Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: Sabbir Slams Fifty After B'desh Lose Fifth Wicket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 8:21 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Final, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 18 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:17(IST)

Stat Attack: Mahmudullah has been run out on most number of occasions for BAN in T20Is

•             Mahmudullah – 8 times

•             Mushfiqur Rahim – 7 times

•             Tamim Iqbal – 5 times

•             Anamul Haque – 3 times

•             Imrul Kayes – 3 times

20:16(IST)

OUT: Suicidal running between the wickets from Mahmudullah and Sabbir and the right-hander runs himself out. Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket now. Both batsmen ended up being at the non striker end and eventually Mamudullah tried to reach the non-striker end but Vijay Shankar had taken off the bails by then. 

20:12(IST)

Four: Vijay Shankar once again bowls onto the pads of Mahmudullah and the right hander flicks the ball for a boundary. Sabbir Rahman and Mahmudullah are putting on a good partnership as they have now taken Bangaldesh's score past 100. 

20:08(IST)

Four and Four: First bit of lapse in the field from India fielder as Chahal fails to catch hold of the ball at leg slip and concedes a boundary. Then on the next delivery, he comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the bowlers head for a back to back boundaries. 

20:05(IST)

Four: It seems like this is not going to Unadkat's night as he returns into the attack and concedes a boundary yet again. A bit wide from the left-hander and Mahmudullah cut the ball hard in between the gully and slip fielder for a boundary. Unadkat has now conceded 30 runs in three overs. 

20:01(IST)

Vijay Shankar returned into the attack and he  proves to be expensive yet again as he gives away 10 runs from his second over. In his first over, he had given away 14 runs. What makes matter worse is that he hasn't picked a single wicket yet and has proved to be expensive.

19:55(IST)

Spell Ends: Chahal's four overs comes to an end and in the last over he picked one wicket and gave away just four runs. Overall, in four overs, Chahal's figures read 3/18. These are the kind of spell that wins you T20 matches. 

19:52(IST)

OUT: Yuzvendra Chahal is on fire here as he picks his third wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim in his final over. Vijay Shankar takes a good diving catch at short third man. Stunning stuff from the India spinner as he as completely broken the Bangladesh batting order. 

19:46(IST)

Chahal keeps  things tight once again as he concedes just four singles from his third over in the innings. So far, Chahal has bowled three overs and his figures read 2/14. Washington Sundar now replaces Vijay Shankar into the attack who conceded 14 runs in his first over. 

19:41(IST)

SIX and Four: Sabbir Rahman is taking the attack to Vijay Shankar now as he hits a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. First, the right hander slogs the ball over mid wicket for a six and then paddle sweeps the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. With that Bangladesh cross the 50-run mark as well. Shankar concedes 14 runs from his first over. 

19:38(IST)

Chahal bowls yet another good over as he concedes just five singles from it. After 7 overs, Bangladesh have scored just 45 runs and they need to up the ante soon as Indian bowlers are bowling with lot of confidence after three early wickets. Vijay Shankar has been introduced into the attack now. 

19:36(IST)

A lot will not depend on how Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Ahmed will bat now as after three dismissals, Bangladesh are on the backfoot and they need this pair to fire and put the pressure back on the Indian bowlers. So far, it has been all India and Rohit will be happy with exploits of his bowlers.

19:31(IST)

Stat Attack: Indian spinners have taken 15 wickets in this series so far. This is the joint 4th in any T20I series for IND. In this match, Washington has taken 1 and Chahal has taken 2 so far.

19:29(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Soumya Sarkar becomes Chahal's second scalp of the over. The southpaw hit the ball straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan who was fielding at backward square. Bangladesh have now lost their third wicket and India are firmly on top in the final. 

19:26(IST)

Four: Chahal bowls a bit full and pays the price for it right away. A pre-meditated shot from Sabbir Rahman and it gets him a boundary towards mid-wicket. Chahal holds the hands in his head as the ball was up in the air for quiet some time but there was no fielder there.

19:24(IST)

OUT: India are now firmly on top as Shardul Thakur takes a brilliant catch at the boundary rope to removes Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh lose their second wicket. Tamim hit a Chahal delivery straight into the air and Shardul took the catch at the long on boundary ropes and maintained his balance and didnt go over the line. 

19:20(IST)

Stat Attack: Out of his 9 T20I wickets, Washington Sundar has picked up 7 wickets in the batting powerplay. A remarkable feat for the 18 year old who shows great courage to bowl in the power-play. Yuzvendra Chahal now replaces Unadkat into the attack. 

19:18(IST)

OUT: Ace spinner Washington Sundar has provided India with their first breakthrough of the innings as he gets rid of Liton Das. The right-hander went for the sweep shot but the ball took a top edge and Suresh Raina took an easy catch at short fine leg. 

19:15(IST)

SIX: Unadkat bowls across the line to Liton and he seemed to be waiting for it as he smashes the ball over the sweeper cover for the first maximum of the innings. Uadadkat has been expensive so far in the innings. After conceding 9 runs in the first over, he has now conceded 13 runs from his second. Bangladesh 26/0 after 3.

19:11(IST)

Washington Sundar bowls a good second over as concedes just four runs from it. There were three dot balls in his first over as well, something has he has done right through the course of his maiden series. Also, this is the 5th time in 6 T20I innings Washington Sundar has opened the bowling for India in T20Is.

19:07(IST)

Four: On the last ball of the first over, Unadkat bowls a bit short on the pads of Tamim, and the southpaw flicks the ball over short fine leg for a boundary. First boundary of the innings for Bangladesh as nine runs came from the first over.

19:02(IST)

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are out in the middle and they will start the proceedings for Bangladesh. India's T20 specialist Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball in hand and he gets swing on the first ball itself. Tamim gets off the mark on the first ball with a single.

18:55(IST)

The players are now out there on the pitch for their respective National Anthems. Both sets of supporters have completely engulfed the stadium and it seems that it will be a hugely entertaining contest. Bangladesh anthem to go first!

18:53(IST)

Stat Attack: It seems that Rohit Sharma knows his numbers well as teams batting second have won 5 out of the 6 matches this series. Let’s see if India are aided by this stat in this championship clash.

18:48(IST)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib during the toss: I was a bit confused before the toss but it is not a bad thing to bat first. We will try to put some runs on the board in the final game. It seems to me that is a very good wicket. In the last two weeks, Premadasa has produced some very good batting wickets and hopefully, it will remain the same and we can put a good total on the board and defend it.

18:44(IST)

India coach Ravi Shastri has currently brought his team into a huddle and looks like he is issuing a rallying cry. Don't think the players will need much motivating for a clash like this where a trophy is up for grabs for the winner. Rohit and his troops will want to sign off the tour with a trophy in their kitty. 

18:41(IST)

Rohit Sharma during the toss: We are going to field first as it looks like a good track. The wicket also looks a bit drier. As we have seen right through the course of the tournament that the wicket keeps getting better. I am a firm believer in runs on the board but the conditions don't permit us and as the tournament suggests that chasing is better.

18:37(IST)

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

18:35(IST)

Toss: India have won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma has opeted to bowl first in the championship clash. One change for India as revealed by Rohit during the toss - Jaydev Unadkat comes in place of Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. Bangladesh name unchanged side.

18:28(IST)

Meanwhile, if India are to bowl first, and they are to restrict the Bangladeshis, the rookie pace department, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Vijay Shankar will need to complement the spin duo. On the other hand, bolstered by the return of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will definitely go all out in the summit clash. Their top order comprising Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah have been amongst the runs while Liton Das seems the only weak link at the top. The Bangladeshis will also be wary of Washington Sundar, who ripped through the top order in the previous tie.

18:16(IST)

The toss is just 15 minutes away now and it will once again have a huge bearing which way the match will move towards. India will look to bat first and put on a big score to put the pressure on Bangladesh. And the onus will be on Indian openers to give them a bright start if they opt to do so.

LOAD MORE

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: Sabbir Slams Fifty After B'desh Lose Fifth Wicket

Sabbir Rahman. (AFP Image)

Live Updates: Suicidal running between the wickets from Mahmudullah and Sabbir and the right-hander runs himself out. Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket now.

Catch all the live action of the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Preview:

A bitter, yet intense rivalry is expected to produce a cracker of a contest when a confident India take on a fiery Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday. While the second-string Indian team recorded a hat trick of comfortable wins after their opening loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached the summit clash with couple of dramatic wins over the hosts. In a tense encounter, in which they beat Sri Lanka last night, with Mahmudullah Riyadh rising to the occasion with a last ball six, will give the 'Tigers' immense confidence. However, an angry Shakib Al Hasan's attempt to call the team off the ground and allegedly damaging of the dressing room by Bangladeshi players is a testimony that they still have some way to go as far as composure is concerned. Unlike India's rivalry with Pakistan and Australia, there isn't any significant cricketing history attached to India-Bangladesh matches. But since their 2015 World Cup quarterfinal defeat in Melbourne where they felt a few umpiring decisions went against them, the tiny nation of cricket fanatics consider India to be their biggest on-field rivals. Ironically, then also it was a case of Rohit Sharma being caught off a waist high full toss, which was adjudged no-ball by the umpire. Bangladesh team and fans have not moved on since then. Not to forget a crass advertisement "Mauka Mauka", which was aired before and during 2015 World Cup, something that Bangladeshi fans still consider as an insult.During the same year, India lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and there were some objectionable photo-shopped billboards of Indian players' with heads half-shaved, put out across the streets of Dhaka.

For an average Bangladeshi fan, Indian cricket team is perceived as a big bully and the jealousy stemming from BCCI's financial clout, makes them treat every game against 'Men In Blue' as a grudge match. Bangladeshi players' skills don't match their zeal always but there will be no inches given when the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim or Mahmudullah step onto the field. However in terms of sheer talent, Indian team is a cut above their Bangladeshi counterparts. Man to man, the opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have scored runs across the globe even though Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are good on their day. Dhawan has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while skipper Rohit is back in form after an 89 off 61 balls against the same opposition in last group league match. No one among the 22 players have more experience compared to Suresh Raina in the shortest format as Soumya Sarkar is no match for him. Dinesh Karthik and Mushfiqur Rahim are on even keel as far batting is concerned although the Tamil Nadu glovesman has shown composure more often in pressure cooker scenarios. Manish Pandey may not be as experienced as Mahmudullah in international cricket but Pandey's 10 years of IPL cricket holds him in good stead. In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has been steady and Washington Sundar's Powerplay bowling has been India's biggest gain from this tour. Vijay Shankar has also been impressive but unlucky at times because of the number of catches dropped off his bowling. However the only worry for India will be second specialist seamer. Both Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj have proved to be expensive. It will be interesting to see who among the two plays. It can also be that Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda used as additional spin bowling all rounder on a slowish track.

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
cricketcricket scoredinesh karthikindia vs bangladeshIndia vs Bangladesh Liveindia vs bangladesh live scoreJaydev Unadkatlive cricketLive Cricket ScoremahmudullahMushfiqur RahimNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Nidahas Trophy FinalNidahas Trophy Final LiveNidahas Trophy Final Live ScoreNidahas Trophy tri-seriesrohit sharmarubel hossainshakib al hasanshardul thakurshikhar dhawansuresh rainaTamim IqbalWashington Sundaryuzvendra chahal

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking