Live Cricket Score, India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin: Raina, Rahul Dealing in Sixes After Kohli's Departure

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 8:59 PM IST

2nd T20I, The Village, Malahide, Dublin 29 June, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Ireland (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:00(IST)

Chase concedes 7 runs from the 6th over there, Raina getting a boundary towards the mid-wicket region yet again. India move onto 57/1 here after 6 overs.

20:56(IST)

Thompson makes a fine comeback after conceding two maximums, still a big over for India as they pick 17 from that one. India are 50/1 after 5 overs here

20:51(IST)

SIX! Now over mid-wicket, Raina showing his range of shots now. Onto the pads and he picks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Bowler is under pressure now. India approaching 50.

20:50(IST)

SIX! Raina gets into the act now, what a shot, welcomes Thompson with a maximum. Goes inside out and just times the ball perfectly, it goes all the way over extra cover for a six.

20:48(IST)

SIX! Sensational from Rahul, shows the kind of form he is in here. Rocks to the backfoot and pulls one which goes all the way over fine leg and into the crowd. India are 33/1 after 4 overs here

20:45(IST)

Suresh Raina walks in at no.3 here and starts with a single. India are 24/1 here after 3 overs

20:42(IST)

WICKET! Peter Chase strikes early here, its the big dog Virat Kohli who has to go back. Didn't look comfortable during his stay at the crease and he looks to get things moving but hits one straight up in the air. Dockrell does well to get underneath it and take the catch. Kohli departs for 9 and India are 22/1

20:39(IST)

Good over that from Boyd Rankin, though he conceded a boundary but still asked a few questions of the batsmen. India are 20/0 after 2 overs here

20:37(IST)

FOUR! Captain gets into the act, not the most pleasing stroke he will play as he looks to heave one across the leg side but he gets enough wood on that one to beat the mid off fielder and the ball rushes to the boundary.

20:33(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! A couple of balls as sighter and then KL Rahul comes down the track to hit one straight over the bowlers head for the first boundary. He follows that up with an inside out shot which goes for another boundary. India 12/0 after 1 over here

20:31(IST)

So, Virat Kohli is opening the innings today for India along with KL Rahul - who is coming into the team after a phenomenal IPL. Ireland start with spinner Simi Singh here!

20:25(IST)

So, both the teams are out for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from live action now.

20:19(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

20:10(IST)

Kohli: We would have batted first as well and put a score on the board. Looks a good pitch, it is hard and there is a covering of grass to keep it strong. It's going to come on nicely. Yes, it was clinical and could not have asked for anything different. As I said, there are a bunch of cricketers waiting today for their chances. We got four changes - Rahul, DK, Umesh and Kaul come in for Shikhar, MS, Bhuvi and Bumrah

20:04(IST)

Wilson: Slightly different wicket, looks different from the other pitch. We'll have a bowl. Obviously, the experience. The spinners took seven wickets and if we can play them better, we have a chance.

20:02(IST)

TOSS: Ireland win the toss and elect to bowl first. 

19:52(IST)

Meanwhile, for Ireland,  David Delany has been drafted into the squad for the injured Josh Little, who has been ruled out of the series.

19:51(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from the toss  here, it will be interesting to see what the winning captain chooses to do. Remember Ireland put India into bat last time and they scored 208! The conditions should be somewhat similar today

19:44(IST)
19:36(IST)

So, we have some news coming and it looks like Siddarth Kaul is set for his India debut. He is being presented the India cap here by MS Dhoni as Indian team gather in a huddle. He becomes the 75th T20I player for India

19:29(IST)
19:26(IST)

Speaking after the first game, Virat Kohli said that the team will look to change the middle order and be flexible, he said that the team will look to 'surprise' the opposition:
"The middle order is something we can experiment with in T20 games," said Kohli. "I've got a good mindset of who's batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them, We will look to surprise the opposition and we've asked the batsmen to have that flexibility and they have responded very well."

19:13(IST)

Opener Rohit Sharma, who roared back to form with a scintillating 97 in the previous game, said that good performance in the 2nd T20I will give the team confidence before the big England series, 
"After this (second T20I) we have a challenging tour against England, so this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Sharma said. Commenting upon his own form, Sharma said: "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We (Rohit and Dhawan) strung together a big partnership and won the match."

19:04(IST)

Leaving out all-rounder Hardik Pandya for three full-time pacers and two spinners still gives Kohli five bowling options, enabling him to leave out Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey and bring in both Rahul and Karthik. On the other hand, Ireland will need to work on their batting, which fell like nine pins to India's wrist spin twins -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Barring opener James Shannon's 60 off 35 balls, none of the Irish batsmen could apply themselves and all they could afford was the dull sweep shot against the Indian spinners.

18:57(IST)

India were runaway winners in Wednesday's opening T20I, scoring 208/5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan contributing 97 and 74 runs, respectively before wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets between them to restrict Ireland to 132/9. It indicated that India's first-choice eleven was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour. The big question is of bench strength and chances for the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav.

18:18(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the 2nd T20I between India and Ireland. After a comprehensive display in the 1st T20I, India will be looking to seal the series with another emphatic victory. Also, Kohli will be looking to test the bench strength and that means we might see some changes in the team today!

PREVIEW: As lung openers go, it was near on perfect. In Malahide on Wednesday, cobwebs were shed with comfort and the potential banana peel that the pre-game build up suggested was easily averted. 76 runs is a pretty big margin to separate teams in a 50-over contest. In a T20, it is a hiding.
Once inserted on losing the toss, the established firm of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma constructed a good old fashioned beating up. They consumed 16 of the 20 overs on offer, leaving the others only to swinging merrily duties to fatten up the total at the rear end of the assault. Together they fashioned India’s second highest T20 international stand but perhaps most importantly, Sharma, felt leather on willow again in the creamy, sublime way that has become his signature and hadn’t happened too often off late.
The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on June 29 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Sharma, one of India’s white ball giants, has endured a bit of a wretched run in recent weeks. 14 innings in the IPL had delivered just 286 runs at under 24. Axed from the Test squad for the one-off skirmish against Afghanistan, he needed an early rediscovery of the verve in his play on this tour. There’s only eight limited overs games before the big-ticket event of the season, five Test matches, begin and Sharma, indications are, won’t make the cut for those.
So, restored to the top of the order, after demoting himself as leader of the Mumbai Indians to the middle, Sharma will be desperately eager to continue the momentum this near hundred has provided.
With this early gallop, Dhawan and Sharma have created what cricket people call a “happy headache” for the team bosses. Neither would want to make way but skipper Virat Kohli insisted after the win that he these two games against Ireland were going to be used as an opportunity to play “everyone” ahead of the sterner challenge of confronting England’s white ball mavericks. Now, among those “everyone” desperate to get a go on Friday will be K L Rahul. Recent sightings of his demolition jobs at the top of the order have been breathtaking. At his new IPL home Kings XI Punjab, not only did Rahul plunder 659 runs, the third most for the season, he did so at a staggering strike rate of 158.41. It was the sort of weighty performance that would assure most players a permanent slot penciled in the next squad they show up in. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will surely want to see for themselves if Rahul has packed that devastating form and carried it along for this tour. In this game, against a chastened bowling line up, may just be the ideal platform to do so.
The middle-order tweak might be harder to make. With only 24 balls to share between them, none of Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni or Kohli, who in fact dropped himself down to six and was promptly dismissed for a second ball duck, have had a reasonable hit. Each of those men, as well as Manish Pandey, who had a miserable IPL season, will be keen on some game time, leaving the management with a conundrum called Dinesh Karthik.

SQUAD: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase
