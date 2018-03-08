Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy in Colombo: Indian Bowlers Tighten Grip on Tigers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2018, 8:02 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 2, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 08 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

20:05(IST)

10 runs from the Shardul over as Sabbir finally gets a boundary as he picks the gap well and sends the ball to the cover fence. That was a much-needed boundary as the runs had dried up. But the grip is still tight on the Bangladesh batsmen here as the score reads 85/4 after 13 overs

19:59(IST)

3 runs from the Washington over here as the Bangladesh batsmen have lost wickets at the wrong time and that has stopped them from accelerating at this time in the innings when the batsmen should actually be going for the big shots. The score reads 75/4 after 12 overs for Bangladesh. 8 more overs to go after this.

19:55(IST)

WICKET! Vijay Shankar gets the Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah as he plays a bad shot on the off side and the fielder at deep cover makes no mistake. The wicket of the skipper was important after getting Mushfiqur and the pacer now has his second wicket of the innings. Bangladesh's score reads 72/4 as the skipper goes for 1.

19:47(IST)

WICKET! Another DRS here and this time Vijay Shankar gets the dangerous looking Mushfiqur as DK completes a good catch behind the wicket. The umpire looked like he was not convinced, but India immediately called for the DRS and Mushfiqur has to go back for 18 off 14 balls. The score reads 66/3 after 9 overs

19:38(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over here as the leg-spinner has looked to use the loop and dip to good use here. He might have missed his striking partner Kuldeep Yadav, but Chahal is looking to give it his all. The scoreboard reads 55/2 after 8 overs for Bangladesh. India need a couple of wickets here.

19:34(IST)

Two catches dropped in the Vijay Shankar over. While Raina first drops a sitter off Liton Das, the next one is a tough catch for Washington Sundar running in at fine-leg. That was a good effort, but you still feel bad for the bowler as he has bowled the first over really well. 7 runs from the over as Bangladesh's score reads 51/2 after 7 overs

19:31(IST)

9 runs from the Chahal over as Mushfiqur is looking to take the attack to the leg-spinner from the word go. While the first one was a reverse sweep over the head of short third, the next was a slog sweep as the ball smashed into the boundary ropes. Bangladesh's score reads 44/2 after 6 overs

19:23(IST)

WICKET! DRS saves Tamim Iqbal as he refers the decision to the third umpire after the ball hit his pads after pitching. Tamim had walked into the crease to hit Shardul to the leg side, but he missed the ball. The umpire had raised his finger, but the batsman was confident. He replies with a cracking boundary to the cover fence. India need wickets here and Thakur gets his man as Tamim goes for 15, caught by Unadkat at short fine-leg. The score reads 35/2

19:19(IST)

5 runs from the Washington Sundar over as Liton Das finishes with a nice sweep to the long leg boundary. A good over goes waste as he finishes badly. Tamim could have been gone as he hit Washington uppishly to Rohit Sharma at covers, but the Indian skipper could not hold onto that one. The score reads 27/1 after 4 overs

19:14(IST)

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets his man after leaking runs in the first couple of balls. A low smart catch from Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine-leg as Unadkat celebrates. Soumya has to go for 14 as that was on the legs and he was looking to make it count. Bangladesh's score reads 20/1

19:10(IST)

4 runs from the Washington Sundar over as Soumya picks a boundary off the first ball of the over. That could have well counted as a wide if the opener had left it alone. That is a good start from the Bangladesh openers here as the score reads 10/0 after 2 overs. The Indians will look to pick a couple of early wickets here.

19:06(IST)

6 runs from the first over from Unadkat as Soumya Sarkar mishits the last ball of the over in the sky, but neither backward point nor thirdman could get there in time to claim the catch. Nobody called and Soumya gets a life. The score reads 6/0 after 1 over as Unadkat is not pleased.

18:48(IST)

FOR THE RECORD: India have chased a target on two instances out of the 5 matches against Bangladesh in T20Is and have won both the matches by 8 wickets. Bangladesh are winless against India in 5 T20Is.

18:42(IST)

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

18:38(IST)

At the TOSS, Rohit Sharma: “We are going to field first. The wicket got better and better the other day. Why not use it to our advantage. I believe in backing the players in the first place. There will be times like these that teach us. It's important to back the players and give them opportunities.”
Mahmudullah: "I would have bowled first. Anyway, we have to bat first, put up a good show and put up a good score. We need to executive skills and try to be calm. We are going with 5 bowlers and 6 batters."

18:35(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and he decides to bowl first as he feels that the pitch will get better as the game goes on. Rohit also says that he backs his boys to do well and goes into the game with the same XI as in the first game. Brett Lee feels taking the pace off the ball will hold the key for the bowlers on this wicket and he expects runs in the range of 160-165

18:12(IST)

India are seen as overwhelming favourites for the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy, but captain Rohit Sharma played down the perception, saying anything can happen in the fickle T20 format. "Whether we are favourites or not, that is not something I think about,” said Rohit ahead of India's opener against Sri Lanka. "T20 is such a format where any team can win on that particular day. The game can change in a span of one over, it can slip away On a given day, any team can beat anyone. How do I explain it? It's like the English Premier League. Some teams may be stronger, but anyone can win on a given day.” Rohit is captaining the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested alongside other key players such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Asked about leading a second-string team again, Rohit said: "I don't look at it that way that I don't have the full team. I'm very fortunate to get the opportunity to lead the team. Given the schedule nowadays and the amount of cricket we play, it’s important to look after players and give them enough rest when needed. Whenever I've been asked to put on the captaincy cap, its been an honour." India have played two full series against Sri Lanka in a six-month span with fans and experts complaining of an overkill of cricket between the two teams. Bangladesh are the third team in the tournament. However, Rohit insisted the tournament is crucial to the team's progress. "It’s always important to know your bench strength. Were lucky that we have got quality players who are waiting to do well. They have been consistently performing in A tours, Ranji Trophy, IPL cricket.. It's the right time to blood them," he said. "We want to see how they play here and not rush them in ICC tournaments directly, we don't want them to be taken by surprise. We want to see where they stand as individuals."

18:06(IST)

The pitch for the first game was a good one for batting, and both Dhawan and Perera cashed in. If it’s similar come the second match day, there should be a lot of runs, but rain has been forecast for Thursday, which might have an effect. Tamim Iqbal will be a key player for Bangladesh. He is Bangladesh’s premier batsman for a reason, even if T20 isn’t quite his favourite form of the game. He has got starts but been unable to build on them in recent times, scoring 18, 23, 14 and 29 in his last four T20I appearances, but he has the class and the ability to take the game away from the opposition, which his team will be hoping for from him in Shakib’s absence. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal will hold the key. It’s an inexperienced Indian bowling attack, and Chahal, the leg-spinner, is the frontman of the unit after 23 one-day internationals and 17 Twenty20 Internationals. He picked up a couple of wickets in the first game, but has to do more if one or more of the other bowlers have a bad day.

18:02(IST)

Mustafizur Rahman will have a big job on his hands against India. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are a dangerous side, and have the personnel – despite Shakib’s absence – to push the best on their day. The senior batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah – must take the lead. But even if they have off days, in Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman, there is quite a bit of class in the ranks. In the bowling too, Bangladesh have good firepower in the form of Mustafizur Rahman, who might not be as lethal as he was before his shoulder surgery in 2016 but is still one of the most feared names in the game. Him aside, there’s Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed among the fast men, while Bangladesh have their traditional strength – spin – well manned too with Mehidy Hasan and Nazmul Islam.It’s a strong-looking outfit that will back their chances of bouncing back after a lean run, which has coincided with Chandika Hathurusingha’s departure as the team coach – he is now helming Sri Lanka’s revival – and Shakib’s absence for one reason or another. India, on the other hand, will look to get all the cogs in their wheel running smoothly and in tandem to get among the points.

