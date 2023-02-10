India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: India Look for Big Lead After Bowling Out Australia For 177

Live now
Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 08:37 IST
Nagpur, India
Live Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Team India captain Rohit Sharma (56*) will resume his innings and will look to convert it into a triple-digit score while he will be accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin who is yet to open his account. India (77/1) trail the visitors by 100 runs as Pat Cummins and Co will be desperate to take early wickets in the first session on Day 2.
Save Marnus Labuschagne (49), who got an unplayable delivery from Jadeja, the others either played rank bad shots or erred in judgement.
Labuschagne got a delivery that was tossed up to draw him forward. It hit one of the dry cracks to rear up as well as deviate past his bat. As he was drawn forward, debutant Kona Bharat effected his first official dismissal showing smart reflexes while effecting that stumping.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who probably dominated the Aussie mind space more than his spin colleague, got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket.
At stumps, Rohit Sharma’s counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs.
KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was caught and bowled by Australian debutant Todd Murphy after making a 20-run contribution from 71 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul that knocked the stuffing out of Australian middle order and put India firmly in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the first Test, here Thursday.
Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener.
Hello and welcome to VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Today’s the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia also known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Australia might also have to use the part-timers like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to bowl some over as they are playing with only four specialist bowlers in the side.
While India will look to take a big lead as they won’t risk much to do in the fourth innings as the pitch will only become difficult for the batters as the match goes on.
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suggested that Nagpur’s pitch isn’t a rank turner after claiming a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of opening Test match.
“This wasn’t a rank turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn’t very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that’s the nature of Test cricket,” Jadeja said at the end of day’s play.
Jadeja further pointed out how he troubled the likes of Smith and Labuschagne and got the better of them.
“I used the crease as not every delivery was turning. And, as I said, the bounce was low, so trying (I tried) to create doubts in the minds of the batters,” he explained.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
