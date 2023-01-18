CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND vs NZ 2023 Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates: India Opt to Bat First; Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan And Shardul Thakur Included

IND vs NZ 2023, 1st ODI: Here you can find all the score and updates of India vs New Zeland 1st ODI match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 13:24 IST

Hyderabad, India

Follow India vs New Zealand 2023 1st ODI live score and updates.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Updates: India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat and once again challenged his batters to put up a big total and his bowlers to defend under the lights (keeping in mind the dew factor). India may have clean swept Sri Lanka last week but Rohit is under no illusion that there would be a similar challenge from New Zealand who have done well in the subcontinental conditions in the past. And there’s a reason why the Kiwis are world’s top-ranked ODI side as well. The series opener is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Read More

Jan 18, 2023 13:11 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: New Zealand XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Jan 18, 2023 13:10 IST

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Jan 18, 2023 13:09 IST

IND vs NZ 2023: Tom Latham Speaks

We would have bowled first. Looks a good surface. They tend to be pretty good in India. We are missing a couple of key guys from the Pakistan series, but it’s an opportunity for the other guys. We love coming to India and experiencing all that the country has to offer.

Jan 18, 2023 13:08 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Speaks

We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going.

Jan 18, 2023 13:08 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Team Changes

India have made as many as three changes. Shreyas Iyer is out with injury while KL Rahul and Axar Patel are missing due to personal reasons. Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur are back. New Zealand captain informs that they are playing three pacers and two spinners.

Jan 18, 2023 13:04 IST

1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Jan 18, 2023 12:44 IST

IND vs NZ Live: Rohit Sharma's Last ODI Century Came in January 2020. Will he End his Wait Today?

Jan 18, 2023 12:25 IST

IND vs NZ 2023 Latest Score: India Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar

Jan 18, 2023 12:25 IST

NZ vs IND Today Match Live: New Zealand Full Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

Jan 18, 2023 12:13 IST

India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Virat Kohli

Having smashed 3 centuries in his past 4 innings, Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form and he will be looking to continue that momentum against New Zealand. Can the Tom Latham-led unit find a way to silence the talismanic batter?

Jan 18, 2023 12:04 IST

India vs New Zealand First ODI in Hyderabad

Team India were dealt a heavy blow as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the 3-match ODI series on Tuesday, but it may well open up a chance for the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. With KL Rahul also missing out due to family commitments, both Kishan and SKY will be expected to feature in Hyderabad.

Jan 18, 2023 11:51 IST

IND vs NZ 1st ODI live

After beating Sri Lanka 3-0, and creating a world record for a win by the highest margin, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue face off a stern challenge in the world’s number 1 ranked ODI side New Zealand. Can the hosts keep their impressive record at home intact?

Jan 18, 2023 11:45 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow this space as we take you through all the live updates from the IND vs NZ 1st ODI.

Ishan Kishan is expected to be in the playing eleven in the upcoming ODI series against a tough New Zealand. KL Rahul’s unavailability due to personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan, but he may not be asked to open during the three-match series. Kishan had to sit out of the Sri Lanka series despite scoring the fastest double hundred in the history of ODIs, against Bangladesh in the preceding series. Shubman Gill, who was rewarded for his consistency and picked ahead of Kishan to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, made the most of the opportunities with scores of 70, 21 and 116 in the Sri Lanka series.

No changes are expected to the opening combination against the Black Caps but Rahul’s unavailability means Kishan is expected to keep wickets.

Kishan has batted in the middle-order thrice in the 10 ODIs he had played, therefore adjustment should not be an issue.

KS Bharat, who is the second wicketkeeper in the squad, is likely to warm the bench as he is more of a cover in Rahul’s absence.

In a World Cup year, every game is significant and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series even though the performance of their opponents was underwhelming to say the least.

The big takeaways for India from the Sri Lanka series was the performance of the top three and Mohammed Siraj’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball.

Like Gill and Virat Kohli, Rohit also looked in sublime touch with scores of 83 and 42 but would like to get a big hundred which has also eluded him for some time now.

Kohli though is back to scoring hundreds at will and looks hungrier for runs more than ever, which should set alarm bells ringing in the New Zealand camp.

While he was one of India’s steady batters in ODIs in 2022, Shreyas Iyer failed to convert his starts in three games as scores of 28, 28 and 38 would suggest and to make matters worse, the middle-order batter now has been ruled out of the three-match series against New Zealand owing to a back injury.

In Iyer’s absence, the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav will get at least three chances to cement his place in the side. Surya and Hardik Pandya in the middle-order will surely add firepower at the back-end.

Rajat Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been named as Iyer’s replacement for the rubber against the visiting Kiwis. Patidar has earlier been part of ODI team for past few series.

Besides Rahul, Axar Patel has also been given a break for the series and his like- for-like replacement in the eleven could be Shahbaz Ahmed.

It remains to be seen if the team management gives Shahbaz a go or bring in Washington Sundar, who could be handy against the left-handers in the New Zealand camp.

India have so far preferred to play a finger and a wrist spinner each in the playing eleven, leaving them to choose between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who provided the much needed wickets in the middle overs in the two games against Sri Lanka.

Whether Kuldeep and Chahal could be played together like it used to happen five years back or the team management decides otherwise is there to be seen.

Chahal did not play after the first ODI due to a sore shoulder but he should be available for selection for the series-opener.

Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik will be the likely specialist pacers in the team with Hardik Pandya being the all-rounder.

Though New Zealand don’t have the services of star players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for the series, the hosts will have to be at their best to better the visitors.
Stand-in-captain Tom Latham played a blinder the last time the two teams met in an ODI.

The team is coming from a high of a series against Pakistan in Karachi.
Opener Finn Allen, who was not at his destructive best in Karachi, would be looking to take the attack to the India bowlers.

The hosts need to find a way to stop the belligerent Glenn Phillips who single-handely won New Zealand the decider against Pakistan despite being half-fit.

What date first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 18, Wednesday.

Where will the first ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the first ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first ODI match?

India vs New Zealand first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first ODI match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

