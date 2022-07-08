IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Rocks England With Three Wickets

Live now
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: India won the toss and batted first and the openers gave them a great start only to lose their wickets in a quick succession. Meanwhile the middle order in Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya came into their own. Pandya even slamming a fifty as India managed to post 198/8. The score could have been 200 had Mills and Jordan not bowled well. Read More
Great shot, great stroke from Moeen Ali. Welcomes Harshal Patel in style with this glorious cover drive. A couple more and England reach fifty. ENG 52/4(7.4)
Great comeback from young Brooks. A six and a four after the fall of Jason Roy. Ten runs coming off after that. Some runs for England. ENG 45/4(7)
In the air and taken. So Jason Roy’s torture comes to an end. Pandya was getting lateral movement and then came this one which Roy failed to connect. Miscued shot and taken in the end easily. That’s third wicket for Pandya. ENG 33/4(6.1)
Harry Brooks, the debutante is the new man in and faces the music from Bhuvneshwar Kumar who swings it right into the right hander. The bowler finishes with a peach of a ball as England continue to struggle. So Indian bowlers creating havoc with his seam movement. ENG 32/3(6)
Another one gone which means Pandya now has two wickets in same over. This was dangerman Liam Livingstone. He was looking to play that ramp shot, instead he edged it straight to the wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Trouble for England. ENG 29/3(5)
Hardik Pandya is welcomed with a four. That was short and wide and Malan punched it through the covers. And the very next ball, he loses his off stump as Pandya strikes. ENG 27/2
Malan again gets a boundary. Moves across his stumps and latches onto the short ball. Very next ball, he cuts away for another four through the off side. England now looking to get some big runs. This has been a slow start, but now it is ten off the over already. ENG 22/1(3.5)
And four! Great shot from David Malan. Moves away and creates some room before hitting it through the leg side. Then takes a single. ENG 11/1(2.5)
This is an excellent over from Arshdeep. After moving it away from Roy, he suddenly brings one into him and almost traps him in front. Huge shout and umpire says not out. ENG 5/1(2)
Superb stuff from debutante Asrshdeep Singh. Just moving it into the right-hander Jason Roy. He is trying his best to cramp him up for room. Nonetheless, he gets a single. ENG 5/1(1.4)
Wow! What a ball as Bhuvi’s inswing does the batter in. And by the way it was skipper Jos Buttler. The dangerman. Had no answer to that one from Indian seamer. Sees his stumps flying. Disastrous start for England. ENG 1/1 (0.5)
Great swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. All three, moving away from the right hander. As a result no runs at all. ENG 0/0(0.3)
Last ball and two runs for India. That was Arshdeep Singh on debut and he quickly gets a couple which means India will finish at 198/8. Target for England is 199. Join us in few minutes for this exciting chase.
WICKET! Oh, DK is gone. Nice catch from Sam Curran, nice running catch as the sun was right in his eye, so that was a great catch. Meanwhile Karthik’s finishing is done for the day…11 off 6 balls. IND 195/7(19.3)
DK! Jordan is welcomed onto the crease by DK in style. This is straight outta IPL 2022. Consecutive fours, first one over the head of long off and the next one was a bit finer. Gone for four again…8 off 2. IND 195/6(19.2)
Awesome stuff from Jordan, once again. Three dot balls to Harshal Patel and then he steals a single. That would be a bye. Meanwhile DK is on strike and he gets a single. IND 185/6(18.5)
WICKET! Great first two balls from Topley made sure that Pandya becomes restless for a scoring shot and he plays it straight to the fielder. Great time to get back in form as stars return to this Indian team, Pandya has played his role in a very effective way today. IND 180/6(17.4)
Parkinson continued to bowl slow and loopy balls and got suitably punished. Pandya coming down the track and launching him for SIX! And then takes a single to complete his fifty. Well played, that his maiden fifty. IND 178/5(17)
Matt Parkinson getting slammed once again. Slow loopy leg spin and Axar Patel hitting a maximum. But the spinner was brave as he bowled the same ball once again and had Axar caught in the deep. So brave bowling. IND 171/5
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Indian cricket team is desperate to bounce back after losing the Edgbaston Test as they take on England in the first T20I of three-match series on Thursday. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors after recovering from COVID-19.
Senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have been rested for the opening match of the series as they will join the squad from the second T20I.
It will be a crucial game for players like Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan as their places are going to be challenged when the senior players will return for the 2nd T20I.
In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.
What date ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India will be played?
The first T20I match between England and India will take place on July 7, Thursday.
Where will the first T20I match between England and India be played?
The match between England and India will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton
What time will the ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India begin?
The match between England and India will begin at 10:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India match?
The match between England and India will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network
How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?
The match between England and India will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
England vs India probable XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.
