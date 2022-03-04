India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Hanuma Vihari Hits Fifty, Virat Kohli Reaches 8,000 Test Runs

Live now
Live Score IND vs SL Updates 1st Test Day 1: Team India is just ahead at the Lunch as it scored a healthy rate to put 109/2 at the scoreboard. Virat Kohli (15*) and Hanuma Vihari (30*) are in the middle and looking well settled. Meanwhile, openers Rohit Sharma (29) and Mayank Agarwal (33) failed to convert good starts into big scores. Team India newly appointed Test skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first Read More
.@imVkohli breaches another milestone on his momentous day.
So India have added 53 runs in this session so far. Hanuma Vihari has completed a fine half-century while Virat Kohli is nearing his own with 10 runs separating him from the milestone. India 162/2 in 41 overs. The partnership is now 82 off 139 for the third wicket. Steady and strong.
‘Absolutely ridiculous’ – says Sunil Gavskar on-air as the no-ball siren goes off in Mohali with spinner Lasith Embulddeniya overstepping for the third time today. Overall, Sri Lanka have bowled six no balls already in 40 overs.
Virat Kohli has become the sixth India batter to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Took 169 innings to reach there. Sachin Tendulkar is the quickest Indian to reach the landmark, taking just 154 innings followed by Rahul Dravid (157), Virender Sehwag (160), Kohli and VVS Laxman (201)
With a single, Virat Kohli brings up India’s 150 in 37th over. He moves to 31 off 54 with the help of three fours. Batting alongside him is Hanuma Vihari on 52. The current partnership is now worth 70. India in a solid position in Mohali after opting to bat first. Sri Lanka need a couple of quick strikes here.
Half-century for Hanuma Vihari – his fifth in Test cricket and first on Indian soil. A calm and composed innings from the batter. Took him 93 deliveries and five fours to get their. A solid start to his career at No.3 in Test cricket for India.
The current partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli for the third wicket has zoomed to 63 off 103 now. India wobbled a bit after the quick departures of their openers but have since recovered and reached 143/2 in 35 overs.
So plenty of no balls from Sri Lankan bowlers. They will have to work on that. So far, it hasn’t caused them any heartburn. India meanwhile continue to make a steady progress with a well-set Hanuma Vihari reaching 45 off 82 with five fours so far to his name. Virat Kohli has also settled in nicely with three fours in his 28 not out. India 139/2 in 33 overs.
So a good start to the session. Hanuma Vihari was gifted a low full toss by Lasith Embuldeniya first up and the new India no. 3 drove it away for the boundary. Suranga Lakmal from the other end bowled one on the legs which Virat Kohli flicked away for his second boundary. India 117/2 in 28 overs.
So we return for the second session. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli will be looking to build on the solid start in the opening session. Vihari on strike. Lasith Embuldeniya to resume the proceedings. India 109/2
A mixed session for India as they managed to get 100 plus runs in first session but their openers are back in the hut. Both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were looking in decent touch but failed to convert starts into big scores. While Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari are currently batting in the middle. The duo looked well settled against the spin. IND 109/2 in 26 overs
Spin from both ends as Sri Lanka are looking to get another here before the lunch break. Embuldeniya has been sensational so far as he hitting the ball at the right area to ask batters some tough questions. Meanwhile, Kohli is looking for runs but he is not in any hurry to get them through the boundary. IND 105/2 in 26 overs
A tidy first over from Dhananjaya! The two batters in the middle are not looking to take any risk here as the Indian dug out is all calm and composed at the moment. 100 up for India! IND 102/2 in 24 overs
Vintage Virat Kohli! Vishwa Fernando pitches it up and Kohli elegantly drives it straight for a boundary. The shot will surely boost his confidence. All eyes are on him today and everybody (excluding Sri Lanka players and fans) wants him to end his century drought today. IND 99/2 in 22 overs
Lasith Embuldeniya is testing the Indian batters with his tight line. The left-arm spinner has been impressive so far. Only one run from the last over. Virat Kohli needs to play him a bit cautiously. IND 92/1 in 21 overs
Vishwa Fernando returns to the attack and he almost got Hanuma Vihari out but the ball didn’t carry to the slip. A big over for India after quite a few time as nine runs came off it. IND 91/2 in 20 overs
Virat Kohli has arrived in the middle!
OUT! Embuldeniya gets the wicket which he was searching for a long time. Massive wicket as Mayank Agarwal who was looking in good touch departs for 33. Arm ball from the left-arm spinner as Mayank stretches forward to defend but missed it completely. Absolutely plumbed in front of the wicket. IND 80/2 in 18.3 overs
The two neighbouring teams will lock horns against each other after a thrilling T20I series where India completely outclassed Sri Lanka in all three matches to complete the white-wash. While the Test format is altogether a different ball-game and India will look to continue their dominating run over Lanka under the new captain Rohit Sharma. It is the first captaincy assignment for Rohit as Virat Kohli relinquished the leadership earlier this year after the South Africa series. Meanwhile, Kohli will also play his 100th Test, it is Sri Lanka’s 300th of the longest format.
Till the start of this week, the stands at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali were to be silent for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting from Friday. But with now 50% crowd being allowed into the stadium, the sounds of cheers and claps from the fans will be heard when Virat Kohli takes the field for his 100th Test, becoming the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark.
Friday’s Test against Sri Lanka also marks Kohali’s first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. Though his returns with the bat (no century since November 2019) have invited concern and criticism in equal measure, there is no questioning that Kohli has been the backbone for India’s batting for a very long time.
Though Kohli had a low-key Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies in the backdrop of his stunning white-ball game, his desire to succeed and strive hard for excellence in the longest format of the game has resulted in him amassing 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries. In his landmark Test, Kohli will be entering a new phase of his career: as the senior-most batter in the side with no demands of captaincy and chance to scale much greater peaks with a renewed mindset.
Kohli’s landmark 100th Test also marks the start of Rohit Sharma’s stint as the Test captain of India. The hosts haven’t been on the losing side in home Tests since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2012 and will be hoping to extend their streak against a visiting Sri Lanka side. Apart from keeping the winning juggernaut rolling against Sri Lanka, India will have one eye on gaining some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points, In the race to the final. India are in fifth place while Sri Lanka are the early topper of the table.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar
Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera
