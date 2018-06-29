Live Cricket Score, India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin: Raina, Rahul Dealing in Sixes After Kohli's Departure

19:26(IST)

Speaking after the first game, Virat Kohli said that the team will look to change the middle order and be flexible, he said that the team will look to 'surprise' the opposition:

"The middle order is something we can experiment with in T20 games," said Kohli. "I've got a good mindset of who's batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them, We will look to surprise the opposition and we've asked the batsmen to have that flexibility and they have responded very well."