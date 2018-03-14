Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Colombo: Rubel Cleans Up Shikhar Dhawan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 14, 2018, 7:45 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 5, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 14 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:47(IST)

WICKET! Rubel Hossain gets the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with a brilliant yorker here as the ball takes the middle-stump. Dhawan goes against the run of play for 35 off 27 balls. Just 4 runs from the over as Bangladesh look to crawl back into the game with this wicket here. 10 overs gone in the innings.

19:39(IST)

Good over from Nazmul here as he gives away just 4 runs. The innings is almost at the mid-way stage here with one more over to go before it strikes 10 overs. The Indian batsmen now slowly need to start getting a move as they have all the 10 wickets in the bag with the score reads 67/0 after 9 overs.

19:36(IST)

9 runs from the Mehedi over here as Dhawan once again gets a boundary as he pulls the spinner to the mid-wicket boundary. Rohit is not looking good at the crease even though he has now played 27 balls. The score reads 63/0 after 8 overs. The opening pair now needs to go big from here and score heavily.

19:32(IST)

5 runs from the Nazmul over here as Liton drops a decently easy catch at the boundary rope as he fails to read the flight of the ball off Dhawan's bat. Came in a bit too much and then the ball dropped almost behind him. The score reads 54/0 after 7 overs as the Indians will be happy to see the openers finally coming good together

19:29(IST)

Abu Hider finishes with 11 runs in the last over of the Powerplay. Rohit and Dhawan have reached 49 for the first time in this series as Rohit has failed to stand ground and score runs in this T20I series. Dhawan has looked as good as he has in all outings in recent times. The score reads 49/0 after 6 overs as Dhawan finishes with a boundary.

19:23(IST)

Rohit finally gets going as he sends Mehedi into the mid-wicket stands. He follows that up with a squeeze through the backward point region as  the batsmen pick up 3 runs. The Indian batsmen have played well and looked to wait for the bad balls to be put away. The score reads 38/0 after 5 overs with Dhawan on 17 and Rohit on 20

19:19(IST)

Mustafizur comes into the attack and he has done a good job here as he gives away just 3 runs from his first five balls here before Dhawan dances down the track and hits it straight into the stands. The mixing up of deliveries has been perfect for him and clearly with Walsh as coach, he has only gotten better with every outing. The score reads 27/0 after 4

19:14(IST)

Decent effort from Abu Hider running sideways at mid-on, but failed to take the skier from Rohit. Rubel would count himself unlucky and Rohit might have just needed this type of luck. Dhawan rubs salt into the wound as he plays the perfect cover drive to end the over as India look on top as the score reads 18/0 after 3 overs

19:11(IST)

Nazmul gives away 9 runs from the over as he starts with a boundary and ends with one. Rohit picks one past the mid-on fielder and Dhawan hits it past the short fine-leg fielder. Dhawan just helped the ball on its way to the boundary as the score reads 11/0 after 2 overs. The Indians will look to play fearlessly in the powerplay.

19:06(IST)

Abu Hider starts well here as Rohit seems to be clueless about which ball is moving away after pitching and which one is coming in after pitching. 2 runs from the first over as the Indians pick one single and one run comes in from a wide. One ball hits Rohit on the pad sharply after pitching and coming in, but the inside edge saves the day for the India skipper. 

18:54(IST)

Shardul Thakur knows that opportunities in a settled limited overs line-up won't come easily and that's the reason he is ready to "step up" in an unenvious role of India's stop-gap third seamer in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Thakur's four wicket haul was instrumental in India restricting Sri Lanka to a moderate 152 and he deservingly got the man-of-the-match award after his team's six-wicket win in the third round robin match of the Nidahas T20 Tri Series. Asked about the challenge of being a back-up pacer, the Mumbai speedster replied:"I have told one thing before: I love challenges. I am taking it as a challenge. If other senior bowlers are missing from the team, then I have to step up. I have done this previously for other teams that I have played for. I have come in place of Zaheer Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ajit Agarkar while playing for Mumbai (in Ranji Trophy). I had to step up in that role. When senior bowlers are rested, I have to step up and fill that role to lead the pace attack," Thakur exuded a lot of confidence. The 'knuckle ball' (a variation of slower delivery) is being used as a variation by a lot of Indian bowlers currently including pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However it was Zaheer, who had first started but Thakur insisted that he had learnt it all by his own. "Zaheer did it actually, but I didn't watch much of his videos," Thakur said. "I always knew what the grip was, and then I learned it on my own. I have been practising it for a long time. It didn't come easily. Whenever I found time to play with white ball while playing domestic cricket, I used to try knuckle ball. Probably for two years, I have been practising it now." Thakur said getting Upul Tharanga (Vijay Shankar dismissed him) and Thisara Perera quickly enabled them to cut down on at least 20 runs. "The way they (Lanka) were going, they would have scored at least 165 to 170 but we got Upul (Tharanga) out when he was coming hard at us. Thisara then came in and hit a few boundaries. So I think those crucial 2-3 wickets kept coming and we were probably able to cut down the total by 15-20 runs," Thakur said. The bowler was happy that the bowlers have come back well after getting hit in the opening game. "In T20 cricket, you need to be ready for surprises. The first game was a surprise and an eye opener for us. I was hit for 27 runs and also some overs went for above 15 runs. I feel the game against Bangladesh and in this game, we came back strongly and executed our plans well."

18:50(IST)

With most of the big guns rested for the Nidahas Trophy, it was a chance for some of the fringe players to leave an impression on the selectors. While some are stepping up to the plate in style, KL Rahul rather made a hash of his chances. Rahul, who was out hit wicket against Sri Lanka in India’s third T20 international has bagged an unwanted record with this. Rahul is the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in T20 internationals in this manner. Rahul rocked back a little too deep in the crease while attempting to play a delivery from Jeevan Mendis and his back leg disturbed the wickets giving the Lankans their fourth wicket in the game. Overall, Rahul is the tenth batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in the shortest format of the game. In the 50 over format, four Indian cricketers have been dismissed in this manner, while ODI cricket on the whole has seen 65 such wickets. Wicketkeeper batsman Nayan Mongia was dismissed in the manner in 1995 against Pakistan, while Anil Kumble added his name to the list in 2003 against the New Zealanders. Sachin Tendulkar has also not been spared the blushes as he found himself hit wicket in 2008 after which Indian captain Virat Kohli joined the list in 2011 against England in ODI cricket. In Test cricket there have been a total of 158 hit wicket dismissals, with Lala Amarnath starting things off for India in 1949 when he lost his wicket to Jim Trim of the West Indies in Chennai. Former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath managed to make things easier for the bowlers on three occasions in his 69-Test career. Indian skipper Kohli who is currently resting after a long season, is the only cricketer to have been dismissed hit wicket in both Tests and ODIs.

18:42(IST)

At the TOSS, Mahmudullah: "We'll have a bowl first. The wicket looks quite dry, so spinner might come into play. So want to use the conditions early on. The wickets here gets better and better. And we're playing two specialist spinners, so would like to take advantage. Lot of questions were being asked about our abilities (before the last game).
Rohit: "It's always a good thing, when you're batting first. We have to come out and bat well. Wicket's not going to change much. We were clinical in the last game. Dinesh and Manish finished the game well. It's about continuing that (good performance). No concerns about my own form. Spending more time is important; not playing too many shots early on. For me, the team performance matter the most. We have one change -- Siraj in place of Unadkat."

18:38(IST)

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:34(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Mahmudullah has won the toss and says that the team will bowl first as the wicket gets better in the second innings. But Rohit feels it is okay to bat first as they wanted to try all options if they go into the final. He is not too concerned about his own form and is happy to see the team doing well. Wants to bat as long as possible and there one change. Mohammed Siraj is in for Jaydev Unadkat.

18:30(IST)

The pitch has mostly been a batting paradise, but Brett Lee says that a few cracks are starting to show as there have been a few matches on these wickets now. But it should once again be a run feast in Colombo here. Thankfully, it will be a 7pm start with no rain around like in the last game between India and Sri Lanka. The toss is round the corner.

18:22(IST)

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been out of form and the Mumbai batsman would like to hit the purple patch as soon as possible. Rohit's sudden slump does not augur well for the team as well as his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's (153) blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches. Suresh Raina has got his 20s while Manish Pandey has remained steady in the middle-order. Dinesh Karthik's 39 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka has ensured that Rishabh Pant will continue to warm the dug-out. Coming to Bangladesh, in their first meeting India did well to restrict them to 139 but in their very next match, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim hammered the Sri Lankan attack into submission chasing down the highest-ever target on Sri Lankan soil. India's bowling has seen IPL's costliest domestic buy Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) going for runs in all three matches. Thakur has done well in the last two games while Vijay Shankar has also been steady with his variations. In-form wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been expensive in both games against Sri Lanka while off-spinner Washington Sundar has shone opening the bowling in the Powerplay overs in every game.

