India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed, Ground Inspection To Take Place At 7 PM IST

Live now
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness status will be a matter of attention when an out of sorts Indian team will look at course correction options against Australia in the second T20 International and strive to keep the three-match series alive, here Friday.
Bumrah, who has been out of action since the end of England tour, skipped the Asia Cup due to back injury. Read More
Umpires concerned about a few wet patches in the outfield. Around long-on from the pavilion end is what they are looking most closely at. Inspection on
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2022
The two umpires are out there for the inspection. Furthermore, the groundstaff is sprinkling some sawdust on one of the wet patches near the boundary line.
Last time in Mohali, India’s frontline pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel have gone for a plenty. In-fact, they gave away 108 runs in 8 overs. Now, it needs to be seen how they fare in Nagpur provided that they play.
VCA has always been an aberration as chasing teams usually doesn’t win here–this is an exception in modern-day T20. Teams batting first has won 9 out of 12 T20Is.
Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness status will be a matter of attention when an out of sorts Indian team will look at course correction options against Australia in the second T20 International and strive to keep the three-match series alive, here Friday.
The toss has been delayed by at least 30 minutes as there will be an inspection at 7pm IST.
Good news, folks. There is no signs of rains at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. In-fact, there has been sunshine. But there will be an inspection as the ground conditions are said to be damp.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I match between India and Australia from the VCA stadium, Nagpur.
However, to everyone’s surprise, the team management didn’t play him during the high-scoring first T20I in Mohali, raising doubts whether he has still attained peak fitness or not.
India vs Australia, 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos
India News
To compound the team’s worries, the ‘three-and-a-half’ pronged pace attack, including Hardik Pandya, conceded 150 runs in 14 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the seasoned pro, has already been taken to cleaners. He has leaked 49 runs in the three penultimate overs (19th) that he bowled against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.
In this backdrop, a fit and fiery Bumrah is a pre-requisite for India as the home bowlers are increasingly being found out on batting belters.
Australia News
Australia, on the other hand, have looked like a well-oiled machine, despite the absence of key players such as David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh.
All-rounder Cameron Green nicely slipped into the shoes of Warner with a sizzling fifty at the top in only his second T20I, while Steven Smith and debutant Tim David also gave the team the required impetus with crucial cameos.
The experienced Matthew Wade too lived up to the finisher’s role with a stellar 45 not out off 21 and India will have to pull up their socks to stop Australia from going on a rampage.
Australia, however, would hope for a more disciplined show from their bowling unit after the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Green bled runs in Mohali.
IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here