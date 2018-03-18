Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: Rohit Departs After Half-century as B'desh Stay Alive

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 9:59 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Final, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 18 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:04(IST)

Interesting choice this, Vijay Shankar comes in ahead of Dinesh Karthik. Is this the big test for Shankar or has he been sent in as a pinch hitter, this move can back fire though! India 104/4 after 14 overs.

22:00(IST)

WICKET! Just what was required as far as Bangladesh were concerned, its the danger man Rohit Sharma, trying to go for the maximum but he only manages to hole out at long on. Can this be the game changer? Rohit departs for well made 56.

21:58(IST)

Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack now as Bangladesh hunt for wickets, not getting a wicket but he only concedes 5 runs in that over. India are 98/3 after 13.1 overs here.

21:56(IST)

Another quite over from Nazmul Islam, concedes just 5 runs. India are 95/3 but the past few overs have been a bit quiet. Pandey taking his time to settle

21:49(IST)

Shakib comes into the attack for Bangladesh, they need their skipper to deliver now. Good solid over that, conceding just 2 runs. India 86/3 after 11 overs.

21:47(IST)

Halfway into the innings, and India are more than halfway towards the target. They are certainly in the drivers seat for now. India are 86/2 after 10 overs.

21:44(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul departs now, trying to go for the pull shot but all he manages is a top edge and its perfectly taken at third man. The ball finding the fielder with pin point accuracy. Can B'desh fight back here? India 83/3 after 9.3 overs.

21:39(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 12 out of Rohit Sharma’s 15 half centuries (not including this innings) have come in victories for IND in T20Is. IND have a 80% win rate when Sharma scores a 50.

21:35(IST)

Good tight over for Bangladesh there, just 5 runs coming off that over. A big chance to dismiss Rohit Sharma as well, but Mehdi couldn't hit the stumps directly. Bangladesh need to make the most of such moments. India 72/2 after 8 overs.

21:33(IST)

STAT ATTACK: When Rohit Sharma was on 26* he reached 7000 T20 runs.

He is the 3rd Indian after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to achieve this feat.

21:30(IST)

Another good over for India, the run flow certainly doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon here. KL Rahul with a flat six, which wasn't even properly timed there. India move to 67/2 after 7 overs here

21:27(IST)

That's the end of the powerplay overs and India despite losing two quick wickets have fought back really well, in fact they are well and truly on top here, Bangladesh will need quick wickets to come back into this one. India 56/2 after 6 overs.

21:23(IST)

This is Rohit Sharma’s 1st 30+ score after 7 T20I innings while chasing.

His last 30+ score while chasing came against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.
He scored 62 in that innings.

He is batting on 32*

21:20(IST)

FOUR and SIX! Rohit Sharma seems to be in the zone today, B'desh continuing to attack him with spin. Good to see him hitting straight down the ground, Rohit is at his most dangerous when he is in this mood! India 48/2 after 5 overs.

21:17(IST)

KL Rahul gets off the mark with a stylish boundary, carving it inside out and the ball reaches the boundary. India are 37/2 after 4 overs.

21:16(IST)

WICKET! Suresh Raina departs for a 0! Trying to go for the pull shot but gets the thinnest of edges, carrying to Mushfiqur. Umpire had given not out but Mushfiqur immediately reviews. It shows a nick. India 32/2

21:08(IST)

WICKET! Shakib al Hasan strikes, and Shikhar Dhawan departs. Trying to again find the boundary but gets a leading edge, fielder at mid on takes a great catch running forward. Dhawan departs for 10. India 32/1 after 2.4 overs.

21:04(IST)

SIX, FOUR, SIX! Massive hit this, Mehidy pitches the ball up and Rohit gets underneath that, dispatching it for a six over the mid-wicket boundary. Rohit follows it with another boundary and then another maximum over the same area.

21:01(IST)

Four: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have started the proceedings  and they take seven runs from the first over. On the third ball off the first over from Shakib, Rohit slams a boundary to start the innings on a positive note. Mehedy Hasan comes onto bowl the second over of the innings. 

20:49(IST)

Sabbir Rahman was undoubtedly the star of the day for Bangladesh as he slammed a marvelous 50-ball 77. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/18. Jaydev Unadkat picked two while Washington Sundar scalped one. Shardul Thakur and Vijay Shankar had  poor outings as they finished with figures of 0/45 and 0/48 respectively.

20:45(IST)

Innings End: Rohit Sharma will not be happy with his bowler as Shardul once again concedes a four as this time Hasan cuts the ball on the off side for a boundary. Then on the last ball of the over, he takes 2 and 18 runs came in the last over. Bangladesh finish at 166/8 in 20 overs.

20:43(IST)

Four and SIX: Shardul Thakur is now bowling the last over of the innings and he concedes a boundary on the first ball of the over. Mehidy Hasan paddle sweeps the ball for a four and then he smashes a full-toss for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. Poor start for Shardul in the last over. 

20:38(IST)

OUT and OUT: Jaydev Unadkat picks his first wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Sabbir for 77. The right-hander's excellent innings finally comes to an end as he is out done by a slower delivery from Unadkat. Sabbir's innings has given Bangladesh a chance in this match. Then on the third ball of the over, Unadkat castles Rubel Hossain to pick two wickets in his last over.

