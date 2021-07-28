India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I, Today’s Match: Dananjaya Removes Dhawan on 40 as IND Lose Openers

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! Akila Dananjaya strikes as he has cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan on 40. This was a floater and Dhawan went for the big slog and was beaten all ends. An important breakthrough this for Sri Lanka. Dhawan is the most experienced batter in this depleted Indian line-up that has taken the field with just five specialist batters today. Score 81/2 in 12.1 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Dasun Shanaka, the wicket-taker, is back. But not a return he would have expected as India batters cream 10 runs off his over as they continue to accelerate. Shikhar Dhawan greeted him with a four off the very first delivery. Score 81/1 in 12 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: First six in international cricket for Devdutt Padikkal who sends one soaring over the adverstising boards off Dhananjaya de Silva. 10 runs from the over. Score 71/1.
IND vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score: At the halfway stage, India are 61/1. Sri Lanka have bowled 10 overs and used eight different bowlers. And the ploy to keep Indian batters guessing and not settle against a particular bowler seems to have worked so far. A slowish start from India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: One debutant back in the pavilion and is followed by another in Devdutt Padikkal. Right-arm off-break Ramesh Mendis into the attack now. Just two runs in his first over. Eight overs so far and seven different bowlers used by Sri Lanka, Score 51/1
IND vs SL 2021: OUT! Oh well, he had already survived twice before while being adventorous but the third time, luck deserts debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad. A short delivery from Dasun Shanaka and Ruturaj pulls and manages gets a top-edge and the wicketkeeper doesn't drop a sweat to accept an easy catch. Ruturaj scored 21 off 18 with one four. India 49/1 in 7 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: So we can safely say this is a decent start from a team that has taken the field with four debutants. And this is after they took several first-timers and players on the fringes for the current tour. This tour will be remembered for some time to come. And a golden chance for India's next generation to prove their worth.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga, leg-break, into the attack now, Seven runs from his over including a triple to Ruturaj. End of Powerplay overs. India have made 45/0 in 6 overs
IND vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Now left-arm pacer Isuru Udana comes into the attack. Fourth different bowler in five overs from Sri Lanka. Ruturaj Gaikwad is living dangerously here as he's surprised by a slow full toss that he ends up hitting towards backward square leg but the ball falls safely. Later, Shikhar Dhawan crashes another four and this time through mid-on. Off the final delivery, a slight hesitation from Dhawan and Ruturaj has to sprint back to the non-striker's end. 7 runs from the over. Score 38/0 in 5 overs
IND vs SL Live: Change of ends of Dushmantha Chameera who is back into the attack. A quiet over - just four runs in it including a triple to Ruturaj. Score 31/0
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka have slotted in spin in Akila Dananjaya in the Powerplay. And it turns out to be quite a Productive for India as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shikhar Dhawan pick a boundary each in it. There was a miscued shot from Ruturaj off the last delivery but the ball fell safely allowing him to add a couple more to his total. 12 runs from the over. Score 27/0 in 3 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Chamika Karunaratne joins Chameera from the other end. His first over results in just six runs. Score 15/0 in 2 overs
IND vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Unlike the series opener where Dushmantha Chameera produced an excellent delivery first up to get rid of Prithvi Shaw, this time around he starts with a wayward delivery down the legside for a wide. Later in the over, he overpitches and India skipper Shikhar Dhawan pounces on it with a superb drive through covers for his and India';s first boundary of the evening. Score 9/0 in 1 over
IND vs SL Live: So the two India openers are out in the middle. Captain Shikhar Dhawan has walked in with debutant Ruturaj Gaikwaf in Colombo. Dushmantha Chameera with the new ball. Here we go1
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: Devdutt Padikkal has become the first player born in the 21st century to make international debut for India. One for the trivia nights!
Additions to India’s squad in Sri Lanka for last two T20Is: Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named additions to India’s squad for the second and third T20Is. The five net bowlers – Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I live Updates: TOSS: Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bowl first
4 new caps for India -- Padikkal, Rituraj, Sakariya and Nitish Rana
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live updates - Rahul Dravid: Unfortunately the close contacts of Krunal won't be playing a part in the series. We have 11 players to choose and we will have to play them. There is nothing to feel sorry about. All the 11 are good enough to make the 11 and that's why they were picked in the squad. I feel it is exciting to see them perform. Yes, the balance of the side will be a little fragile because we can only pick from the players available.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live updates: As bizzare as it can get for India. The good news is Regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan is available for selection and along side him, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and just one more batsman are available to be selected. Net bowlers - Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh could be in line for a surprise India debut
Rahul Dravid: I don't get that argument. What do you mean by 'earning' your India cap. If you are selected in a squad of 15 or 20, you are selected with the possibility of playing in the XI. I truly believe everyone who is here has earned it
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. The game was postponed for today from yesterday, after Krunal Pandya was tested positive for Covid-19 and 8 India players in his close contact have entered the isolation, leaving India to pick from their reserve squad to complete a competitive XI for today's game.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Ind vs SL 2nd T20I Cricket Match Latest Updates: A decent start from India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They have added 45 runs in the Powerplay overs.
Sri Lanka opt to bowl first with two changes. While India have four debutants including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya. Eight key players of Indian team, who were in close contact with Krunal Pandya, won’t be available for the entire T20 series; this even includes captain Shikhar Dhawan. According ‘Sports Tak,’ these players will be kept in isolation and won’t be available for the rest of the series which means the team management will have to scamper through the available options to form the new playing eleven that will take on the hosts tonight. India are 1-0 up but the list of players which are among the ‘close contact’ category raises concerns. Here are those names:
Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan.
The list also contains the name of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. This effectively ends BCCI’s plans to send the duo to England as a back-up. They will now travel but after a brief delay which we had reported earlier.
India-Sri Lanka second T20I was postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with Covid-19. Following this, the whole team is now in isolation. However, this has put a spanner in BCCI’s plans as they were looking to send Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to England. The duo was selected after Virat Kohli led side faced multiple injury issues in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The three youngsters were sent back to India and with staff shortage, BCCI quickly decided to send Yadav and Shaw as a back-up.
“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.
