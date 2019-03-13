Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Bowlers Lead Fightback and Restrict Australia to 272

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2019, 5:12 PM IST

5th ODI, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 13 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:12(IST)

Will that be enough? Or Will chase-master Virat Kohli come up trumps once again? Stay tuned for the second innings of this crucial contest.

17:11(IST)

Bumrah bowls out too and conceded only seven runs of that final which included a boundary and a run-out off the last ball. Australia finish their innings at 272/9 and will be disappointed with the total after the fantastic start that their openers had given them a great start. 

17:05(IST)

Bhuvneshwar has bowled out and that was a great way to end his spell. Five runs of the over and wicket of Pat Cummins who was looking dangerous. One over left for Australia and they are at 265/8. 

17:02(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes again! Cummins smashes it into his pads and that bobbles up as a simple catch for the bowler. Australia have lost their 8th wicket and Bhuvi picks up his third.

17:00(IST)

Very expensive over from Bumrah there - four boundaries, a single and a two making it 19, which is five more than the total number runs he had given away in the first 8 overs. After Richardson found a way to get three boundaries off him, Cummins used the third man area to advantage again to find a fourth boundary. Just used the pace of the Bumrah delivery. Australia are 260/7 after 48 overs. 

16:58(IST)

Four, Four & Four! Richardson has just found the boundary twice consecutively off the bowling of Bumrah, first deliberately plays it to third man past the keeper before playing a fine cover drive for four more. A fired up Bumrah bowls a yorker and then in an attempt to stop the quick single gives away four over throws after hitting the stumps.

16:56(IST)

A rare expensive over at this stage from Bhuvneshwar. All started off with Pat Cummins hammering a length ball away to the boundary after which he almost got a second boundary but for Vijay Shankar's good fielding. Richardson and Cummins ensured they took enough singles of the other balls to make that an 11 run over. 

16:50(IST)

That was Shami's penultimate over where he has picked up his second wicket. He conceded just the couple of singles and took an important wicket to derail Australia's batting even further. The visitors are in serious danger of being bowled out before 50 overs even after that fantastic start. Australia are 230/7 after 46 overs. 

16:47(IST)

WICKET! Shami strikes and it is his second wicket. This has been a brilliant come back for India! Shami's slower ball is edged by Carey and Pant makes no mistake diving forward. Australia are 7 down.

16:45(IST)

Fantastic over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. Australia lost their 6th wicket and are now in danger of getting bowled out if they aren't careful. It was also another over without any boundaries for the visitors which is adding pressure on them. Australia with Alex Carey and Jhye Richardson in the middle are at 228/6 after 45  overs.

16:42(IST)

WICKET! Another wicket for India as Marcus Stoinis has to depart. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery holds up and he has chopped it onto his stumps. Australia are 6 down in the 45th over.

16:39(IST)

Australia need some lusty blows now to help make their total challenging, but India's bowlers have been fantastic in the way they have bounced back against the Aussies. Shami and Bumrah have helped dry up the boundaries, with the latter not have conceded a single boundary in 8 overs. Shami also being taken for singles and twos only, which keeps the pressure on Australia. Shami's 8th over goes for 6 and Australia are 224/5 after 44 overs. 

16:33(IST)

Bumrah comes into for his 8th over and he has been bowling brilliantly today. He has troubled Stoinis a bit here as Australia look to accelerate in the final overs. But Stoinis and the new man Carey somehow play the over out having scored just one run in 43rd over. Australia are 218/5. 

16:29(IST)

Kuldeep has finished his overs, with the last one going for 14 runs but also getting him the important wicket of Ashton Turner. Two sixes and a couple of singles along with the wicket in that final over for him as Australia move to 217/5 after 42 overs. 

16:27(IST)

SIX! Right after the wicket, Stoinis has given Kuldeep a tonking - straight over his head for the second six of the over after Turner's first ball six.

16:25(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav finally has a wicket and it is the big one of Ashton Turner. The batsman looking to send him out of the park again, but not picking the googly and Jadeja takes the catch at long-on. Australia are five down.

16:24(IST)

Kohli brings Bumrah back into the attack for the 41st over of the innings. Bumrah, like he has done all innings, kept it tight and varied his line and length perfectly and did not allow Australia to score off him. Just the one single for Turner before Bumrah squared up Stoinis, but was unfortunate to not get the nick. Australia are 203/4 after 41 overs. 

16:21(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav gets in another over very quickly. The spinner has been taken for a few runs today, but his ninth over is tidy and he concedes only 3 runs. The fact that there are two new batsmen at the crease also helped him out. But India will hope the last 10 overs can produce a few more moments of joy for the team. 

16:16(IST)

Shami has his confidence going now and comes in and bowls another economical over. Well almost, till the last ball got driven back past him for a boundary. But that won't worry India so much now as they are in a position of strength right now. Can they get a couple of more quick wickets? 

16:12(IST)

Jadeja has bowled out and finishes with two wickets to his name. He could have had a third, the wicket of Ashton Turner had Rohit Sharma not been moved to short cover, but Turner will take the boundary and be happy about it. Australia are 193/4 after 38 overs.  

16:09(IST)

Shami comes back into the attack and instantly has an effect on the proceedings as he strikes and sends the set batsman Handscomb back. Ashton Turner then came in and struck a boundary off the very next ball, but India have fought back and how. Australia are 188/4 after 37 overs.  

16:06(IST)

Kohli is looking to get his home crowd pumped up and behind his side. The crowd at the Kotla have suddenly found their voice as Australia look to Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Turner to help them get out of the woods. 

16:03(IST)

WICKET! India have fought back and how! Peter Handscomb edges it to Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Shami. Australia lose their 4th wicket. 

16:02(IST)

Jadeja completes another tight over and keeps the pressure up from his end. Just the three runs off his 9th over and Australia aren't able to score as freely as they would like. 14 overs to go with the score are 182/3. 

16:01(IST)

After two wickets in two overs, India have got in a quick and economical over to keep the pressure up. Bhuvneshwar with a tight over where Australia get just a single but also had Handscomb almost play it onto his stumps. That would have been a big wicket for India though if it had happened. Australia are 179/3 after 35 overs.

15:58(IST)

FIFTY! Handscomb meanwhile has just completed his half-century. Australia will want him to bat through the rest of the overs here after losing two quick wickets.

15:57(IST)

Jadeja brought in for today's match has been crucial and instrumental for Kohli. Two wickets and among the better bowlers along with Bumrah today for the home side. He has not let Australia get much off his overs and the captain will hope for more in the couple of overs that he has left. 

15:55(IST)

The complexion of the game has just changed in a matter of a couple of overs. Bhuvneshwar and Jadeja have provided India with the much needed breakthroughs and India who have their tails up right now will look to keep the pressure up on the Australians with some tight overs. Australia are 178/3 after 34 overs. 

15:51(IST)

WICKET! This is a big one! Glenn Maxwell is caught at covers off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. And it's once again Virat Kohli with the safe pair of hands. India back in the game! 

15:49(IST)

The bowling change has worked wonders for Kohli as Bhuvneshwar has responded with an economical over and the big wicket. Much needed breakthrough for India and Kohli will hope his team can make the most of this after the drinks break and make a few more inroads into the Australian batting. Australia are 175/2 after 33 overs. 

India vs Australia, Live Score, Latest Update: After Usman Khawaja's century put Australia in a good position India's bowlers in Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have fought back with quick wickets.

Catch all the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia.

Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations. Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team's butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia's chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014. The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play. Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games.

Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances. With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players' final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds. Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow's game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