17:57(IST)

Without many of their big guns, India stuttered and stumbled at various stages of their opening game, also the tournament opener, against Sri Lanka, going down by five wickets. Next up, they have Bangladesh in front of them, a team missing their biggest star – Shakib Al Hasan – and coming into the tournament on the back of a mediocre run at home, which culminated in a 2-0 Twenty20 International series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Against Sri Lanka, India were quickly down to 9/2, with Rohit Sharma (0) and Suresh Raina (1), two of the most experienced batsmen in the team, sent back early. Shikhar Dhawan played a fantastic hand of 90 from just 49 balls, but apart from him, there wasn’t too much of note. Manish Pandey did score 37 in a 95-run stand with Dhawan, but his runs came off 35 balls. Rishabh Pant just couldn’t get going, scoring a run-a-ball 23 not out, while Dinesh Karthik did throw his bat around towards the end, but didn’t get too much time to cause enough damage. Yuzvendra Chahal is the frontman of the inexperienced Indian bowling attack Yuzvendra Chahal is the frontman of the inexperienced Indian bowling attack. Those are concerns. As is the fact that in the face of Kusal Perera’s deadly assault, the bowling seemed to wilt for a while. On the plus side, Washington Sundar gave a decent account of his skills and Shardul Thakur came back impressively after his first over went for 27 runs. But faced with a below-par total on a batsman-friendly pitch, the effort wasn’t good enough on the day, not against the rampaging Perera. “The execution was not up to the mark but we can learn from our mistakes,” said Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian side in Virat Kohli’s absence, of his bowlers. And on the batsmen, he said, “We could have accelerated a little more towards the end.” That sums it up well – the bowling attack is not the most experienced, and did as well as they could. But the bowlers need to pull their socks up, with Yuzvendra Chahal, the leader of the pack, taking on a bit more responsibility. While the batsmen must do better than the 24 runs the scored in the last three overs of the first game. That said, it was a good effort – led by Dhawan – to lift the team up from the poor start and that’s something the Indians will draw confidence from.

17:18(IST)

As India convincingly lost the first T20I against Sri Lanka, one of the things that came as a big surprise was KL Rahul's exclusion from the playing XI despite the fact that India is missing so many star players. He has been one of the best players since his debut in T20Is on 18th June 2016. He is among the 3 Indian batsmen to have scored a century in T20Is after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. He has the best average among Indian players to have opened the batting on a minimum of 5 innings bettering averages of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir. Virat Kohli has the best balls per boundary rate among the top 5 Indian players to have opened the batting on a minimum of 5 innings with 4.10 balls per boundary whereas KL Rahul isn’t far behind with a rate of 5.89. He has scored the most runs by an Indian player since his debut with 458 runs in 11 innings, 55 more than the second highest scorer MS Dhoni who has 403 runs for India since 18th June 2016. KL Rahul also has the highest average among batsman to have scored more than 400 runs in T20Is. He even averages more than Virat Kohli marginally. Players with highest average in T20Is (minimum 400 runs). With India facing Bangladesh in the second T20I, the men in blue will be looking to bounce back strongly and play up to their favourites tag. KL Rahul might well make a comeback into the side, if not to open, then maybe a slot in a rather inexperienced middle order.

17:04(IST)

The BCCI has said that the Tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka, also involving the Indian cricket team, will continue despite the country plunging into a state of emergency following communal violence. The BCCI has confirmed that the "situation is perfectly normal in Colombo" where the tournament is taking place, hours before India were to take on the hosts in the opening fixture of Nidahas Trophy at Premadasa Stadium. "There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," Indian team's media cell issued an official press note from Colombo. "The Sri Lankan government has informed us that an extra layer of security is being added around the Indian team hotel and we have been assured that there is nothing to worry," senior Congress politician and BCCI official Rajiv Shukla had said. Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean Island's central district of Kandy. BCCI's acting president CK Khanna had said: "The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament." The government decision to declare emergency came after a Buddhist man was killed and a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop. In Sri Lanka, out of its 21 million population, Buddhists Sinhalese make up for nearly 75 percent, 13 percent of the population are Hindus while Muslim community make up for around 10 per cent.

16:54(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan: "It was in the first six overs that they took the game away from us. After the first six overs even they weren't hitting the ball that frequently - it wasn't like 10 an over against the spinners in the middle overs. That's because the wicket was a little slow. The way Kushal scored that 27 runs in that over, they were 75 after six overs, that made the difference. They took two wickets in the first two overs and that did the damage. We could have been more aggressive if we wouldn't have lost wickets. We had to ensure we don't lose any more wickets and also score runs. We were 10 runs short after six overs but I felt 174 was a good score but Kushal Perera took the game away by playing an amazing knock. I have been playing very aggressive at the start, I know my game and that's how I have been playing. I have been scoring runs at a quick pace. I was disappointed that I couldn't score a century but at that time the team wanted to go after bowling, so I didn't care if I get century or not. I am happy my consistency is going very good and I am enjoying it. We just lost one game, so it is a not a big deal, we will learn from it and go with all the positives in the next."

16:45(IST)

Rohit Sharma: “A lot of credit must go to Sri Lanka, to their whole batting group. I'm sure we will learn from our mistakes. I think it was a par score, definitely something we could have defended. We could have accelerated a bit more towards the end. It was a decent wicket. We all know on a wicket like that you need your batting as strong as possible. Our squad is well equipped with plenty of all-rounders and that offers the balance to the side. I felt we've got enough experience in our bowling line-up. They are very much new into the scene, they have had enough experience having been in these situations before.”

16:31(IST)

Kusal Perera starred with the bat scoring a quick-fire 66 off just 37 balls as Sri Lanka defeated India by 5 wickets to win the first T20I of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. Chasing 175 to win, Perera killed off the chase in just the third over as he smashed Shardul Thakur for 27 runs. Sri Lanka came out all guns blazing in the chase as they went for their shots right from ball 1, taking the game to an inexperienced Indian bowling attack. Gunathilaka and Perera put on 58-runs for the second wicket, and then Perera partnered with Dinesh Chandimal to get Sri Lanka close to the target. But Yuzvendra Chahal bought India back into the game with the double strike, removing Perera and experienced Upul Tharanga in quick succession as it seemed Sri Lanka might struggle to cross the finishing line. Though, Thisara Perera ensured it wasn't a case of nerves as he smashed Undkat for 16 runs -with the Indian left-armer continuing his poor form - before smashing the winning boundary. Washington Sundar bowled well for India, picking up 2/28 in his 4 overs, and also bowling in the powerplay. Debutant Vijay Shankar was the other bowler who bowled well for India, conceding 15 runs off his 2 overs. Earlier, put into bat by Sri Lanka, it was the Shikhar Dhawan show for India as the southpaw scored 90 off just 49 balls to help India reach 174, which looked above par at that stage. India began poorly, losing Rohit Sharma for a duck and then Suresh Raina for 1. New ball bowlers Chameera and Pradeep picked up the wickets for Sri Lanka. In-form Manish Pandey then combined with Shikhar Dhawan to give India a platform, as the two put together 95-runs for the fourth wicket. Just when it seemed India would move up the gears, Jeevan Mendis accounted for Pandey, who was dismissed for 35. Rishabh Pant had a day to forget as he struggled to find any sort of timing and ended up scoring run a ball 23., with 1 four and 1 six. Dinesh Karthik scored a quick-fire 13 off 6 balls towards the end.

16:15(IST)

Rohit Sharma's dismal record in T20 internationals on Sri Lankan soil continued as the stand-in Indian captain departed without opening his account in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy against the Lankans. Rohit, who has now played 9 matches in Sri Lanka, has scored only 95 runs in 7 innings, has just one half-century to his name. His strike rate of 110.46 is way lower than his career strike rate of 135.29. This latest dismissal for a duck has also extended an unwanted record for the opening batsman. Rohit Sharma in fact has the most number of ducks for an Indian player in T20 internationals. He has got out without scoring on 5 occasions now in 68 innings. That put him ahead of the likes of Ashish Nehra and Yusuf Pathan, who have three dismissals without scoring to their names respectively. Rohit recently scored the fastest T20I hundred against the same opponents but that came in Indore, in his own backyard. The ten sixes that Rohit bludgeoned in this innings is also an Indian record, as the opener went past Yuvraj Singh's tally of seven sixes (incidentally, Yuvi managed to slam seven maximums in an innings twice in T20Is). Also, Rohit now holds the record of most number of sixes (64) scored in T20Is, going past McCullum's record of 63.

16:01(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I of the tri-nation series between India and Sri Lanka from Colombo. A new-look Indian team will aim to recover from the five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the opening match when they face Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy. Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India in the first game. After the Indian batsmen put up a decent target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered them all around the park.  Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) and Washington Sundar (2/28) provided the crucial breakthroughs to control the run-flow.  Towards the end, Dasun Shanaka (15 not out) and Thisara Perera (22 not out) played sensibly and helped their team clinch the issue. After the loss, skipper Rohit Sharma also said that the track was good and batsmen could have score more towards the end. So in the upcoming match, middle and lower-order batsmen will aim to contribute and try to give the perfect finish. In the bowling department, apart from the Chahal and Sundar no other bowler contributed. However, pacer Jaidev Unadkat scalped one wicket but in order to improve the performance from the last match, other bowlers have to contribute handsomely. On the other hand, Bangladesh will take on the field without their regular skipper and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is injured. In his absence, Mahmudullah will take charge. This could be an advantage to India if the Indian players stick to the basics.

Jaydev Unadkat (AFP)

The Indian bowlers have done really well and the runs have dried up for Bangladesh. India started well after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first.
PREVIEW IND vs BAN: India's inexperienced cricket team will have to recover quickly from the eye-opening loss to Sri Lanka and lift its game by a few notches against an unpredictable Bangladesh in the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy on Thursday. Sri Lanka, who have been beaten fair and square by India in their umpteen battles over the past six months, pulled one back in style on yesterday courtesy Kusal Perera's special knock (a 37-ball 66). The home team's surprise victory has also spiced up the tournament, which until yesterday, was expected to be dominated by India. Defending a decent 174 for five, the inexperienced bowling attack did not have an answer to Perera's relentless aggression. Yuvzendra Chahal, the only frontline spinner in the eleven, too was not spared. Captain Rohit Sharma, however, backed the young guns to deliver against Bangladesh. "Our bowlers tried everything they could, but sometimes it doesn't come off the way you want it to. I felt we have enough experience in our bowling line-ups. Yes, they are new in the scene, but they've put in performances. I had a lot of confidence going into the game," said Rohit after the five-wicket loss. "We are blessed to have a squad that has good batting depth, we also have a couple of all-rounders. Hopefully we'll come back strong," he added. India managed to recover from a bad start and post a par score, as put by Rohit, who fell cheaply alongside Suresh Raina to leave the team at nine for two. The shaky beginning led to India reaching 40 for two by end of Powerplay while Sri Lanka raced to 75 for two, proving to be the difference in the end. "It was in the first six overs that they took the game away from us," said Shikhar Dhawan, who continued his good run with an entertaining 90 off 49 balls. How Rohit and Dhawan start will always be important for India's chances but against Bangladesh, they would like to score more in the death overs than they did against Sri Lanka. Rohit is not expected to make many changes in the eleven but Axar Patel, who is the most experienced spinner in the squad, might get to bowl alongside Chahal. The talented KL Rahul too sat out of the first game but as the opening combination is settled, it remains to be seen if he gets to bat in the middle-order. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers against Sri Lanka, striking twice at an acceptable economy rate of seven runs per over. In the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the likes of Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat need to up their game in the unforgiving death overs. Thakur leaked as many as 27 runs in his first over against Sri Lanka but bounced back well to concede only three in his next attempt. Facing Bangladesh in the shortest format has always been challenging for India and it will be no different on Thursday. Mahmudullah will continue to lead the side in absence of the injured Shakib Al Hasan, who also missed the T20 and Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Having lost the Tests, T20s and the ODI tri-series final (all to Sri Lanka), Bangladesh will be desperate to buck the recent trend. Senior batsman Tamim Iqbal said the team is not having the best of times at the moment but is confident of a turnaround. "It will be a different challenge here for me and also our team. We know that we are not in the best of form as a team but this can happen as I have said its normal for a batsman and a bowler, we go through good form and bad patches. So, as a team it is quite normal for that to happen, said Iqbal. "I think in some cases we are panicking a lot and I feel we need to curb that since, as a team, you have to accept that when things are not going well, we should not be panicking and we need to go back to the basics," he added.
Teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.
