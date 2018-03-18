Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo: Sabbir Slams Fifty After B'desh Lose Fifth Wicket

18:48(IST)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib during the toss: I was a bit confused before the toss but it is not a bad thing to bat first. We will try to put some runs on the board in the final game. It seems to me that is a very good wicket. In the last two weeks, Premadasa has produced some very good batting wickets and hopefully, it will remain the same and we can put a good total on the board and defend it.