IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Rocks England With Three Wickets

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Indian cricket team is desperate to bounce back after losing the Edgbaston Test as they take on England in the first T20I of three-match series on Thursday. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors after recovering from COVID-19.

Senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have been rested for the opening match of the series as they will join the squad from the second T20I.

It will be a crucial game for players like Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan as their places are going to be challenged when the senior players will return for the 2nd T20I.

In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.

What date ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India will be played?

The first T20I match between England and India will take place on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match between England and India be played?

The match between England and India will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton

What time will the ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India begin?

The match between England and India will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.



England vs India probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

