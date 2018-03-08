Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy in Colombo: Indian Bowlers Tighten Grip on Tigers

17:57(IST)

Without many of their big guns, India stuttered and stumbled at various stages of their opening game, also the tournament opener, against Sri Lanka, going down by five wickets. Next up, they have Bangladesh in front of them, a team missing their biggest star – Shakib Al Hasan – and coming into the tournament on the back of a mediocre run at home, which culminated in a 2-0 Twenty20 International series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Against Sri Lanka, India were quickly down to 9/2, with Rohit Sharma (0) and Suresh Raina (1), two of the most experienced batsmen in the team, sent back early. Shikhar Dhawan played a fantastic hand of 90 from just 49 balls, but apart from him, there wasn’t too much of note. Manish Pandey did score 37 in a 95-run stand with Dhawan, but his runs came off 35 balls. Rishabh Pant just couldn’t get going, scoring a run-a-ball 23 not out, while Dinesh Karthik did throw his bat around towards the end, but didn’t get too much time to cause enough damage. Yuzvendra Chahal is the frontman of the inexperienced Indian bowling attack Yuzvendra Chahal is the frontman of the inexperienced Indian bowling attack. Those are concerns. As is the fact that in the face of Kusal Perera’s deadly assault, the bowling seemed to wilt for a while. On the plus side, Washington Sundar gave a decent account of his skills and Shardul Thakur came back impressively after his first over went for 27 runs. But faced with a below-par total on a batsman-friendly pitch, the effort wasn’t good enough on the day, not against the rampaging Perera. “The execution was not up to the mark but we can learn from our mistakes,” said Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian side in Virat Kohli’s absence, of his bowlers. And on the batsmen, he said, “We could have accelerated a little more towards the end.” That sums it up well – the bowling attack is not the most experienced, and did as well as they could. But the bowlers need to pull their socks up, with Yuzvendra Chahal, the leader of the pack, taking on a bit more responsibility. While the batsmen must do better than the 24 runs the scored in the last three overs of the first game. That said, it was a good effort – led by Dhawan – to lift the team up from the poor start and that’s something the Indians will draw confidence from.