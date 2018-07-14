LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI at Lord's: Pandya, Yadav Departs; India Seven Down

India's strike rate has come down under 5 at the moment and the required rate shot upwards of 10. With just five wicket left in the kitty, India's hopes remain with this pair only. Dhoni is struggling a bit at the moment and if they are to make a match out of this chase then Pandya needs to face most of the balls now.
Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are building a good partnership after the loss of three quick wickets. India have lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul so far. As for the visitors, they will look to dismiss Kohli as he is the one who can damage the home side great deal.
STAT ATTACK: KL Rahul is out for a duck for the first time in his ODI career.
His last 5 innings in ODIs:
• 0 vs England, Today
• 9* vs England at Nottingham
• 7 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2017
• 17 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017
• 4 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017
India have lost 3 wickets for 11 runs in 17 deliveries.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking