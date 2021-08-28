Ind vs Eng Live Updates, 3rd Test Live Score, Day 4: ENG Take New Ball, Anderson Starts

India vs England live score: So England start with the second new ball, and Anderson it is against Kohli. Anderson starts well, and consistently pitches the ball outside the off stump. So it's a maiden and India stay at 215/2.
India vs England live updates: Kohli and Pujara move into the middle and there will be a billion eyes on the duo. India are 139 runs behind.
A lot rests on the shoulders of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. If both get big runs today, that would put India on top in the match.
We are minutes away from the start of the day four. Very high stakes for Team India here. It would be an uphill task to be able to bat all day long -- and would have to do so to save the Test. Let's find out what happens.
Michael Vaughan says England are way ahead of India. "History tells you that India aren’t going to win it. England are way ahead. They should win convincingly. It might just take longer than they thought," he said. “England just have to be patient. They are not used to winning, and when that is the case you can sometimes panic. It might take an hour. It might take an hour and a half. But you have to stay patient on or around the fourth-stump line, bringing the batsmen forward.
Pacer Craig Overton on Friday asserted that England held all the aces but said the first hour’s play on the fourth day is going to be “massive" as they look to break India’s resistance in the third Test. “Ideally, we would have got three or four, you only need a couple more for the bowlers. We are still in a good position in the game at the moment. It obviously was frustrating for us, but we got to make sure that we get early breakthroughs. The first hour’s play would be massive."
Rohit Sharma said Cheteshwar Pujara’s quality was “always there" after the two batsmen frustrated England’s bid for a speedy victory in the third Test. "This innings of ours was never about survival," said Rohit. “We had an intent to score runs and Pujara really showed that…Anything loose he was ready to pounce on it. Pujara, we have seen over the years, is a very disciplined batsman. Of late, the runs haven’t come, but that doesn’t mean the quality of Pujara has gone missing. The quality is always there."
Hello everyone! And welcome to our liver coverage from the third day of the 3rd Test between India and England currently underway at Headingley.
India vs England 2021, 3rd Test Live Score, Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara was left eyeing a first Test century in more than two years as he held firm alongside India captain Virat Kohli to keep England at bay at Headingley on Friday.
INDIA VS ENGLAND FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
India were 215/2 in their second innings, still 139 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 432, when bad light led to an early close on the third day of the third Test.
Pujara, however, was 91 not out and Kohli 45 not out — a highest score this series for both batsmen, with their unbroken stand worth 99 runs.
It was all a far cry from India’s first-innings 78 following Kohli’s decision to bat first.
Although Pujara has 18 hundreds from his 88 previous Tests, he has not reached three figures at this level since making a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma made 59 — the opener’s second fifty of the series following his 83 in India’s 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s that put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.
“This innings of ours was never about survival,” Rohit told reporters after stumps on Friday.
“We had an intent to score runs and Pujara really showed that…Anything loose he was ready to pounce.”
India lost just two wickets in 80 overs’ batting on Friday but England will be able to take the new ball as soon as play resumes on Saturday.
“Hopefully it will be cloudy tomorrow,” said paceman Craig Overton, who dismissed opener KL Rahul on Friday thanks to a brilliant slip catch by Jonny Bairstow.
“We’ve just got to get stuck in, look to make the most of the new ball, because it will do a little bit off the surface, and then stick in for the rest of the day.”
England resumed on 423/8 after captain Joe Root had made 121, his sixth Test century this year.
But the tail added just nine runs on Friday, with Mohammed Shami (4-95) the pick of India’s attack.
James Anderson, already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, had taken 3/6 as he ripped through India’s top order on Wednesday.
But he was unable to add to his tally of 629 Test wickets as an attack missing injured fellow quicks Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, as well as all-rounder Ben Stokes, toiled hard without much reward.
Bairstow stunner
But Overton, recalled in place of Wood, produced a rising delivery that took the shoulder of Rahul’s bat with second slip Bairstow, a wicketkeeper by trade, holding a superb left-handed catch as he dived in front of Root at first slip.
Rahul had fallen for eight, but England hopes his exit would spark another spectacular India slump were dashed by Rohit and Pujara.
Robinson, however, twice thought he had Rohit lbw in the 30s.
Rohit had made 35 when an India review showed the ball missing leg stump.
Worse followed for England when Rohit on 39, with India 73-1, was given not out to a straighter delivery only for Root to be told by the umpires he’d gone past the 15-second time limit when he signalled for a review. Replays indicated the ball would have hit middle stump.
But Rohit was lbw after tea to the persevering Robinson — on umpire’s call — to end a partnership of 82.
Pujara, renowned for dour resistance, completed a relatively brisk fifty on a ground where he played for Yorkshire by hooking Overton for his ninth four in 92 balls. Rohit’s exit brought Kohli, with a meagre average of 24 in Tests since the start of last year, to the crease.
Root brought back Anderson, who had had the star batsman caught behind for just seven in the first innings, to the attack. But he clipped Anderson off his pads for a boundary second ball and also struck the England great for an elegant cover-drive that sped to the rope.
Amid darkening skies, Root bowled his off-breaks alongside those of frontline spinner Moeen Ali to keep the game going. But although the floodlights were on full beam, bad light still curtailed play late in the day.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking