LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: Pandya, Yadav Departs; India Seven Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 10:38 PM IST

2nd ODI, Lord's, London 14 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

22:36(IST)

OUT: India are now staring down at a huge defeat at the Lord's here Umesh Yadav is the latest batsman to be dismissed for a duck. Umesh becomes Rashid's second scalp of the day as India are seven down now. 

22:30(IST)

OUT: Plunkett gets his second of the day as Pandya pokes at a delivery on the leg stump and Buttler takes another great catch. India have now lost their sixth wicket and are in need of a miracle here. 

22:24(IST)

India need a few big overs here as singles and double aren't helping the team whatsoever in this huge chase. 5 runs came from that Rashid over as the spinners continue to make things hard for Dhoni and Pandya. 

22:21(IST)

India's strike rate has come down under 5 at the moment and the required rate shot upwards of 10. With just five wicket left in the kitty, India's hopes remain with this pair only. Dhoni is struggling a bit at the moment and if they are to make a match out of this chase then Pandya needs to face most of the balls now.

22:16(IST)

DRS: Skipper Eoin Morgan opted to use the DRS after the umpire gave Hardik Pandya not out after the ball hit his pads. Replays showed that the ball had hit the glouves before hitting the pads. Ali almost had his second wicket of the day.

22:12(IST)

Four: Dhoni once again comes out of his crease but this time he manages to make a contact and the ball goes for a boundary towards mid wicket. On the first delivery after drinks, Dhoni makes his intentions clear now. That was the first boundary in 66 balls. 

22:07(IST)

Since coming to bat, MS Dhoni hasn't been striking the ball well and is looking a bit nervy as well. In the last over, he tried to come out of the crease on many occasions but couldn't hit the shots properly. Dot balls are taking a toll on the visiting team now. 

22:01(IST)

OUT: Suresh Raina's luck finally runs out as he is castled by Adil Rashid for 46. India have lost their fifth wicket now as Hardik Pandya joins MS Dhoni in the middle. England will feel that they have the upper hand here. 

21:57(IST)

150: Dhoni takes a double off the bowling of Ali and with that India cross the 150-run mark. In total, India take 6 runs from the over and keep the scoreboard ticking. The onus is now on these two help India get closer to the target. 

21:53(IST)

Suresh Raina has now being joined by MS Dhoni and the duo have done it time and again in the past but the big question is that can they do it once more today. India are four down and need 175 to win in 20 overs. 

21:45(IST)

OUT: England have finally managed to get the wicket of Virat Kohli as he is trapped LBW by Moeen Ali. Kohli departs for 45 as India lose their fourth wicket. The task of chasing down the daunting target just became a tad tougher for team India. 

21:43(IST)

DROPPED and INJURY: Suresh Raina tries to clear the field on the off side but he doesn't get the elevation and the ball goes towards Jason Roy in the cover, who lets the ball go through his fingers. Roy is now going off the field as he seems to be injured.  

21:41(IST)

Kohli is batting in his 40s while Raina is giving him able support on the other and he is batting in his 30s. India's run rate may be less now but they know that that can be picked up later if they have wickets in hand — especially that of Virat Kohli. 

21:38(IST)

The partnership between Kohli and Raina is growing over by over and the English bowlers are looking a bit deflated at the moment. The duo are playing risk-free cricket at the moment. Both batsmen are settled in the middle and England will have to break this stand soon. 

21:28(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This is the 2nd time that an Indian partnership for the 4th wicket is of 50 or more runs at the Lord’s. The partnership between Dravid and Ganguly against England of 91 runs in 2004 is currently the highest 4th wicket partnership for India at Lord’s.

21:22(IST)

50: India's required rate has gone in the excess of 7 while the current rate is under 6. But these two are doing it nicely at the moment as they have put together 50-run stand after the loss of three quick wickets. 

21:16(IST)

Moeen Ali has now been introduced into the attack as the home side look to break this dangerous partnership. Kohli and Raina and milking singles and double and also hitting the occasional boundary. Ali concedes just one run from his first over. 

21:12(IST)

100: Virat Kohli takes a single off the bowling off Ben Stokes after hitting the ball towards mid-wicket and with that India have gone past the 100-run mark. The duo haven't taken many chances and are being rewarded with it with a good partnership here. 

21:08(IST)

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are building a good partnership after the loss of three quick wickets. India have lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul so far.  As for the visitors, they will look to dismiss Kohli as he is the one who can damage the home side great deal.

21:04(IST)

Excellent comeback from Stokes after getting hit for couple of boundaries in the first over, he concedes just three in the second that he bowls. On the last ball of the over, he even produces an edge but the ball lands in front of keeper Buttler. 

21:02(IST)

Ben Stokes wraps Suresh Raina on the pads and the players go up with a loud appeal but the umpire says no as the ball was going down the leg side. Raina needs to be careful on his pads as the English pacers are targeting that area itself. 

20:58(IST)

Another good over from Plunkett comes to an end as he concedes just five runs from it. Kohli and Raina are battling it out in the middle and they are trying to steady the ship. The duo have already put up 27 runs for 25 deliveries. 

