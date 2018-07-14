Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: Chahal Removes Ali, India on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 6:35 PM IST

2nd ODI, Lord's, London 14 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:46(IST)

Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack now and he starts well in his final spell here, concedes just four runs from that over and England are 256/6 after 44 overs here. Still a total around 330 is possible but they need to step on the gas sometime soon here!

18:41(IST)

FOUR! Root moves into the 90s with a boundary on the final ball against Kuldeep. He really needs to take charge here if England are to post a challenging total here. He has David Willey for support and England are 252/6 after 43 overs here

18:34(IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma takes a stunner here, Chahal flights one and Ali looks for the slog sweep. Rohit runs from long on and takes a diving catch near mid-wicket. He covered a lot of distance there and clinged onto the catch. England are 239/6 after 39.4 overs here.

18:32(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav is also back into the attack here, he concedes 8 runs as Moeen Ali slogs one for a boundary. He didn't really pick it but hit it well to beat the fielder in the deep for a boundary. England are 236/5 here after 40 overs.

18:29(IST)

Chahal comes into the attack now and he concedes 4 runs from the 40th over. Root misses a couple of slogs, England really need the big hits here but the question is who will do that. Also, how will they tackle Kuldeep who still has three overs left. England 228/1 after 40 overs

18:25(IST)

Moeen Ali taking the time to settle in here, Umesh concedes just 4 runs from the 39th over. England have really struggled here after that loss of wickets. 11 overs left and England are 224/5 here.

18:20(IST)

Kohli goes with Pandya here and the all-rounder repays the captain's faith. Concedes just 4 runs from his ninth over. Raina has bowled two overs so India don't really need Pandya to bowl his quota of 10 here. But it will certainly give more flexibility to the captain going into the slog overs. England are 221/5 after 38 overs

18:15(IST)

MS Dhoni becomes only the 4th player to take 300 catches in ODIs.

He follows Adam Gilchrist (417 catches), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumara Sangakkara (402 catches) to reach this milestone.

18:12(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav gets the breakthrough India desperately needed. Buttler could have done some damage there but Umesh gets his outside edge and Dhoni takes the catch. Also the 300th catch for the Indian wicket-keeper! Big wicket this as Buttler departs for 4. England are 214/5 after 36.3 overs!

18:10(IST)

Root finally finds the gap and the ball goes past point for a boundary. Eight runs from Pandya's eight over and England have moved onto 212/4 here after 36 overs. 14 overs left and England will be looking to score somewhere around 350 here!

18:06(IST)

Simply stunning fielding from India this, first Kohli and then Rahul just piling the pressure on Root, who has lost some of his fluency in the last few overs. Just 1 run from the 35th over and mainly thanks to the fielding. England are 204/4 after 35 overs

18:00(IST)

WICKET! Fifth bowler gets a wicket for India, its a big wicket as well. Ben Stokes could have been dangerous in the latter overs but he edges one straight to Dhoni. Pandya is delighted and does Bravo's 'run the world' celebration! Stokes departs for 5 and England are 203/4 after 33.5 overs.

17:55(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 50-run split:

1-50 runs: 44 balls

51-100: 52 balls

101-150: 53 balls

151-200: 50 balls

ENG: 200/3

17:53(IST)

Some good anticipation from Indian fielders almost gets them a wicket, first Dhoni almost takes a stunner as Root plays the reverse scoop. He gets good bat on that and it goes away from Dhoni for a boundary. After that a short ball and Root almost picks Pandya at mid-wicket, but the ball goes just wide. England reach 200/3 after 33 overs here.

17:49(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, Kohli still needs three more overs from his fifth bowler here. He gets one as Pandya concedes just three runs in that over and England are 192/3 after 32 overs. When will Stokes and Root decide to step on the pedal? They will need more than 300 if they are to compete against this Indian batting

17:46(IST)

It's Kuldeep vs England you feel here, none of the other bowlers have looked like picking a wicket here but Kuldeep is getting them of full tosses! Just 4 runs from the over and England are 189/3

17:41(IST)

WICKET! Morgan completes his half-century but then departs, its a low full toss and the England skipper backed himself to clear the boundary, however, he holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at mid-wicket and he takes a good catch. Third wicket for Kuldeep and England are 189/3

17:35(IST)

50! Root brings up his half-century of 56 balls. That will relief some pressure on the England Test captain who had looked totally out of sorts in the first few games. He seems to have come out with a plan today and targeted the spinners. He is also picking the spinners. England are 181/2 after 29 overs.

17:33(IST)

Morgan uses his feet to advance down the pitch and deposit the ball over long on into the stands, Chahal does well to give just 8 runs. England are 176/2

17:29(IST)

Now, England go after Raina. They want to exploit India's weakness here, Morgan gets down on one knee and just plays a pick-up sweep which goes for a boundary. Root then glides one past short third man. England are 168/2 after 27 overs here

17:26(IST)

India quickly going through the overs, England also not looking to step on the gas right now. Just 4 runs from that Chahal over and England are 156/2 after 26 overs.

17:22(IST)

As expected, Suresh Raina comes into the attack now. Kohli will hope he can get a few overs from him to compensate for the Pandya overs. Halfway into the innings here and England are 152/2 after 25 overs. They will be the happier team with how things have gone so far. India need some quick wickets here!

17:19(IST)

Fifty partnership:

The pair of Morgan and Root have reached their 50 partnership.
This is their 3rd fifty plus partnership for the third wicket at the Lord’s

112 runs vs Pakistan in 2016
140 runs vs Ireland in 2017

12th fifty plus run stand for any wicket for the pair. 

17:16(IST)

A couple of extras in that over from Pandya and England concedes 10 runs from that over, Pandya just straying with his line and length, and has now conceded 39 runs from his 5 overs. The fifth bowler proving to be expensive, we might see Raina bowl a few now

17:09(IST)

Again, just 4 runs from Chahal's over. Four singles and England are now 130/2 after 22 overs here. They are going at just around 6 rpo and would like to keep it that way with wickets in hand towards the later half of the innings. 

17:05(IST)

Root and Morgan continue to rotate strike well here, the left-hand right-hand combination giving the bowlers plenty to think about. Five singles from that Hardik Pandya over and England are 126/2 here after 21 overs.

17:02(IST)

Chahal comes back into the attack now, England seem to be playing the spinners a bit watchfully here and rightly so. Just three runs from that Chahal over and a loud lbw appeal on the last ball as Morgan misses the flick. However, it was always going down the leg. England are 122/2 after 20 overs

17:01(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

50 run split:

1-50 runs: 44 balls

51-100: 52 balls

ENG: 105/2

16:52(IST)

Kuldeep seems to be bowling a few loose deliveries here which England capitalise on, a full toss goes to the boundary and then a tossed up delivery which Morgan slog sweeps for a boundary. 12 runs from the over and England are 113/2 after 17 overs

16:47(IST)

Almost another wicket there, Umesh Yadav looking much better in his second spell here. Gets one to jag back in and Eoin Morgan gets an inside edge there but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary. Next ball he flicks beautifully for a boundary. Three boundaries in the over and England are 101/2 after 16 overs here.

After a five-for in the opening T20I in Old Trafford, Kuldeep Yadav returned wicket-less in the next T20I in Cardiff. Can England do a repeat at Lord’s in the second ODI after the left-arm wrist spinner finished with figures of 6/25 in the opening ODI at Trent Bridge? This will be the question looming over the game when the teams clash again in the second game of the series on Saturday.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on July 14 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Lord’s, just like Cardiff, is not expected to provide much turn. But then, a bowler of Yadav’s class isn’t reliant purely on conditions for success. England know his variations will be a handful and how they tackle him will determine the outcome of this contest. England skipper Eoin Morgan has aptly pointed out after the loss in the first game that the English batsmen must get their act right against the spinner if they wish to claw back into the three-match series.
The visitors will arrive at the venue called the home of cricket riding a wave of confidence after their performances on the tour so far. If Yadav and the bowlers did an excellent job in dismissing England for just 268 in the first game in batting friendly conditions, the Indian batsmen chased down the target in a mere 40.1 overs with 8 wickets still in the bag. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed with the team needing 43 runs to win, played a signature innings, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.
The batting honours on the day were reserved for Rohit Sharma, and his 18th ton once again highlighted his credentials as one of the world’s top limited overs batsmen. England’s bowlers looked completely hapless as Sharma’s lazy elegance and Kohli’s warhorse-like innings put kept them on the backfoot. This after Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flying start — 40 off just 27 balls with eight hits to the boundary. All in all, the Indian top order has a menacing look to it and on the flat decks being served up for these matches, England’s attack is like a lamb to slaughter.
Back on the field in just a day’s time, England will need to do a complete relook at their approach both as a batting and bowling unit. Jos Buttler cannot be the lone warrior when it comes to playing the spinners in the Indian attack. The painful pace at which Ben Stokes finally hit a fifty on Thursday didn’t help the team cause too and his inability to get a hang of the deliveries dished out to him by the two Indian spinners in Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal isn’t a good sign.
With Alex Hales rules out of the series with a side strain, England need to get their act right in the middle-overs and the charge has to be taken by none other than skipper Eoin Morgan. Known to use the cross-batted hits to good effect, Morgan must devise a way to tackle the Indian spinners and not let them settle down at the crease. Unless the middle-order stands up and makes it count, the effort of the openers — Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow — will count for little. Another problem area for England is the form of their Test skipper Joe Root. The batsman has looked like a fish out of water against Yadav in particular. Every time Root has taken guard against Yadav, he has looked like a pale shadow of the batsman counted among the best in world cricket. If the negative mindset continues, the hosts will only slip further into doubt. Had Hales been fit, he would have made a case for a return to the mix, perhaps even at Root’s expense, but it is unlikely that his replacement Dawid Malan will get a go straight away.
For India, the team has peaked at the right time. A win on Saturday will further crush the confidence of the hosts as they inch closer to the five-match Test series, and not to forget they earn valuable confidence for the World Cup that England hosts next year. The T20I and ODI series were expected to be a practice ground for the showpiece event and if the signs so far are anything to go by, Team India is ready.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

