chance to beat Australia will be to play to their strength. Here in Australia, curators are under instructions to produce the best possible pitch they can prepare, that’s Australia wide.”
Journalist Robert Craddock: “Australia has six left-handers in their top eight, so if you start multi-preparing parts of the deck that’s straight-up pitch doctoring, it’s poor. 90 per cent of me feels frustrated about it, but the other 10 per cent is it’s a narrative for the series, it’s just building up beautifully, isn’t it? It’s a bit of old-fashioned hijinks, Test cricket needs these plots and the drama side of me enjoys it.”
The game is yet to begin but the Nagpur pitch has already started to garner attention. The Australian experts say that India have ‘doctored’ the deck to favour themselves. Actually, they rolled only the centre of the wicket after watering it throughout. Extra watering was done outside the left-hander’s leg stump. This ploy left the Australian team, and the media puzzled and drew sharp criticism from its former cricketers.
What will be India’s opening pair for the series opener in Nagpur? Will It be Rohit-Gill dup taking the centre stage or the youngster will have to warm the benches to make way for Rahul? Watch our latest video to find out.
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav
For Rohit, who has unfortunately missed all the Test matches or series against bigger teams either due to injuries (hamstring vs South Africa and split webbing vs Bangladesh in 2022) or illness (Covid-19 vs England in the one-off game), would like to emulate his predecessor Kohli in leading the team to another World Test Championship final.
For that to happen, India will need a clear two-match victory margin and Rohit’s biggest weapon of execution will be his quartet of spinners, out of which three are supposed to play. Not to forget, his batters need to rise up to Nathan Lyon’s challenge. The hosts haven’t been up to scratch when they play slow bowlers on rank turners.
Will captain Rohit Sharma curb his instinct to pull Pat Cummins if the Australian captain keeps a long leg and digs one short? Will Virat Kohli use the sweep shot more often against Ashton Agar and Nathan Lyon as the batting stalwart looks to turn around his ordinary showing against slow bowlers in recent times? Can Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘three-dimensional’ strokeplay earn him Rahul Dravid’s faith ahead of Shubman Gill, the man touted to lead India’s batting when the transition phase kicks-in in another 18 to 24 months?
At least 2,000 personnel of police will be deployed in the VCA stadium in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for the India-Australia test cricket match starting February 9, an official said on Wednesday.
Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel will be deployed on the route from two city-based hotels, where the players are currently staying, to the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha area, he said.
Hello and welcome to the VCA stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur which will play the host for the series opener of this high profile Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.
The four-match Test series is going to shape the World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7 at the Oval. India have to register a 4-0 or 3-1 win over Australia to seal a place in the summit clash.
While the Nagpur pitch is expected to offer assistance to the spinners as both teams have to pick the best possible options from their squad. There will be selection dilemmas for both teams as they are going through some injury crises.
India might hand caps to a couple of players as KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are highly to make their debuts in the series opener.
What date first Test match between India and Australia will be played?
The first Test match between India and Australia will start from February 9, Thursday.
Where will the first Test match India vs Australia be played?
The first Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
What time will the first Test match India vs Australia begin?
The first Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first Test match?
India vs Australia first Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia first Test match?
India vs Australia first Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
