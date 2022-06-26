IND vs IRE Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Rain Delays Toss; Umran Malik to Make India Debut

Read more

team to guide them as head coach Rahul Dravid is currently in England with the Test side.

The Men in Blue might give debut caps to a couple of players for the opening T20I to test the bench strength. Meanwhile, players like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda will look to make their case for the T20 World Cup by showing their talent in this series.

Returning from a wrist injury, Suryakumar Yadav will walk back into the playing eleven and he is likely to bat at number three or four.

Ishan Kishan made a strong case for the reserve opener’s slot with his consistent run against South Africa and he will be looking to build on that success.

What date first T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) will be played?

The first T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on June 26, Sunday.

Where will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) be played?

The match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) begin?

The first T20I match between Ireland and India will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