18:16(IST)

Buoyant after registering a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, a confident Rohit Sharma-led India would aim to seal a final berth in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. By no means would Bangladesh be pushovers in the shortest format of the game as well after their record 215-run chase against Sri Lanka and a win against India will bolster their chances of making it to Sunday's final. India lost to Sri Lanka unexpectedly in the tournament opener but came back strongly to beat both Bangladesh and the hosts consecutively. A defeat may not be end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The net run-rate will also be a factor. India don't have key players including regular captain Virat Kohli for this tri-series meant to give the younger crop a chance. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament but the likes of all-rounder Vijay Shankar -- playing in place of Hardik Pandya -- and paceman Shardul Thakur have done well.

18:00(IST)

Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik might have taken India home in the T20I game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Monday, but it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who ensured that the Lankan batsmen ended up scoring just 152/9 after getting off to a stellar start. And skipper Rohit Sharma believes that the bowlers put up a smart performance in conditions which weren’t most conducive to bowling. "Smart performance, especially from the bowlers. To restrict a batting unit like that, it was a great effort from the bowlers. The conditions weren't easy for the bowlers, there was a bit of dew on the ground. Neither easy for the spinners nor the pacers, but they have executed their plans really well. Just continued where we left off against Bangladesh. The bowlers came out and executed the ideas and plans really well. We discussed a lot of things and it was very much on display for everyone to see. We bat really deep, and we haven't had a batting line-up like that in a long time. We have a lot of all-rounders, but the middle-order hasn't had opportunities to bat in the recent past, but as you saw today, Manish and DK batted extremely well. Can't single out a performance, it was a complete team effort. We aren't laid back at all, because all three teams are still alive in the tournament. They can all stand at four points. So we need to continue the momentum from hereon. The new guys have all taken their opportunities and made good use of it. So we don't need to go and change anything, we just need to play the way we have over the last two years," Rohit said after the game. Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as India sealed a comfortable 6 wicket win. Young Thakur registered his best T20 bowling figures as Sri Lanka lost their way in the middle overs after Kusal Mendis' fifty and were restricted to 152 for nine. The match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain. Sri Lankan pacers disappointed yet again as they bowled way too many loose balls, Akila Dananjaya was the star of the show as he picked two wickets. But Karthik and Pandey showed great maturity and the two ensured India didn't face any trouble in reaching the target.

17:53(IST)

Manish Pandey was undoubtedly the star of the show when it came to the Indian batting in the T20I against Sri Lanka on Monday as he first held anchor and then finished with a flurry to score an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls. And the batsman said that his aim was to bat till the end and see the game through. “I thought we had a good partnership in the end. They started well, it was important for me to stay till the end. We discuss about that (plans against Sri Lankan bowlers). Batting at number 5, I should be there till the end. They (bowlers) have comeback really well after the first game. We had a couple of plans and we executed them well. We have not got too much batting after 6 and 7, so it was good for DK to stay with me and absorb the pressure,” Manish said after the game. India didn't have the best of starts with the bat as they lost openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (8) early in the chase. The captain's form will certainly be a worry for the team going ahead in the tournament. KL Rahul, who came into the team in place of Rishabh Pant stitched important partnership with Suresh Raina to get India back on track. Just when it seemed India would coast home, they experienced a bit of a stutter as Raina and Rahul departed in quick succession. Rahul also became the first Indian to be dismissed hit-wicket in T20Is. But Karthik and Pandey showed great maturity and the two ensured India didn't face any more trouble. Sri Lankan pacers disappointed yet again as they bowled way too many loose balls, Akila Dananjaya was the star of the show as he picked two wickets.

17:49(IST)

Mahmudullah: "I think the skills are there. We need to be smart to take that calculated risk. Taking on a particular bowler who we think can be targeted, these sort of things we need to apply when we are playing. These things will give us that Bangladesh brand of T20 cricket. I think he is a great bowler for our team, he has been doing really well. It's just the wicket that suits the batsman most. Mustafiz is in great shape and is our strike bowler and I will always back him up."

17:37(IST)

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said on Tuesday the underdogs, fresh from upsetting Sri Lanka, plan to hone their "brand" of Twenty20 cricket against India in a key tri-series showdown. The visitors staged a 215-run chase to defeat hosts Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament, rebounding from a loss in their opener against India. Bangladesh, 10th in the world T20 rankings behind Afghanistan, will be in strong contention for the tri-series final if they beat table-toppers India on Wednesday. Mahmudullah, who was named captain after Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the tri-series due to injury, said the minnows entered the series wanting "to create a Bangladesh brand of cricket".

