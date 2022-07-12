IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah Blows Away England Top Order

Live now
Live Score IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI: In their final leg of the England tour, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will be locking horns with their hosts in a three-match ODI series starting July 12 in London. England registered a historic win in Edgbaston to level a five-match Test series 1-1 before India beat them 2-1 in a three-match T20I series last week. The focus now shifts to the ODIs where Rohit and co will be Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Short ball from Shami and pulled away by Buttler, so he picks up his third boundary. England didn’t have many balls to hit this morning, so Buttler made sure to hit the few he is getting. Serious variation in the length from Shami here. ENG 26/4(6.4)
WICKET! Bumrah comes back into the attack and strikes, yet again. First he bowled an inswinger, next ball he just moved it away and then came the impact ball as Bairstow edging that one right to the Keeper where Rishabh Pant completing a fantastic catch. ENG 17/4
Three deliveries bowled, zero runs and then as Shami pulls it a little back, Bairstow going for the drive, nice fielding there but the batter will take a single. Bairstow has slowed down 7 off 17, meanwhile Buttler is 8 off 4 as he lets this one go. ENG 17/3(5)
Consecutive boundaries from Jos Buttler who has just arrived at the crease after the fall of Ben Stokes. First one through the covers and the next one just works it away behind square. ENG 15/3(3.1)
Another one, what a ball and England have just lost their third wicket in a space of 7 balls. Ben Stokes is the man dismissed as he failed to gauge the late swing from Shami. Edges it straight to the Keeper where Pant takes an excellent catch. Hosts are struggling under overcast conditions. ENG 7/3(2.4)
And another one….this time Joe Root. That steep bounce from Bumrah probably done him in. A quality batter like him shouldn’t have been playing that shot, but he just poked at him and got a thin edge. Big breakthroughs for Bumrah in just two balls. Bad start from England. ENG 6/2(2)
Great first two balls from Bumrah. Both inswingers had Roy in trouble. So he went after the bowler, looking to play him through the off side and eventually just chopped it on to his stumps. Home boy departs for a duck. ENG 4/1
FOUR! First scoring shot of the day. It was full and wide and Bairstow just helps it away to a boundary. Ravindra Jadeja in pursuit, but he can’t cut that off. Meanwhile Shami comes back the very next ball with a beauty. This one squared up Jonny. Great comeback. ENG 4/0(1)
Opening the bowling for India is Mohammed Shami and he bowls an away swinger straight away to Bairstow, the next ball he bends it in. This ball is also a dot. Great consistency with the release position as well. ENG 0/0(0.3)
Both the teams are walking out to the middle with England opening up with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. England are surely targetting 300 especially with the pitch that is on offer. Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the likes of Bumrah, Shami and of course Prasidh Krishna. ENG 0/0(0.0)
India are playing five batters, four seamers and two spinners. Meanwhile England squad looks really good, they bat all the way down to eight. Rohit had said that he is banking on overcast conditions, he added the pitch has a ‘green tinge’
Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.
Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl at the Oval. Rohit says it is overcast and it might aid the seamers of the Indian team. Let’s see how this pans out. Virat Kohli is OUT, IN comes Shreyas Iyer. Rest is same.
We are just moments away from the toss, the pitch looks good for batters. It has bounce and pace and if you can apply yourself, you can make merry.
#ViratKohli has arrived in Oval. Whole indian team in upbeat mood.#CricketTwitter #Indvsenghttps://t.co/1DeHn9r3QH
— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 12, 2022
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook
On to the #ENGvIND ODIs, starting tomorrow! 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NWz3UBc2m9
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2022
Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year.
If India’s long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.
For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs – lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home.
With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli’s form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look. “All matches are important for us. We can’t play thinking ODIs are not a priority, but we have to keep in mind the workload of each player. We will make changes but our ultimate goal is to win matches.
“We will not leave that thought process behind. For us, the aim is to understand white-ball cricket, how to play (as) new guys are playing. 50 over is an extension of T20 (cricket). Maybe you take less risk in ODIs as compared to T20 cricket but you have to take it,” asserted India skipper Rohit Sharma on importance of ODIs in a Men’s T20 World Cup year.
England, on the other hand, will be playing in the format for the first time since the retirement of their 2019 World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan. After defeating the Netherlands 3-0, England suffered a setback by conceding the T20I series to India.
Newly-appointed skipper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy were amassing big runs against the Netherlands in ODIs. But the duo were unable to carry on the same approach against India in T20Is, falling early and cheaply and would be itching to bounce back in ODIs.
The hosts will also be boosted by the return of their star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow after playing huge roles in England winning four out of four Tests this summer. As the recently-concluded T20I series showed, one can expect a neck-to-neck battle between the two teams, with small margins determining who will emerge victorious in the ODI series.
Full Squads
England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here