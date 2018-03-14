Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Colombo: Mushfiqur Looking to Counter Attack

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 14, 2018, 9:32 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 5, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 14 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:35(IST)

16 runs from the Siraj over as Mushfiqur has realised the need to counter attack as the wicket is only going to get lower and slower. Plays a couple of really beautiful shots here as the score moves to 80/4 after 11 overs

21:30(IST)

3 runs from the Vijay Shankar over here as the Indians have further tightened their grip on the game here. The wicket is not conducive for batting and the ball is stopping and the Indian bowlers are looking to make use of that as the score reads 64/4 after 10 overs. Just 60 balls left in the game as Bangladesh need 113 runs.

21:28(IST)

WICKET! 4 runs from the Chahal over, but more importantly, the leg-spinner has got the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah for 11 as he hits the short ball straight to KL Rahul in the deep who does not miss too many. The score reads 61/4 after 9 overs as the game is in the bag for India here.

21:21(IST)

4 runs from the Vijay Shankar over here as the Bangladesh batsmen are looking to make this count and stitch a partnership here before they can try and maybe look to chase this one down. The wicket is surely not the most conducive for batting and that will be on their mind. The score reads 57/3 after 8 overs

21:17(IST)

5 runs from the Chahal over as Mushfiqur starts with a reverse sweep to get a boundary first up and build the pressure on the bowlers. But the leg-spinner shows that he has the guile to keep things tight after that one. The score reads 53/3 after 7

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Washington Sundar has done it again as he gets the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. This was the big wicket and he cleans the opener up to bring India right on top. Mahmudullah does hit back to back boundaries after that, but the game is definitely tilted in favour of India here now.

21:08(IST)

Chahal starts really well as he gives away just 3 runs from his first over. The Indians need to pick wickets and restrict the flow of runs if they want to take the game away from the Bangladesh batsmen. The wicket too isn't the most conducive for batting here. The score reads 39/2 after 5 overs

21:04(IST)

WICKET! Another brilliant over here from Washington Sundar as he gets the wicket of Soumya. Cleans up the batsman for just 1 as Bangladesh's score reads 36/2 after 4 overs. That was a wild swing and the batsman missed the line of the ball completely there. Good work from the spinner.

21:00(IST)

19 runs from the Shardul over as Tamim gets stuck into him to hit three boundaries and a six. Could this be the over that the Bangladesh batsmen needed to get the mojo back and make a comeback into the game after losing Liton? The score reads 32/1 after 3 overs for Bangladesh.

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant bowling from Washington Sundar as he teases Liton Das out and then getting the ball to zip in through bat and pad for Dinesh Karthik to stump him. The batsman goes for 7 as the score reads 12/1 after 2 overs as the spinner gives away 4 runs from the over.

20:49(IST)

Siraj does not start too well. Gives away 8 runs from the first over, including a boundary for Tamim as he smashed it to the point boundary. Bangladesh will need Tamim and Liton to carry on the good work and give the team a good platform at the end of the powerplay. The score reads 8/0

20:36(IST)

WICKET! Rubel runs out Rohit for 89 off the last ball of the innings to ensure that the Indian total ends on 176/3 on a wicket that has not looked the best for batting. Raina feels that India will be able to defend that one. Rohit Sharma’s score of 89 runs is his highest score against Bangladesh in a T20I

20:36(IST)

WICKET! Rubel runs out Rohit for 89 off the last ball of the innings to ensure that the Indian total ends on 176/3 on a wicket that has not looked the best for batting. Raina feels that India will be able to defend that one. Rohit Sharma’s score of 89 runs is his highest score against Bangladesh in a T20I

20:30(IST)

WICKET! Rubel gets Raina for 47 off the first ball of the 20th over as the batsman looks to clear the deep square-leg boundary, but he fails to do that. Can Rohit now get a century as he will be at the crease with 5 balls to go in the innings. The score reads 172/2

20:27(IST)

100-run partnership comes up for Rohit and Raina as the Bangladesh bowlers have suddenly started to look clueless here and the Indian batsmen are making the most of it. Mustafizur gives 11 runs away from the 19th over of the innings as Rohit now stands on 88 and looking to score another hundred. India's score reads 172/1

20:23(IST)

Raina and Rohit now dealing in sixes here. Abu Hider at the receiving end here as Rohit first pulls the pacer into the mid-wicket fence off the front foot before Raina shows him that he can do the same as he smashes it much flatter. The end result is maximums in both the cases. Rohit finishes with another one as the score reads 161/1 after 18 overs as 21 runs come in.

20:18(IST)

Mustafizur proves to be expensive as he gives away 14 runs from the over as Raina first slashes one over the head of the third-man fielder before Rohit Sharma hits obe into the mid-wicket stands. A good catch in the crowd as the score moves to 140/1 with three overs to go.

20:13(IST)

Mahmudullah brings himself on to make use of the little help on the wicket which is not playing as fast as it normally does, but he gives away 9 runs from the over as Raina picked a boundary early and then picked singles to keep the scoreboard moving. India's score reads 126/1 after 16 overs.

20:09(IST)

Rubel's over ends with the bowler still furious that Mustafizur failed to stop a simple ball at the fine-leg boundary. Raina followed that up with a chip over the mid-on fielder to get another boundary. The over ends with another double for Raina towards long leg. That is 13 runs from the over as the score reads 117/1 after 15 overs.

