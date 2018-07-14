LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: England Elect to Bat First, Both Teams Unchanged

Virat Kohli: We were looking to bowl first, we are pretty happy with it. We are pretty happy to chase. Containing them two times and having chased it. Lord's has always helped the seamers. We'll try to make the most of the two new balls. The spinners are doing a great job for us in the middle overs. The World Cup is too far way ahead. We need to stick to the present and not worry about things too much. It's a test of our character and doing things right. We love coming here, it's a beautiful stadium. The weather is brilliant and the crowd has come out in number. If you complaint at Lord's you can't play anywhere else. We are sticking to the same team.
Eoin Morgan: We are gonna have a bat first. It can be difficult to tell. It's a belting day. There was a bit rain yesterday but still it's quite hard on top. The more we face him (Kuldeep) we'll get a clear idea of what he's bowling. We'll only find a way over time. Hopefully we'll stick to our plans and get better. We need to stick to our strengths and we need to learn as we go along. We got the same team.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
Yadav and Chahal on the other end kept the English batsmen under the pump, bowling well in partnerships. Chahal might have ended with figures of 1/51 but he played a key role as he kept things tight from his end and did not give away any easy runs. Chahal conceded only four boundaries and bowled 23 dot balls. Kuldeep didn't concede a single boundary and bowled 38 dot balls.
For England, Ali bowled just 18 dot balls, conceding four boundaries and two maximums. Rashid bowled 25 dot balls but conceded six boundaries and one six.
Indian spin pair of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the key factor in India's dominance so far as they have totally outperformed their English counterparts- Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
Rashid and Ali have been key figures in England’s bowling attack. Rashid since the start of 2017 has picked up 57 wickets in 34 ODIs. Ali in the same period has picked up 30 wickets. However, against India they have proven to be completely ineffective. They ended with figures of 1/62 and 1/60 respectively in the first ODI and failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.
He then further suggested the way to tackle Yadav. Thorpe said, "Maybe we handed it a little bit to him. He got three wickets in 11 balls, his tail is then up. Once you build up a position when he's [been] kept out of the game a little bit longer, he feels under pressure to take wickets."
"The one thing about him playing is that you start to formulate plans. The more you face the trajectory, the flight, the speed of the ball, they're the things you pick up on. You've also got to set-up as player against it; your method, your footwork, your position on the crease."
"You have to react quite quickly, especially in one-day cricket when you're always looking for opportunities to score. He shut us down and you have to give him credit. It's up to us and our players to keep an open mind, accept it's happened but we've got to turn it around pretty quick as we are playing again on Saturday.”
Batting coach Graham Thorpe feels that England batsmen are picking the mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but need to improve upon their method against the Indian bowler.
Yadav had rattled the English side in the first ODI at Trent Bridge and notched his career-best figures of 6/25. Batsmen have had few answers to his deceiving deliveries and have failed to read the spin.
"From what I'm hearing with my chats with them [the batsmen], it's not like they can't pick him -- so for me, that's important," Thorpe said. "It's about looking at it logically and then working out a method of playing him. It's more of the mental side. Also about being proactive with our movements at the crease against him so if you don't pick him, you're still in a good position to play him."
England are struggling against Kuldeep but Morgan insisted it is not a huge concern. "I don't think it's a huge concern. In the winter we played against Ish Sodhi, a pretty good bowler, on wickets that offered a little bit of turn. In low-scoring games, away from home, we played pretty well. It's the left arm-spin (that is an issue) he bowls well and disguises things well. We have played great cricket for the last six months and not come up against anybody like this, so it is a chance to improve on this area however long it might take between now and the World Cup."
England batsmen have been at all sea while facing Kuldeep who has picked up 11 wickets in the two T20s and one ODI against the hosts. He finished with a career-best six for 25 in the series opener. When asked to explain the Kuldeep phenomenon so far, the England skipper Eoin Morgan replied, "It is about identifying when he bowls well. The two grounds we've played at have offered more turn than other grounds. Today, like at Old Trafford, he turned it more than any other spinner in the game and similar to Cardiff and the way we adapted between the two games, conditions change."
India has been impressive so far on the tour of England having won four out of five matches till now. The visitors, after pocketing the T20I series 2-1, would now look to seal the ODI series as well. Virat Kohli and boys had a brilliant first game at Trent Bridge where they pipped England by eight wickets. Kuldeep Yadav returned with career-best figures of 6/25 while Rohit Sharma scored 137 to power India to a win. Come the second match India would like to register another win. Hello and welcome to the live blog from the match between India and England.