20:52(IST)

Four and Four: Ben Stokes comes into the attack and he has been bit for couple of boundaries by Raina and Kohli. Raina first hits the ball towards mid wicket for a boundary and then one ball later, Kohli does the same to bring up his first four of the innings. 

20:46(IST)

After a solid start in the innings, India are in a spot of bother here following three quick wickets. India skipper Virat Kohli is out there with seasoned Suresh Raina and the duo will look to bail India out of trouble with a good partnership. 

20:42(IST)

STAT ATTACK: KL Rahul is out for a duck for the first time in his ODI career.

His last 5 innings in ODIs:

•             0 vs England, Today

•             9* vs England at Nottingham

•             7 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2017

•             17 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017

•             4 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017

India have lost 3 wickets for 11 runs in 17 deliveries.

20:40(IST)

OUT: Another bites the dust for India as KL Rahul is dismissed by Liam Plunkett in just his first over of the day. Rahul edges the ball and keeper Jos Buttler takes a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss the right-hander. India have lost their third as Suresh Raina comes onto bat.

20:37(IST)

OUT: England have struck again and this time, it is Dhawan who is dismissed by Willey and India have lost both their openers in quick succession now. KL Rahul comes onto bat now for India. 

20:32(IST)

Four: David Willey now bowls full and onto the pads of Dhawan and the southpaw simply flicks the ball on the onside for a boundary. Dhawan is looking good at the moment and India will hope he stays out there for most parts of the innings. 

20:29(IST)

Virat Kohli has now come out to bat for the visitors and he joins Dhawan in the middle, who has looked very solid thus far. The India skipper will be looking to build a good partnership with the southpaw to steady the ship for the 'Men in Blue'.

20:26(IST)

OUT: Mark Wood has provided the breakthrough that the hosts needed so dearly. Sharma comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely and it hits the top of leg stump. India have lost their first wicket as Sharma departs for 15.

(image: AFP)

Latest Update: OUT: India are now staring down at a huge defeat at the Lord's here Umesh Yadav is the latest batsman to be dismissed for a duck. Umesh becomes Rashid's second scalp of the day as India are seven down now.

Preview:

After a five-for in the opening T20I in Old Trafford, Kuldeep Yadav returned wicket-less in the next T20I in Cardiff. Can England do a repeat at Lord’s in the second ODI after the left-arm wrist spinner finished with figures of 6/25 in the opening ODI at Trent Bridge? This will be the question looming over the game when the teams clash again in the second game of the series on Saturday.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on July 14 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Lord’s, just like Cardiff, is not expected to provide much turn. But then, a bowler of Yadav’s class isn’t reliant purely on conditions for success. England know his variations will be a handful and how they tackle him will determine the outcome of this contest. England skipper Eoin Morgan has aptly pointed out after the loss in the first game that the English batsmen must get their act right against the spinner if they wish to claw back into the three-match series.
The visitors will arrive at the venue called the home of cricket riding a wave of confidence after their performances on the tour so far. If Yadav and the bowlers did an excellent job in dismissing England for just 268 in the first game in batting friendly conditions, the Indian batsmen chased down the target in a mere 40.1 overs with 8 wickets still in the bag. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed with the team needing 43 runs to win, played a signature innings, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.
The batting honours on the day were reserved for Rohit Sharma, and his 18th ton once again highlighted his credentials as one of the world’s top limited overs batsmen. England’s bowlers looked completely hapless as Sharma’s lazy elegance and Kohli’s warhorse-like innings put kept them on the backfoot. This after Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flying start — 40 off just 27 balls with eight hits to the boundary. All in all, the Indian top order has a menacing look to it and on the flat decks being served up for these matches, England’s attack is like a lamb to slaughter.
Back on the field in just a day’s time, England will need to do a complete relook at their approach both as a batting and bowling unit. Jos Buttler cannot be the lone warrior when it comes to playing the spinners in the Indian attack. The painful pace at which Ben Stokes finally hit a fifty on Thursday didn’t help the team cause too and his inability to get a hang of the deliveries dished out to him by the two Indian spinners in Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal isn’t a good sign.
With Alex Hales rules out of the series with a side strain, England need to get their act right in the middle-overs and the charge has to be taken by none other than skipper Eoin Morgan. Known to use the cross-batted hits to good effect, Morgan must devise a way to tackle the Indian spinners and not let them settle down at the crease. Unless the middle-order stands up and makes it count, the effort of the openers — Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow — will count for little. Another problem area for England is the form of their Test skipper Joe Root. The batsman has looked like a fish out of water against Yadav in particular. Every time Root has taken guard against Yadav, he has looked like a pale shadow of the batsman counted among the best in world cricket. If the negative mindset continues, the hosts will only slip further into doubt. Had Hales been fit, he would have made a case for a return to the mix, perhaps even at Root’s expense, but it is unlikely that his replacement Dawid Malan will get a go straight away.
For India, the team has peaked at the right time. A win on Saturday will further crush the confidence of the hosts as they inch closer to the five-match Test series, and not to forget they earn valuable confidence for the World Cup that England hosts next year. The T20I and ODI series were expected to be a practice ground for the showpiece event and if the signs so far are anything to go by, Team India is ready.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

