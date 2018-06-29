Live Cricket Score, India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin: Raina, Rahul Dealing in Sixes After Kohli's Departure

WICKET! Peter Chase strikes early here, its the big dog Virat Kohli who has to go back. Didn't look comfortable during his stay at the crease and he looks to get things moving but hits one straight up in the air. Dockrell does well to get underneath it and take the catch. Kohli departs for 9 and India are 22/1
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase
Kohli: We would have batted first as well and put a score on the board. Looks a good pitch, it is hard and there is a covering of grass to keep it strong. It's going to come on nicely. Yes, it was clinical and could not have asked for anything different. As I said, there are a bunch of cricketers waiting today for their chances. We got four changes - Rahul, DK, Umesh and Kaul come in for Shikhar, MS, Bhuvi and Bumrah
Proud moment for young @sidkaul22 as he receives his #TeamIndia cap from @msdhoni. He becomes the 305th T20I player for India.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/TLYMYH5jK6— BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2018
What a view! 😍#IREvBAN #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/UzoS0rEvdl— Ireland Women’s Cricket Team (@IrishWomensCric) June 29, 2018
Speaking after the first game, Virat Kohli said that the team will look to change the middle order and be flexible, he said that the team will look to 'surprise' the opposition:
"The middle order is something we can experiment with in T20 games," said Kohli. "I've got a good mindset of who's batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them, We will look to surprise the opposition and we've asked the batsmen to have that flexibility and they have responded very well."
Opener Rohit Sharma, who roared back to form with a scintillating 97 in the previous game, said that good performance in the 2nd T20I will give the team confidence before the big England series,
"After this (second T20I) we have a challenging tour against England, so this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Sharma said. Commenting upon his own form, Sharma said: "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We (Rohit and Dhawan) strung together a big partnership and won the match."
Leaving out all-rounder Hardik Pandya for three full-time pacers and two spinners still gives Kohli five bowling options, enabling him to leave out Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey and bring in both Rahul and Karthik. On the other hand, Ireland will need to work on their batting, which fell like nine pins to India's wrist spin twins -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Barring opener James Shannon's 60 off 35 balls, none of the Irish batsmen could apply themselves and all they could afford was the dull sweep shot against the Indian spinners.
India were runaway winners in Wednesday's opening T20I, scoring 208/5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan contributing 97 and 74 runs, respectively before wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets between them to restrict Ireland to 132/9. It indicated that India's first-choice eleven was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour. The big question is of bench strength and chances for the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the 2nd T20I between India and Ireland. After a comprehensive display in the 1st T20I, India will be looking to seal the series with another emphatic victory. Also, Kohli will be looking to test the bench strength and that means we might see some changes in the team today!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
