LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: England Elect to Bat First, Both Teams Unchanged

14:13(IST)

He then further suggested the way to tackle Yadav. Thorpe said, "Maybe we handed it a little bit to him. He got three wickets in 11 balls, his tail is then up. Once you build up a position when he's [been] kept out of the game a little bit longer, he feels under pressure to take wickets."

"The one thing about him playing is that you start to formulate plans. The more you face the trajectory, the flight, the speed of the ball, they're the things you pick up on. You've also got to set-up as player against it; your method, your footwork, your position on the crease."

"You have to react quite quickly, especially in one-day cricket when you're always looking for opportunities to score. He shut us down and you have to give him credit. It's up to us and our players to keep an open mind, accept it's happened but we've got to turn it around pretty quick as we are playing again on Saturday.”