India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Opening Spot in Focus as Rohit & Co Eye 3-0 Lead

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Opening Spot in Focus as Rohit & Co Eye 3-0 Lead

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1: Here you can find all the live score and updates of India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore

By: Cricketnext Staff

Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 08:09 IST

Indore, India

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Today Match Live Score Updates: The series began in Nagpur before moving north in Delhi and now it's headed to the centre of India in Indore for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India will bring with them a  2-0 lead and loads of confidence at the Holkar Stadium and start favourites against Australia who after briefly showing some life in the national capital, find themselves on the brink of another series defeat. The tourists are without their regular captain Pat Cummins who is in Australia due to personal reasons and hence the reins have been handed over to Steve Smith who

Mar 01, 2023 08:09 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: KL Rahul or Gill?

In most likelihood, KL Rahul, who has been dealing with a rough patch, will be benched after three failed innings in the ongoing series. He has scored 20, 17 and 1 so far in the series and going ahead, Shubman Gill is set to come in replace Rahul at the top of the order.

Mar 01, 2023 07:52 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Australia Squad

Mar 01, 2023 07:48 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: India squad

Mar 01, 2023 07:46 IST

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Updates

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from Holkar Stadium, Indore.

himself is struggling to get going on pitches that have been quite challenging for batters. However, they shouldn’t have been as difficult as it has looked for someone of Smith’s calibre who in the past has shown his class on spin-friendly tracks. On the other hand, for India, it’s been business as usual.

There were predictions of a strong Australian challenge this time around given India’s injury woes and their own struggles against spinners. However, it hasn’t been the case save for the second day of the Delhi Test when Australia found themselves on a strong footing before slipping in spectacular fashion.

Will the story repeat in Indore? Time will tell.

More than the series win, a positive result in the 3rd Test will secure India a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