 

20:33(IST)

Four and Four: Sabbir Rahman is tearing the Indian bowlers apart in these final few overs as this time, he hits back to back boundaries off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Sabbir is now batting on 75 and he is has taken Bangladesh's score to 145 in 18 overs. 

20:28(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Shakib Al Hasan is run-out by Shankar/Rohit. Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket now. Sabbir is still out there and he is batting on 65. Bangladesh need a late flourish here to get them to a big score. 

20:23(IST)

SIX and SIX: Vijay Shankar is having a nightmare bowling performance out there as he once again goes for a huge six on the first ball of his last over. Then, two balls later, slower delivery from Shankar is dispatched for a huge six over deep mid wicket by Sabbir. Poor bowling from Vijay Shankar. 

20:22(IST)

SIX and 50: As wickets keep falling on one end, Sabbir Rahman is holding the fort on the other as he slams a huge six off the bowling of Washington Sundar. Sabbir also completes his 50 as Washington completes 10 runs from his last over of the innings. This is Sabbir's 4th T20I fifty. 

20:17(IST)

Stat Attack: Mahmudullah has been run out on most number of occasions for BAN in T20Is

•             Mahmudullah – 8 times

•             Mushfiqur Rahim – 7 times

•             Tamim Iqbal – 5 times

•             Anamul Haque – 3 times

•             Imrul Kayes – 3 times

20:16(IST)

OUT: Suicidal running between the wickets from Mahmudullah and Sabbir and the right-hander runs himself out. Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket now. Both batsmen ended up being at the non striker end and eventually Mamudullah tried to reach the non-striker end but Vijay Shankar had taken off the bails by then. 

20:12(IST)

Four: Vijay Shankar once again bowls onto the pads of Mahmudullah and the right hander flicks the ball for a boundary. Sabbir Rahman and Mahmudullah are putting on a good partnership as they have now taken Bangaldesh's score past 100. 

20:08(IST)

Four and Four: First bit of lapse in the field from India fielder as Chahal fails to catch hold of the ball at leg slip and concedes a boundary. Then on the next delivery, he comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the bowlers head for a back to back boundaries. 

LOAD MORE

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: Rohit Departs After Half-century as B'desh Stay Alive

(AFP Image)

Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan start chase.

Catch all the live action of the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Preview:

A bitter, yet intense rivalry is expected to produce a cracker of a contest when a confident India take on a fiery Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday. While the second-string Indian team recorded a hat trick of comfortable wins after their opening loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached the summit clash with couple of dramatic wins over the hosts. In a tense encounter, in which they beat Sri Lanka last night, with Mahmudullah Riyadh rising to the occasion with a last ball six, will give the 'Tigers' immense confidence. However, an angry Shakib Al Hasan's attempt to call the team off the ground and allegedly damaging of the dressing room by Bangladeshi players is a testimony that they still have some way to go as far as composure is concerned. Unlike India's rivalry with Pakistan and Australia, there isn't any significant cricketing history attached to India-Bangladesh matches. But since their 2015 World Cup quarterfinal defeat in Melbourne where they felt a few umpiring decisions went against them, the tiny nation of cricket fanatics consider India to be their biggest on-field rivals. Ironically, then also it was a case of Rohit Sharma being caught off a waist high full toss, which was adjudged no-ball by the umpire. Bangladesh team and fans have not moved on since then. Not to forget a crass advertisement "Mauka Mauka", which was aired before and during 2015 World Cup, something that Bangladeshi fans still consider as an insult.During the same year, India lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and there were some objectionable photo-shopped billboards of Indian players' with heads half-shaved, put out across the streets of Dhaka.

For an average Bangladeshi fan, Indian cricket team is perceived as a big bully and the jealousy stemming from BCCI's financial clout, makes them treat every game against 'Men In Blue' as a grudge match. Bangladeshi players' skills don't match their zeal always but there will be no inches given when the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim or Mahmudullah step onto the field. However in terms of sheer talent, Indian team is a cut above their Bangladeshi counterparts. Man to man, the opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have scored runs across the globe even though Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are good on their day. Dhawan has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while skipper Rohit is back in form after an 89 off 61 balls against the same opposition in last group league match. No one among the 22 players have more experience compared to Suresh Raina in the shortest format as Soumya Sarkar is no match for him. Dinesh Karthik and Mushfiqur Rahim are on even keel as far batting is concerned although the Tamil Nadu glovesman has shown composure more often in pressure cooker scenarios. Manish Pandey may not be as experienced as Mahmudullah in international cricket but Pandey's 10 years of IPL cricket holds him in good stead. In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has been steady and Washington Sundar's Powerplay bowling has been India's biggest gain from this tour. Vijay Shankar has also been impressive but unlucky at times because of the number of catches dropped off his bowling. However the only worry for India will be second specialist seamer. Both Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj have proved to be expensive. It will be interesting to see who among the two plays. It can also be that Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda used as additional spin bowling all rounder on a slowish track.

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
cricketcricket scoredinesh karthikindia vs bangladeshIndia vs Bangladesh Liveindia vs bangladesh live scoreJaydev Unadkatlive cricketLive Cricket ScoremahmudullahMushfiqur RahimNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Nidahas Trophy FinalNidahas Trophy Final LiveNidahas Trophy Final Live ScoreNidahas Trophy tri-seriesrohit sharmarubel hossainshakib al hasanshardul thakurshikhar dhawansuresh rainaTamim IqbalWashington Sundaryuzvendra chahal

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking