LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: England Elect to Bat First, Both Teams Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 3:09 PM IST

2nd ODI, Lord's, London 14 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:13(IST)

Here is a look at the official teamsheet ahead of the 2nd ODI!

15:11(IST)

Virat Kohli: We were looking to bowl first, we are pretty happy with it. We are pretty happy to chase. Containing them two times and having chased it. Lord's has always helped the seamers. We'll try to make the most of the two new balls. The spinners are doing a great job for us in the middle overs. The World Cup is too far way ahead. We need to stick to the present and not worry about things too much. It's a test of our character and doing things right. We love coming here, it's a beautiful stadium. The weather is brilliant and the crowd has come out in number. If you complaint at Lord's you can't play anywhere else. We are sticking to the same team.

15:10(IST)

Eoin Morgan: We are gonna have a bat first. It can be difficult to tell. It's a belting day. There was a bit rain yesterday but still it's quite hard on top. The more we face him (Kuldeep) we'll get a clear idea of what he's bowling. We'll only find a way over time. Hopefully we'll stick to our plans and get better. We need to stick to our strengths and we need to learn as we go along. We got the same team.

15:08(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

15:03(IST)

TOSS: England Win the toss and Elect to Bat First.

15:03(IST)

Pitch report: Looks a pristine pitch. It's got a green tinge but it's a bit dry underneath. Seamers would come handy in the first 10 overs. Not much on it for the spinners apart from the bounce they'll be able to extract. Bowling first would be an ideal choice on this wicket,

14:50(IST)

Weather Update: The weather looks absolutely stunning for cricket with the sun shining brightly and not a single cloud in sight. This should also mean that the pitch might well assist the spinners yet again!

14:38(IST) The captain is in the house! We are just 20 minutes away from the toss now.
14:31(IST)

Yadav and Chahal on the other end kept the English batsmen under the pump, bowling well in partnerships. Chahal might have ended with figures of 1/51 but he played a key role as he kept things tight from his end and did not give away any easy runs. Chahal conceded only four boundaries and bowled 23 dot balls. Kuldeep didn't concede a single boundary and bowled 38 dot balls.
For England, Ali bowled just 18 dot balls, conceding four boundaries and two maximums. Rashid bowled 25 dot balls but conceded six boundaries and one six.

14:23(IST)

Indian spin pair of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the key factor in India's dominance so far as they have totally outperformed their English counterparts- Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
Rashid and Ali have been key figures in England’s bowling attack. Rashid since the start of 2017 has picked up 57 wickets in 34 ODIs. Ali in the same period has picked up 30 wickets. However, against India they have proven to be completely ineffective. They ended with figures of 1/62 and 1/60 respectively in the first ODI and failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.

14:18(IST)

England don’t have the best record at the Lord’s winning only 44.23% of their matches they have played at this venue. It is the lowest win rate at this venue among other domestic venues where they have played in a minimum of 30 matches. 

14:13(IST)

He then further suggested the way to tackle Yadav. Thorpe said, "Maybe we handed it a little bit to him. He got three wickets in 11 balls, his tail is then up. Once you build up a position when he's [been] kept out of the game a little bit longer, he feels under pressure to take wickets."
"The one thing about him playing is that you start to formulate plans. The more you face the trajectory, the flight, the speed of the ball, they're the things you pick up on. You've also got to set-up as player against it; your method, your footwork, your position on the crease."
"You have to react quite quickly, especially in one-day cricket when you're always looking for opportunities to score. He shut us down and you have to give him credit. It's up to us and our players to keep an open mind, accept it's happened but we've got to turn it around pretty quick as we are playing again on Saturday.”

14:07(IST)

Batting coach Graham Thorpe feels that England batsmen are picking the mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but need to improve upon their method against the Indian bowler. 
Yadav had rattled the English side in the first ODI at Trent Bridge and notched his career-best figures of 6/25. Batsmen have had few answers to his deceiving deliveries and have failed to read the spin. 
"From what I'm hearing with my chats with them [the batsmen], it's not like they can't pick him -- so for me, that's important," Thorpe said. "It's about looking at it logically and then working out a method of playing him. It's more of the mental side. Also about being proactive with our movements at the crease against him so if you don't pick him, you're still in a good position to play him."

