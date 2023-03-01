India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Opening Spot in Focus as Rohit & Co Eye 3-0 Lead

Read more

himself is struggling to get going on pitches that have been quite challenging for batters. However, they shouldn’t have been as difficult as it has looked for someone of Smith’s calibre who in the past has shown his class on spin-friendly tracks. On the other hand, for India, it’s been business as usual.

There were predictions of a strong Australian challenge this time around given India’s injury woes and their own struggles against spinners. However, it hasn’t been the case save for the second day of the Delhi Test when Australia found themselves on a strong footing before slipping in spectacular fashion.

Will the story repeat in Indore? Time will tell.

More than the series win, a positive result in the 3rd Test will secure India a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Get the latest Cricket News here