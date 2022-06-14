IND vs SA, Live Score, 3rd T20I From Vizag: Series On Line for Rishabh Pant-Led India

Read more

victories. Pant’s side is now struggling on multiple fronts and it would take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game. If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match and now they have their backs to the wall.

India’s batting left a lot to be desired with the openers failing to give the team a good start in the powerplay.

While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad (23, 1) has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique against quality pacers and his ability to force the pace early on.

Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers and even though he has got starts, he hasn’t been able to capitalise or push the run-rate, putting pressure on the next line of batters in the middle-order.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

The two teams have come face to face in 17 matches. Off these, nine matches have gone in favour of India whereas the South African team has emerged victorious on eight occasions.

India vs South Africa Last Match

In their last encounter, South Africa defeated India by four wickets.

Last five results

South African Won by four wickets

South Africa won by seven wickets.

India won by six wickets.

India won by seven wickets.

India won by 62 runs.

