LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: Pandya, Yadav Departs; India Seven Down

20:42(IST)

STAT ATTACK: KL Rahul is out for a duck for the first time in his ODI career.

His last 5 innings in ODIs:

• 0 vs England, Today

• 9* vs England at Nottingham

• 7 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2017

• 17 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017

• 4 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017

India have lost 3 wickets for 11 runs in 17 deliveries.