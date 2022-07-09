IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat England By 49 Runs, Seal Series 2-0

Live now
Live Score IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Updates: India jolted England very early as Bhuvi dismissed Jason Roy off the first ball, then came the wicket of Jos Buttler which was accounted for by Bhuvi again. Then came on Bumrah and picked up a couple to derail England’s chase. Meanwhile Yuzi Chahal also picked up two with all-rounder Hardik Pandya picking up one. Moeen Ali and David Willey showed some brilliance with the bat, but Read More
Key EventsKey Events
India jolted England very early as Bhuvi dismissed Jason Roy off the first ball, then came the wicket of Jos Buttler which was accounted for by Bhuvi again. Then came on Bumrah and picked up a couple to derail England’s chase. Meanwhile Yuzi Chahal also picked up two with all-rounder Hardik Pandya picking up one. Moeen Ali and David Willey showed some brilliance with the bat, but that wasn’t enough.
WICKET! Yes, India has done it, game and the series to Rohit’s men. What a clinical performance here by Men in Blue. This is India’s fourth consecutive series win against England. So, India win by 49 runs. We have one more match to go tomorrow, but that is inconsequential now.
England are nine down and it looked like they are done for the day, but no, it went for six. Great shot from Willey and he smashes the next ball for four. Wow, this guy can bat, ferocious power. ENG 120/9
Meanwhile Bhuvi is back in the attack and he must be wary of David Willey who has raced to 21 off 16 balls. He is connecting really well, although it looks like the game is out of their reach. And OUT! Short ball, Richard Glesson hitting it in the air and Virat Kohli completes an easy catch. ENG 109/9
And now…boy, oh boy. It’s a run out as Chris Jordan gets run out. England imploding here; looks like it will get over quickly. ENG 95/8 (14.3)
In the air and SIX! Oh, boy, seems like Moeen Ali has started to tee off here. He has crossed 30, he is playing at 35 off 20 balls. Meanwhile Hardik Pandya the bowler, who comes out for his third over, remains wicketless…oh no, wait the very next ball, Ali is out caught. Picked Rohit straight at mid off. First wicket for Pandya. ENG 94/7(14.2)
OPINION: Meanwhile coming back to Ravindra Jadeja, we can say that Rohit may have erred in giving the ball a bit late. Although there was no urgency as the main bowlers and including Chahal(main spinner) was doing the job effectively.
Ravindra Jadeja gets the ball and gives away a boundary. Great shot by David Willey, make no mistake this guy can bat. Gets onto his back-foot and plays it through the covers. And now Moeen Ali gets into the act and smashes the spinner for a SIX. ENG 88/6(14)
Three dot balls already in this over from Harshal Patel. Not giving any room to the batter and it seems this is working. And even as we speak, Moeen Ali just caressed a slow ball to the boundary and FOUR. ENG 74/6(13)
WICKET! Another one, Sam Curran hitting Bumrah straight to mid off. It was a slower one, but the batter was looking to get some big runs and had to pay the price. Half the side is back in the hut. ENG 61/6(11.3)
We are halfway down the second innings and England are staring right down the barrel; they are five down as Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are the last recognised pair that is available right now. ENG 60/5(10.1)
WICKET! In the air and gone! That was reverse sweep from Malan and only manages to find Harshal Patel who was placed expertly there by Rohit. Malan is walking back shaking his head as he can’t believe this. Meanwhile second wicket for Yuzi Chahal. ENG 55/5(9.1)
Wow, great shot, oh great stroke from Moeen. England reaches fifty. That was short and wide from Harshal Patel and Moeen was ready. It will reach th boundary. ENG 50/4(8.3)
Just four runs from Hardik Pandya as he returns for his second over and his first after powerplay. Quite an uneventful over, it is Kohli who grabbed all the limelight, as he did some bhangra at the boundary. ENG 46/4(8)
Yes, you heard that right, Kohli who is fielding right at the edge of the boundary is doing some bhangra with Indian fans. Then waves to the crowd for the fun. Meanwhile ENG 45/4(7.4)
WICKET! Great comeback from Chahal, taking the attack to the opposition. Now, the spinner gets a wicket and this is Brook we are talking about who could be dangerous, especially the way he was hitting; mistimed the ball and gets caught. ENG 42/4(7)
Another four from Brook. That was flighted one from Chahal and the young batter picked the googly, hitting it straight down the road. “Ye upar ho gaya thoda,” says righly, wicket-keeper Pant. ENG 40/3
FOUR! Great flick of the wrist and what a way to counter-attack India after being three down. That was young Harry Brook. Nice intent and tipped as the man who will replace Morgan in this England white-ball squad, according to KP. ENG 36/3(6)
Great bowling from Harshal Patel. Nice ploy from Rohit to bring him on for one last over before powerplay and the pacer just squared Malan up. But the batter comes back nicely as he cuts away the next ball for four! Great battle this. ENG 31/3(5.3)
Coming back to Livingstone dismissal. It was off-spin really from Bumrah. Moved sharply in after the first bounce and Livingstone had no idea whatsoever. He just laughed after his own dismissal! Bumrah magic is just too much to handle. ENG 27/3(4.3)
Earlier Ravindra Jadeja once again played a crucial knock for India to pull them to a challenging total of 170/8 in 20 overs against England. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 46 which was laced with five fours. While for England, Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson claimed four and three wickets respectively to exploit the Indian batters on short balls. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant set the platform for a big total with quick start in powerplay but they keep loosing wickets at regular intervals as England managed to restrict under 200.
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India made four changes to their side to accommodate the returning senior stars. Virat Kohli came in place of Ishan Kishan as he will open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. While Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were preferred over Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
Rohit Sharma and Co. completely outplayed the hosts in the series opener at Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance to pin England down, he scored a fifty with the ball and then followed it up with a four-fer.
However, India will make some changes in the XI to include senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. It will be interesting to see whether India continue with players like Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh who impressed many in the series opener.
England, who were blown away by the visitors at Southampton, will back themselves to make a strong comeback. They rely a lot on skipper Jos Buttler who will be keen to make amends after his first ball duck.
The power-packed batting including Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy failed in the first game but trust them to come good in a must-win game.
What date 2nd T20I match between England and India will be played?
The second T20I match between England and India will take place on July 9, Saturday.
Where will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match be played?
The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
What time will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match begin?
The second T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd T20I match?
England vs India second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?
England vs India second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
England vs India Possible XIs
England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja , Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here