17:24(IST)

In the second T20I against Bangladesh, Shardul ended with figures of 1/25 in four overs and against Sri Lanka on Monday, he registered career-best figures of 4/27. Therefore, since the game where Perera mauled him for 27 runs in his first over, Thakur has taken 5/52 in 8 overs. Because of exploits in the last T20I, Shardul is now leading the charts as far as wickets are concerned. With five wickets in his kitty, Shardul is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series along with India's T20 specialist Jaydev Unadkat. 5 – Shardul Thakur & Jaydev Unadkat (IND), 4 – Washington Sundar (IND), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Nuwan Pradeep (SL), 3 – Vijay Shankar (IND) & Dushmantha Chameera (SL). Moreover, Shardul's 4/27 is comfortably the best figures by any bowler from the three teams in the series so far. 4/27 by Shardul Thakur vs SL (12th March), 3/38 by Jaydev Unadkat vs BAN (8th March), 3/48 by Mustafizur Rahman vs SL (10th March), 2/15 by Mahmudullah vs SL (10th March), 2/19 by Akila Dananjaya vs IND (12th March). Shardul Thakur knows that opportunities in a settled limited overs line-up won't come easily and that's the reason he is ready to "step up" in an unenvious role of India's stop-gap third seamer in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. "I have told one thing before: I love challenges. I am taking it as a challenge. If other senior bowlers are missing from the team, then I have to step up. I have done this previously for other teams that I have played for. I have come in place of Zaheer Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ajit Agarkar while playing for Mumbai (in Ranji Trophy). I had to step up in that role. When senior bowlers are rested, I have to step up and fill that role to lead the pace attack," Thakur exuded a lot of confidence," said Shardul after helping India win the fourth T20I.

17:17(IST)

India pacer Shardul Thakur is making the most of his limited opportunities in the national team by producing a good display in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy tri-series in Sri Lanka, and the 'Men in Blue' will hope he will put on a similar display in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh. Shardul was instrumental in India winning the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka and because of his exploits in the game, he was even awarded the man of the match. However, things didn't go as per plan initially in the series for the pacer but since then, he has hit back in stunning style to showcase his enormous physical talent and mental toughness as well. In his first over of the series, Shardul conceded a whopping 27 runs, which included six successive boundaries off the first six balls of his over. But since then, he has made a good comeback to improve his stats in the series. 

16:55(IST)

The biggest challenge will be faced by the Indian bowlers against an unpredictable batting line-up like Bangladesh. In their last encounter, India did well to restrict them to 139 but in their very next match, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim hammered the Sri Lankan attack into submission chasing down the highest-ever target on Sri Lankan soil. In the bowling department, IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) has been expensive in all three matches with skipper not being able to finish his quota of four overs in two of three games (1/35 in 3 overs vs SL, 3/38 in 4 overs vs B'desh, 1/33 in 3 overs vs SL). Unadkat's experience will keep him in the playing XI even though there is Siraj, who is a few clicks quicker compared to the Saurashtra pacer. While Shardul Thakur has done well in the last two games, Vijay Shankar has also been steady with his seam up stuff. Among slow bowlers, off-spinner Washington Sundar has done exceedingly well opening the bowling in the Powerplay overs in every game. The more celebrated Yuzvendra Chahal has been expensive in both games against Sri Lanka and at times it seemed that he is not as effective as he is when Kuldeep Yadav operates from the other end.

16:41(IST)

For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players but for a side which is always under scanner, results will be paramount and that effectively stops them from being adventurous in team selection. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka. For India the biggest worry is skipper Rohit Sharma's form. One of India's most successful white ball players in recent times, the talented Mumbaikar is waiting for that one big knock that will propel him back to form. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's (153) blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches. Suresh Raina has got his 20s while Manish Pandey has remained steady in the middle-order. Dinesh Karthik's 39 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka has ensured that Rishabh Pant will continue to warm the dug-out. It will be interesting to see if Rohit promotes KL Rahul to open the innings and himself comes down at No 4 -- something that he has done for Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the years. Rahul is a specialist opener, who is also used as a floater in the middle-order. He was looking far more comfortable than Pant during his short stay in the Monday's game before he was dismissed in a freak manner, getting hit-wicket.

16:26(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20I between India and Bangladesh in Colombo. India would like to throw the mathematical possibilities out of the window and seal their place in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh. Having suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in their tournament-opener, it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. Bangladesh's confidence has been boosted by their record 215-run chase against Sri Lanka and a win against India will bolster their chances of making it to the finals. A defeat may not be end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21.

LATEST UPDATE: Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed as Rubel bowls a brilliant yorker to take the middle-stump. This after Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bowl first. The wicket gets better he feels as the game goes on. Rohit is happy to bat first.
PREVIEW IND vs BAN: Buoyant after registering a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, a confident Rohit Sharma-led India would aim to seal a final berth in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

