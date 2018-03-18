Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: India Opt to Bowl, Unadkat Comes In Place of Siraj

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 6:36 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:35(IST)

Toss: India have won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma has opeted to bowl first in the championship clash. One change for India as revealed by Rohit during the toss - Jaydev Unadkat comes in place of Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. 

18:28(IST)

Meanwhile, if India are to bowl first, and they are to restrict the Bangladeshis, the rookie pace department, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Vijay Shankar will need to complement the spin duo. On the other hand, bolstered by the return of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will definitely go all out in the summit clash. Their top order comprising Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah have been amongst the runs while Liton Das seems the only weak link at the top. The Bangladeshis will also be wary of Washington Sundar, who ripped through the top order in the previous tie.

18:16(IST)

The toss is just 15 minutes away now and it will once again have a huge bearing which way the match will move towards. India will look to bat first and put on a big score to put the pressure on Bangladesh. And the onus will be on Indian openers to give them a bright start if they opt to do so.

18:03(IST)

“The elimination of hosts Sri Lanka from this Nidahas Trophy has obviously caused a lot of local disappointment. However, sadly, the truth is that Sri Lanka don’t deserve to be in the final after three straight defeats. India have been extremely impressive after their wobbly start and Bangladesh have battled really hard and shown their experience at critical times,” wrote Jayawardene in his column for a leading daily.

17:59(IST)

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene believes that the Indian team are the favorites to win the Nidahas Trophy final because of their superior pace attack. He also feels that Bangladesh has nothing to lose against India. India reached the final of the tournament after winning three back-to-back matches after facing a shock defeat in the first encounter of the tournament against Sri Lanka. “Bangladesh have nothing to lose and everything to gain against India. They can enjoy being the underdogs after two round-robin stage defeats and attack India without the pressure of expectation.”

17:48(IST)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan has expressed his displeasure at the unwanted events that transpired during the T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. In a statement issued by the BCB, he labelled the incident as an unacceptable act.  Bangladesh's narrow two-wicket win over hosts in the Nidahas Trophy was filled with drama, as players from both the teams engaged in verbal duels, during the final over of the match. It was reported that the Bangladeshi players after the win broke the glass door of the dressing room. SLC had lodged a complaint to BCB regarding the same.

17:42(IST)

Meanwhile, Skipper Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh have "momentum" after their spectacular win over the hosts. Bangladesh eked out a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a nail-biting virtual semifinal on Friday to book a place in the final. "India are a very good side but we have the momentum, so hopefully we can continue the performance," said Shakib.

17:34(IST)

On his own place in the side, this is what Karthik said: From where I sit, every tournament is important. One bad tournament and I will be way out. So, in every tournament I need to be at the top of my game and try to do as well as I can. There is pressure but at where I am sitting, I need to be able to handle that pressure. I need to embrace it rather than run away from it or use it as an excuse. It doesn't matter whether I play this tournament, IPL or the England series, for me every match is important.

17:29(IST)

This is what middle-order maestro Dinesh Karthik had to say ahead of the clash: "As a team they (Bangladesh) are known for that (fighting spirit). They really try hard. They are a team which achieved Test status not many years ago and they propelled forward in all formats of the game. They have done well for themselves, especially in sub-continent conditions. They are a very good team. I think we are trying to focus on our processes and routines, that has given us good results till now."

17:19(IST)

What is noteworthy is that this is Dhawan's most successful T20I series, and where he has scored two fifties. Recently in the series against South Africa he had scored 143 runs in three innings, which was his previous best. Not only that, the Indian batsman is one of the most successful T20I batsman this year. Out of the seven games in 2018, he has scored 331 runs, and is only behind Martin Guptill (410) and Colin Munro (396).

17:10(IST)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy, and has been instrumental in guiding the team to the final of the tournament. In the four games of the series so far, the southpaw has managed to get 188 runs, the highest in the series for India. His tally is also the third-highest in the series, behind Kusal Perera (204) and Mushfiqur Rahim (190), and has a good chance of overtaking them. In almost every game, Dhawan has given a sound start to the team that has helped India's cause.

17:01(IST)

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has been steady and Washington Sundar's Powerplay bowling has been India's biggest gain from this tour. Vijay Shankar has also been impressive but unlucky at times because of the number of catches dropped off his bowling. However the only worry for India will be second specialist seamer. Both Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj have proved to be expensive. It will be interesting to see who among the two plays. It can also be that Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda used as additional spin bowling all rounder on a slowish track.

16:50(IST)

In terms of sheer talent, Indian team is a cut above their Bangladeshi counterparts. Man to man, the opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have scored runs across the globe even though Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are good on their day. Dhawan has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while skipper Rohit is back in form after an 89 off 61 balls against the same opposition in last group league match. No one among the 22 players have more experience compared to Suresh Raina in the shortest format as Soumya Sarkar is no match for him. Dinesh Karthik and Mushfiqur Rahim are on even keel as far batting is concerned although the Tamil Nadu glovesman has shown composure more often in pressure cooker scenarios. Manish Pandey may not be as experienced as Mahmudullah in international cricket but Pandey's 10 years of IPL cricket holds him in good stead.

16:42(IST)

Unlike India's rivalry with Pakistan and Australia, there isn't any significant cricketing history attached to India-Bangladesh matches. But since their 2015 World Cup quarterfinal defeat in Melbourne where they felt a few umpiring decisions went against them, the tiny nation of cricket fanatics consider India to be their biggest on-field rivals. Ironically, then also it was a case of Rohit Sharma being caught off a waist high full toss, which was adjudged no-ball by the umpire. Bangladesh team and fans have not moved on since then. Not to forget a crass advertisement "Mauka Mauka", which was aired before and during 2015 World Cup, something that Bangladeshi fans still consider as an insult.

16:33(IST)

A second-string Indian team recorded a hat trick of comfortable wins after their opening loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached the summit clash with couple of dramatic wins over the hosts. While as for the Bangla Tigers, they beat Sri Lanka on Friday in a tense encounter, with Mahmudullah Riyadh rising to the occasion with a second-last ball of the last over. 

16:13(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue are touted as the favourites in the clash, however, Bangladesh have already shown that they can punch above their weight by beating Sri Lanka twice in the series. The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and his troops to not take the Bangla Tigers lightly and put on a professional performance against their Asian rivals.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: India Opt to Bowl, Unadkat Comes In Place of Siraj

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar (2R) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh cricketer Soumya Sarkar during the fifth Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between India and Bangladesh. (AFP Image)

Catch all the live action of the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Preview:

A bitter, yet intense rivalry is expected to produce a cracker of a contest when a confident India take on a fiery Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday. While the second-string Indian team recorded a hat trick of comfortable wins after their opening loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached the summit clash with couple of dramatic wins over the hosts. In a tense encounter, in which they beat Sri Lanka last night, with Mahmudullah Riyadh rising to the occasion with a last ball six, will give the 'Tigers' immense confidence. However, an angry Shakib Al Hasan's attempt to call the team off the ground and allegedly damaging of the dressing room by Bangladeshi players is a testimony that they still have some way to go as far as composure is concerned. Unlike India's rivalry with Pakistan and Australia, there isn't any significant cricketing history attached to India-Bangladesh matches. But since their 2015 World Cup quarterfinal defeat in Melbourne where they felt a few umpiring decisions went against them, the tiny nation of cricket fanatics consider India to be their biggest on-field rivals. Ironically, then also it was a case of Rohit Sharma being caught off a waist high full toss, which was adjudged no-ball by the umpire. Bangladesh team and fans have not moved on since then. Not to forget a crass advertisement "Mauka Mauka", which was aired before and during 2015 World Cup, something that Bangladeshi fans still consider as an insult.During the same year, India lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and there were some objectionable photo-shopped billboards of Indian players' with heads half-shaved, put out across the streets of Dhaka.

For an average Bangladeshi fan, Indian cricket team is perceived as a big bully and the jealousy stemming from BCCI's financial clout, makes them treat every game against 'Men In Blue' as a grudge match. Bangladeshi players' skills don't match their zeal always but there will be no inches given when the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim or Mahmudullah step onto the field. However in terms of sheer talent, Indian team is a cut above their Bangladeshi counterparts. Man to man, the opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have scored runs across the globe even though Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are good on their day. Dhawan has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while skipper Rohit is back in form after an 89 off 61 balls against the same opposition in last group league match. No one among the 22 players have more experience compared to Suresh Raina in the shortest format as Soumya Sarkar is no match for him. Dinesh Karthik and Mushfiqur Rahim are on even keel as far batting is concerned although the Tamil Nadu glovesman has shown composure more often in pressure cooker scenarios. Manish Pandey may not be as experienced as Mahmudullah in international cricket but Pandey's 10 years of IPL cricket holds him in good stead. In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has been steady and Washington Sundar's Powerplay bowling has been India's biggest gain from this tour. Vijay Shankar has also been impressive but unlucky at times because of the number of catches dropped off his bowling. However the only worry for India will be second specialist seamer. Both Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj have proved to be expensive. It will be interesting to see who among the two plays. It can also be that Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda used as additional spin bowling all rounder on a slowish track.

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
cricketcricket scoredinesh karthikindia vs bangladeshIndia vs Bangladesh Liveindia vs bangladesh live scorelive cricketLive Cricket ScoremahmudullahMushfiqur RahimNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Nidahas Trophy FinalNidahas Trophy Final LiveNidahas Trophy Final Live ScoreNidahas Trophy tri-seriesrohit sharmarubel hossainshakib al hasanshikhar dhawansuresh rainaTamim Iqbal

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking