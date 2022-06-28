Home »Cricket Home » News » IND vs IRE Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Elects to Bat as India Make 3 Changes; Sanju Samson Comes in
News18.com | June 28, 2022, 20:37 IST
Live Score IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match from The Village, Dublin. Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to seal the series against a spirited Ireland side who played quality cricket in the opening match. Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal were the stars for India in the rain-affected clash which was reduced to 12 overs a side. Read More
We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal.
Jun 28, 2022 20:35 IST
Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert
Jun 28, 2022 20:34 IST
India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi
Jun 28, 2022 20:30 IST
Team India captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bat against Ireland.
Pace sensation Umran Malik will be among those who would be eager to make an impact. It is not fair to judge him by the only over he bowled on Sunday but he was all over the place, indicating that the nerves got the better of him.
Dublin weather is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday. Rain might play spoilsport during Ireland vs India second T20I game as there are 70 percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 30-50km/h on the day while the temperature could hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecast to be around 54 percent. It is also anticipated that there will be night showers and a 100 percent probability of rain later in the day.
Jun 28, 2022 19:18 IST
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Preview
Jun 28, 2022 18:59 IST
Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert
India Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jun 28, 2022 18:57 IST
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match from The Village, Dublin.
Hooda scored 47*-run-knock off 29 balls as he grabbed the opportunity when was asked to open the innings in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who sustained a niggle. While Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 1 wicket for 11 runs in his three overs.
The visitors might make a change in their XI as Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to miss out and Sanju Samson might get a place at the top. While all eyes will be on Umran Malik who had a disappointing debut as he leaked 18 runs in the only over he bowled.
