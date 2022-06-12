Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant And Co Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Proteas

Read more

India might retain the same XI from the last match to display some backing towards their player. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik might wait for another game to make their debut. While South Africa is also expected to play with the same XI.

Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series. The southpaw also had a forgettable Indian Premier League where he failed to lead Delhi Capitals to the playoffs.

Seen as a future white-ball captain, Pant’s stakes have suddenly come down post-IPL and that has coincided with the resurgence of Hardik Pandya.

What date Second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The Second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the Second T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will the second T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