13:50(IST)

England are struggling against Kuldeep but Morgan insisted it is not a huge concern. "I don't think it's a huge concern. In the winter we played against Ish Sodhi, a pretty good bowler, on wickets that offered a little bit of turn. In low-scoring games, away from home, we played pretty well. It's the left arm-spin (that is an issue)  he bowls well and disguises things well. We have played great cricket for the last six months and not come up against anybody like this, so it is a chance to improve on this area however long it might take between now and the World Cup."

13:46(IST)

England batsmen have been at all sea while facing Kuldeep who has picked up 11 wickets in the two T20s and one ODI against the hosts. He finished with a career-best six for 25 in the series opener. When asked to explain the Kuldeep phenomenon so far, the England skipper Eoin Morgan replied, "It is about identifying when he bowls well. The two grounds we've played at have offered more turn than other grounds. Today, like at Old Trafford, he turned it more than any other spinner in the game and similar to Cardiff and the way we adapted between the two games, conditions change."

13:34(IST)

India has been impressive so far on the tour of England having won four out of five matches till now. The visitors, after pocketing the T20I series 2-1, would now look to seal the ODI series as well. Virat Kohli and boys had a brilliant first game at Trent Bridge where they pipped England by eight wickets. Kuldeep Yadav returned with career-best figures of 6/25 while Rohit Sharma scored 137 to power India to a win. Come the second match India would like to register another win. Hello and welcome to the live blog from the match between India and England. 

Latest Update: After winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan decided to bat first. Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first had he won the toss. Both teams are unchanged from the Nottingham ODI.

After a five-for in the opening T20I in Old Trafford, Kuldeep Yadav returned wicket-less in the next T20I in Cardiff. Can England do a repeat at Lord’s in the second ODI after the left-arm wrist spinner finished with figures of 6/25 in the opening ODI at Trent Bridge? This will be the question looming over the game when the teams clash again in the second game of the series on Saturday.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on July 14 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Lord’s, just like Cardiff, is not expected to provide much turn. But then, a bowler of Yadav’s class isn’t reliant purely on conditions for success. England know his variations will be a handful and how they tackle him will determine the outcome of this contest. England skipper Eoin Morgan has aptly pointed out after the loss in the first game that the English batsmen must get their act right against the spinner if they wish to claw back into the three-match series.
The visitors will arrive at the venue called the home of cricket riding a wave of confidence after their performances on the tour so far. If Yadav and the bowlers did an excellent job in dismissing England for just 268 in the first game in batting friendly conditions, the Indian batsmen chased down the target in a mere 40.1 overs with 8 wickets still in the bag. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed with the team needing 43 runs to win, played a signature innings, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.
The batting honours on the day were reserved for Rohit Sharma, and his 18th ton once again highlighted his credentials as one of the world’s top limited overs batsmen. England’s bowlers looked completely hapless as Sharma’s lazy elegance and Kohli’s warhorse-like innings put kept them on the backfoot. This after Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flying start — 40 off just 27 balls with eight hits to the boundary. All in all, the Indian top order has a menacing look to it and on the flat decks being served up for these matches, England’s attack is like a lamb to slaughter.
Back on the field in just a day’s time, England will need to do a complete relook at their approach both as a batting and bowling unit. Jos Buttler cannot be the lone warrior when it comes to playing the spinners in the Indian attack. The painful pace at which Ben Stokes finally hit a fifty on Thursday didn’t help the team cause too and his inability to get a hang of the deliveries dished out to him by the two Indian spinners in Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal isn’t a good sign.
With Alex Hales rules out of the series with a side strain, England need to get their act right in the middle-overs and the charge has to be taken by none other than skipper Eoin Morgan. Known to use the cross-batted hits to good effect, Morgan must devise a way to tackle the Indian spinners and not let them settle down at the crease. Unless the middle-order stands up and makes it count, the effort of the openers — Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow — will count for little. Another problem area for England is the form of their Test skipper Joe Root. The batsman has looked like a fish out of water against Yadav in particular. Every time Root has taken guard against Yadav, he has looked like a pale shadow of the batsman counted among the best in world cricket. If the negative mindset continues, the hosts will only slip further into doubt. Had Hales been fit, he would have made a case for a return to the mix, perhaps even at Root’s expense, but it is unlikely that his replacement Dawid Malan will get a go straight away.
For India, the team has peaked at the right time. A win on Saturday will further crush the confidence of the hosts as they inch closer to the five-match Test series, and not to forget they earn valuable confidence for the World Cup that England hosts next year. The T20I and ODI series were expected to be a practice ground for the showpiece event and if the signs so far are anything to go by, Team India is ready.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

