Live Cricket Score India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v BAR-W: Rodriguez, Shafali Counter Attack After Bad Start

Live Score IN-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Group A Match Updates: In a do-or-die encounter, both India Women and Barbados Women will clash on Wednesday, August 3 in the final group stage match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Edgbaston will be up on its feet for this fixture as only one of the two sides will go through the knockout stages. Read More
And now down the track comes Shafali. Nonetheless, gets a single which is followed by a dot ball. And then Rodrigues backs away and gets a couple. She now moves to 13 off 18, while Shafali has raced to 37 off 22 balls. IND 68/1(8)
Just a single. With the poweplay now over, it will be hard to get boundary here. And it certainly looks like so as the batter backs away and swats the next ball for a single. Rodrigues on strike who gets beaten by a straighter ball. Nonetheless, gets a single. IND 65/1(7.3)
And another boundary…can you believe this? It’s Shafali Verma again, backs away and finds the boudary. What a counter-attacking from India after losing Mandhana early. This stand is now FIFTY. IND 62/1(6.4)
Wow, slow claps for Shafali Verma. Backs away and swats it over long on…that’s gone for maximum. And then tries the ramp shot. That was weird, wouldn’t have said that had it gone for FOUR. IND 57/1(6.2)
And after first three balls which were dot, Shafali finally opens up her shoulder and finds boundary. Short and wide, cut away for FOUR. Then comes the wide. And another boundary here from Shafali Verma. Almost like a chip, bat turning in her hands and yet the ball reached the boundary. And a single to end the over. End of Powerplay and FIFTY UP for India.
So some tight bowling here from Connell. Three dot balls, but then bowls at the leg-middle stump line where Rodriguez works that off towards the leg side. Single taken. Nonetheless, great over as she ends the over with a short ball. Just a run in this over from Connell. IND 39/1(5)
And one more FOUR…that would be the leg byes. And then comes the dot ball. So three boundaries in this over. Big big over for India. Need to capitalise here. IND 38/1(4)
A single from Rodrigues and now comes the boundary off the full toss from Shafali Verma. Can’t get away with such line if the batter is someone like Verma. No mercy. And one more BOUNDARY. What an over this is turning out to be. 9 runs this over already. IND 34/1(3.4)
Nice cricket all around as Rodrigues taps the next ball and goes for a single. And then comes the cut shot from Shafali Verma and that would be his first BOUNDARY of the day. Length ball and hammered. And then comes the pull, two runs taken. IND 24/1(3)
Single from Verma. Just backs away and helps it towards the short third man as Connell returns for her second over. And now Rodriguez attacks the bowler. That would be FOUR. Cut away for perfection. 5 runs already. IND 17/1(2.2)
Great over from Bruce here. New batter in is Jemimah Rodriguez and she is taking her own time. First two balls are dot balls. And then comes the FOUR. Wow what a shot from Jem here. That was the cover drive. IND 12/1(1.5)
OUT! Plumb in front concludes the DRS. Not a good news, folks as this is Mandhana who now departs for five runs. Barbados draws first blood. IND 5/1(1.3)
That would be not out says DRS. Nonetheless, the very next ball we have an LBW appeal! Huge shout and now we have another DRS referral here. This one close and the batter involved is Mandhana. IND 5/0(1.2)
Mandhana just losing her balance as she leaned onto the drive and then got fooled by the spinner Shanaka Brooks. The keeper removed the bails in a flash. The decision is now referred to DRS. Is it Out or Not Out? IND 5/0(1.1)
Another short ball and pulled away for a single by Mandhana. Meanwhile Shafali Verma on strike who ducks away in front of a short ball. That would be the end of the opening over from Connell. Five runs coming off it. IND 5/0(1)
First ball a full length delivery and Mandhana just taps that for a nought. Next ball was a short of length from Connell and the left hander was watchful, a dot ball again. And then comes the pull…goes for FOUR. IND 4/0(0.3)
Both the Indian openers are walking out in the middle. We are just moments away from the first ball at this beautiful venue which looks even better with sunshine at his very best. Let’s hope we will see some cracking cricket. IND 0/0(0.0)
Pakistan Women were an easy opponent for Barbados but against the World champions Australia, they looked meek and inferior. Against a well-drilled Indian side, Hayley Matthews and company will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the knockouts.
In last game against Pakistan, India rode on the superb opening partnership of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the duo pushed Pakistan onto the back-foot. Now, the time is again ripe for something similar as they take on a much efficient side in Barbados.
Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
India will be brimming with confidence after thumping arch-rivals Pakistan in a pretty one-sided affair. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to go all guns blazing against an inexperienced Barbados team. India’s bowling has been clinical so far as the likes of Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Renuka Singh have been exceptional with the ball.
In the last match, India’s batting was also on point as they easily chased down a modest total. Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been in sumptuous form and will be the danger woman for Barbados’ qualification hopes.
Team India looks favorites to go through but the pressure of a crunch game can overwhelm even the greatest of sides. The team that holds the nerves till the end will emerge victorious on Wednesday.
Ahead of the match between India Women and Barbados Women; here is everything you need to know:
IN-W vs BAR-W Telecast
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 match.
IN-W vs BAR-W Live Streaming
The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Barbados Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
IN-W vs BAR-W Match Details
The IN-W vs BAR-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:30 pm IST.
IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Deandra Dottin
Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Kycia Knight
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Kyshona Knight
All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews
Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell
India Women (IN-W) and Barbados Women (PK-W) Possible Starting XI
India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman
