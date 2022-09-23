India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed, Ground Inspection To Take Place At 7 PM IST

Read more

However, to everyone’s surprise, the team management didn’t play him during the high-scoring first T20I in Mohali, raising doubts whether he has still attained peak fitness or not.

India vs Australia, 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

India News

To compound the team’s worries, the ‘three-and-a-half’ pronged pace attack, including Hardik Pandya, conceded 150 runs in 14 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the seasoned pro, has already been taken to cleaners. He has leaked 49 runs in the three penultimate overs (19th) that he bowled against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

In this backdrop, a fit and fiery Bumrah is a pre-requisite for India as the home bowlers are increasingly being found out on batting belters.

Australia News

Australia, on the other hand, have looked like a well-oiled machine, despite the absence of key players such as David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh.

All-rounder Cameron Green nicely slipped into the shoes of Warner with a sizzling fifty at the top in only his second T20I, while Steven Smith and debutant Tim David also gave the team the required impetus with crucial cameos.

The experienced Matthew Wade too lived up to the finisher’s role with a stellar 45 not out off 21 and India will have to pull up their socks to stop Australia from going on a rampage.

Australia, however, would hope for a more disciplined show from their bowling unit after the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Green bled runs in Mohali.

IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here