LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: Chahal Removes Ali, India on Top

Kohli goes with Pandya here and the all-rounder repays the captain's faith. Concedes just 4 runs from his ninth over. Raina has bowled two overs so India don't really need Pandya to bowl his quota of 10 here. But it will certainly give more flexibility to the captain going into the slog overs. England are 221/5 after 38 overs
WICKET! Umesh Yadav gets the breakthrough India desperately needed. Buttler could have done some damage there but Umesh gets his outside edge and Dhoni takes the catch. Also the 300th catch for the Indian wicket-keeper! Big wicket this as Buttler departs for 4. England are 214/5 after 36.3 overs!
WICKET! Fifth bowler gets a wicket for India, its a big wicket as well. Ben Stokes could have been dangerous in the latter overs but he edges one straight to Dhoni. Pandya is delighted and does Bravo's 'run the world' celebration! Stokes departs for 5 and England are 203/4 after 33.5 overs.
Some good anticipation from Indian fielders almost gets them a wicket, first Dhoni almost takes a stunner as Root plays the reverse scoop. He gets good bat on that and it goes away from Dhoni for a boundary. After that a short ball and Root almost picks Pandya at mid-wicket, but the ball goes just wide. England reach 200/3 after 33 overs here.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, Kohli still needs three more overs from his fifth bowler here. He gets one as Pandya concedes just three runs in that over and England are 192/3 after 32 overs. When will Stokes and Root decide to step on the pedal? They will need more than 300 if they are to compete against this Indian batting
50! Root brings up his half-century of 56 balls. That will relief some pressure on the England Test captain who had looked totally out of sorts in the first few games. He seems to have come out with a plan today and targeted the spinners. He is also picking the spinners. England are 181/2 after 29 overs.
As expected, Suresh Raina comes into the attack now. Kohli will hope he can get a few overs from him to compensate for the Pandya overs. Halfway into the innings here and England are 152/2 after 25 overs. They will be the happier team with how things have gone so far. India need some quick wickets here!
Chahal comes back into the attack now, England seem to be playing the spinners a bit watchfully here and rightly so. Just three runs from that Chahal over and a loud lbw appeal on the last ball as Morgan misses the flick. However, it was always going down the leg. England are 122/2 after 20 overs
Almost another wicket there, Umesh Yadav looking much better in his second spell here. Gets one to jag back in and Eoin Morgan gets an inside edge there but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary. Next ball he flicks beautifully for a boundary. Three boundaries in the over and England are 101/2 after 16 overs here.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking