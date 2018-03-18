Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo

16:13(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue are touted as the favourites in the clash, however, Bangladesh have already shown that they can punch above their weight by beating Sri Lanka twice in the series. The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and his troops to not take the Bangla Tigers lightly and put on a professional performance against their Asian rivals.