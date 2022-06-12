Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant And Co Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Proteas

Live now
IND vs SA Live Score And Updates 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. After a heartbreaking defeat in the first match, Rishabh Pant and Co. look to bounce back to level the series at Cuttack. The opening clash witnessed high-octane drama where batters from both teams displayed their power-hitting abilities as over 400 runs were scored in less Read More
South Africa have dominated India in recent times as they have registered a win over the Men in Blue in the last six matches across formats. It started with the Test series earlier this year where India lost the last two matches, followed by a clean sweep in ODIs and South Africa continued the winning run in first T20I of the ongoing series.
The fans have come in large numbers to Barabati Stadium, Cuttack to support the home team as international cricket returns to Odisha after a long time.
Ahead of the second T20 international match here between India and South Africa on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) at Bhubaneswar ruled out possibility of any major rain during the evening. The chance is 50:50. We cannot say for sure that there will be no rainfall in Cuttack on Sunday evening. There may be a small spell of rain but no possibility of any major rainfall, RMC Bhubaneswar director H R Biswas told PTI.
Cuttack weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa second T20I game as there is just an eight per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 35 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 87 per cent.
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
India might retain the same XI from the last match to display some backing towards their player. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik might wait for another game to make their debut. While South Africa is also expected to play with the same XI.
India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos
Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series. The southpaw also had a forgettable Indian Premier League where he failed to lead Delhi Capitals to the playoffs.
Seen as a future white-ball captain, Pant’s stakes have suddenly come down post-IPL and that has coincided with the resurgence of Hardik Pandya.
What date Second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?
The Second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 12, Sunday.
Where will the Second T20I match India vs South Africa be played?
The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
What time will the second T20I match India vs South Africa begin?
The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?
India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa match?
India vs South Africa match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:
