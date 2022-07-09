IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat England By 49 Runs, Seal Series 2-0

Read more

that wasn’t enough.

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja once again played a crucial knock for India to pull them to a challenging total of 170/8 in 20 overs against England. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 46 which was laced with five fours. While for England, Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson claimed four and three wickets respectively to exploit the Indian batters on short balls. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant set the platform for a big total with quick start in powerplay but they keep loosing wickets at regular intervals as England managed to restrict under 200.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India made four changes to their side to accommodate the returning senior stars. Virat Kohli came in place of Ishan Kishan as he will open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. While Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were preferred over Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Rohit Sharma and Co. completely outplayed the hosts in the series opener at Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance to pin England down, he scored a fifty with the ball and then followed it up with a four-fer.

However, India will make some changes in the XI to include senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. It will be interesting to see whether India continue with players like Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh who impressed many in the series opener.

England, who were blown away by the visitors at Southampton, will back themselves to make a strong comeback. They rely a lot on skipper Jos Buttler who will be keen to make amends after his first ball duck.

The power-packed batting including Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy failed in the first game but trust them to come good in a must-win game.

What date 2nd T20I match between England and India will be played?

The second T20I match between England and India will take place on July 9, Saturday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match be played?

The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd T20I match?

England vs India second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

England vs India second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



England vs India Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja , Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here