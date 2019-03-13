Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Bowlers Lead Fightback and Restrict Australia to 272

16:39(IST)

Australia need some lusty blows now to help make their total challenging, but India's bowlers have been fantastic in the way they have bounced back against the Aussies. Shami and Bumrah have helped dry up the boundaries, with the latter not have conceded a single boundary in 8 overs. Shami also being taken for singles and twos only, which keeps the pressure on Australia. Shami's 8th over goes for 6 and Australia are 224/5 after 44 overs.