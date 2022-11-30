Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates IND vs NZ Streaming Match Scorecard Highlights From Christchurch

Read more

The Indian team clinched the T20I series 1-0 but it would be great for their confidence if they also managed to draw the ODI series against a quality side. India are expected to stick with their playing XI from the second ODI where only 12.5 overs of the match was played. Shubman Gill looked in decent touch in both matches and he will look to make it big in the final match, while it will be crucial for Shikhar Dhawan to hit a triple-digit score to make a case for himself in the coming series.

While all eyes will be on Jammu And Kashmir pacer Umran Malik who displayed raw pace on his debut in first ODI. He has the pace to exploit the New Zealand conditions.

What date third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