20:02(IST)

Raina opening up here now as he slog sweeps Mehedi into the mid-wicket fence for a six. He follows that up with a straight drive over the bowler's head after taking a few steps down the track. This is the perfect start as the Indians now mean business and want to finish well. The score reads 104/1 after 14 overs

19:59(IST)

13th T20I FIFTY for Rohit Sharma here. He has not played his best innings here, but he has struck it out and made his way to another 50 in international cricket. India's score reads 93/1 after 13 overs. The platform is set for the Indians to finish with a flurry.

19:54(IST)

4 runs from the Mustafizur over here as he has made it difficult to score off him on this wicket which has not been the most conducive for batting. Rohit and Raina at the crease and they will look to finish well here as the score reads 84/1 after 12 overs with Rohit batting on 44.

19:49(IST)

9 runs from the Nazmul over here as Rohit dances down the track and hits the spinner into the long-on stands. He then picks up a double to end the over as the pressure is right back on the Bangladesh bowlers here as the score reads 80/1 after 11 overs. Raina needs to click here with Rohit for a good finish here.

19:47(IST)

WICKET! Rubel Hossain gets the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with a brilliant yorker here as the ball takes the middle-stump. Dhawan goes against the run of play for 35 off 27 balls. Just 4 runs from the over as Bangladesh look to crawl back into the game with this wicket here. 10 overs gone in the innings.

19:39(IST)

Good over from Nazmul here as he gives away just 4 runs. The innings is almost at the mid-way stage here with one more over to go before it strikes 10 overs. The Indian batsmen now slowly need to start getting a move as they have all the 10 wickets in the bag with the score reads 67/0 after 9 overs.

19:36(IST)

9 runs from the Mehedi over here as Dhawan once again gets a boundary as he pulls the spinner to the mid-wicket boundary. Rohit is not looking good at the crease even though he has now played 27 balls. The score reads 63/0 after 8 overs. The opening pair now needs to go big from here and score heavily.

19:32(IST)

5 runs from the Nazmul over here as Liton drops a decently easy catch at the boundary rope as he fails to read the flight of the ball off Dhawan's bat. Came in a bit too much and then the ball dropped almost behind him. The score reads 54/0 after 7 overs as the Indians will be happy to see the openers finally coming good together

19:29(IST)

Abu Hider finishes with 11 runs in the last over of the Powerplay. Rohit and Dhawan have reached 49 for the first time in this series as Rohit has failed to stand ground and score runs in this T20I series. Dhawan has looked as good as he has in all outings in recent times. The score reads 49/0 after 6 overs as Dhawan finishes with a boundary.

19:23(IST)

Rohit finally gets going as he sends Mehedi into the mid-wicket stands. He follows that up with a squeeze through the backward point region as  the batsmen pick up 3 runs. The Indian batsmen have played well and looked to wait for the bad balls to be put away. The score reads 38/0 after 5 overs with Dhawan on 17 and Rohit on 20

19:19(IST)

Mustafizur comes into the attack and he has done a good job here as he gives away just 3 runs from his first five balls here before Dhawan dances down the track and hits it straight into the stands. The mixing up of deliveries has been perfect for him and clearly with Walsh as coach, he has only gotten better with every outing. The score reads 27/0 after 4

19:14(IST)

Decent effort from Abu Hider running sideways at mid-on, but failed to take the skier from Rohit. Rubel would count himself unlucky and Rohit might have just needed this type of luck. Dhawan rubs salt into the wound as he plays the perfect cover drive to end the over as India look on top as the score reads 18/0 after 3 overs

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Colombo: Mushfiqur Looking to Counter Attack

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot. (AFP)

LATEST UPDATE: Chahal gets the wicket of Mahmudullah and that is the fourth wicket as Bangladesh chase 177 for a win. This after Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma led the way for the Indians with 89.
PREVIEW IND vs BAN: Buoyant after registering a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, a confident Rohit Sharma-led India would aim to seal a final berth in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis. By no means would Bangladesh be pushovers in the shortest format of the game as well after their record 215-run chase against Sri Lanka and a win against India will bolster their chances of making it to Sunday's final. India lost to Sri Lanka unexpectedly in the tournament opener but came back strongly to beat both Bangladesh and the hosts consecutively. A defeat may not be end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The net run-rate will also be a factor. India don't have key players including regular captain Virat Kohli for this tri-series meant to give the younger crop a chance. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament but the likes of all-rounder Vijay Shankar -- playing in place of Hardik Pandya -- and paceman Shardul Thakur have done well. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been out of form and the Mumbai batsman would like to hit the purple patch as soon as possible. Rohit's sudden slump does not augur well for the team as well as his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's (153) blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches. Suresh Raina has got his 20s while Manish Pandey has remained steady in the middle-order. Dinesh Karthik's 39 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka has ensured that Rishabh Pant will continue to warm the dug-out. Coming to Bangladesh, in their first meeting India did well to restrict them to 139 but in their very next match, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim hammered the Sri Lankan attack into submission chasing down the highest-ever target on Sri Lankan soil. India's bowling has seen IPL's costliest domestic buy Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) going for runs in all three matches. Thakur has done well in the last two games while Vijay Shankar has also been steady with his variations. In-form wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been expensive in both games against Sri Lanka while off-spinner Washington Sundar has shone opening the bowling in the Powerplay overs in every game.
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

Also Watch

cricketindia vs bangladeshIndia vs Bangladesh 2018India vs Bangladesh Liveindia vs bangladesh live scoreIndia vs Bangladesh live updatesIndia vs Bangladesh t20ilive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoremahmudullahMushfiqur RahimNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018nidahas trophy livenidahas trophy live scorenidahas trophy live updatesrohit sharmashikhar dhawan

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking