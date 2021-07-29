India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Colombo, Live Scores: India Bat, Sandeep Warrier Makes Debut

Update from BCCI: Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on 28th July. He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff.
Sandeep Warrier makes his T20I debut.
India: Shikhar Dhawan(capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
Confirmation that Sandeep Warrier is making his debut in place of Navdeep Saini. Sri Lanka have left out Isuru Udana.
India win the toss and opt to bat first.
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, live scores and updates: Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sandeep Warrier is making his debut tonight.
Kuldeep Yadav: Disappointing that Krunal tested positive and it led to some problems. It wasn't good for the team but the guys showed good spirit. I take it game by game, every game is important. I have a good opportunity to play now. I worked on my basics. When you play regularly, you sometimes miss your basics. So I worked on that. When you play regularly, you won't feel nervous. Making a comeback after a long makes you feel the pressure. Sri Lanka don't have aggressive batsmen but they rotate strike well. Getting the ball to spin is my strength. Rahul Dravid motivated me a lot. We spoke a lot, and he has backed me. He told me to enjoy myself and focus on the process.
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, live scores and updates: As if the problems weren't enough for India, they have an injury concern with Navdeep Saini likely to be out. Who will replace him? Sandeep Warrier? Or could it be left arm spinner Sai Kishore?
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I in Colombo, live updates: So it's almost time for the decider. The first T20I was comfortably won by India, but ill fortune struck them after that. Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, and eight of his close contacts had to isolate. India fielded a third string team for the second game with only five batsmen, and gave Sri Lanka a run for their money. SL took the opportunity to go 1-1 in the series. Who will win this one?
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Colombo, Live Scores and updates :India are set to field a depleted side once again as eight of their squad members, apart from Krunal Pandya, are in isolation. The series is at 1-1 and poised well for a thrilling decider.
Second match report
Dhananjaya de Silva shone with the bat as Sri Lanka beat India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Colombo on Wednesday to level the three-match series.
Chasing a modest 133, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble at 105-6, but de Silva dug deep to score a gutsy 40 off 34 deliveries to guide his team home with two balls to spare.
“I am very happy to contribute. In my mind, I wanted to bat till the 20th over. I thought this was my opportunity. When you play against India, it’s very tough,” said de Silva.
India had eight players unavailable for selection after they came into contact with Krunal Pandya, whose positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday pushed the match back by a day.
India’s cricket board (BCCI) said that the eight players in question had tested negative on Wednesday afternoon, but were being asked to isolate as a precaution.
Playing with only five frontline batsmen and put into bat, India struggled to get going, with the Sri Lanka spinners taking advantage of a slow wicket that was offering ample turn.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top scored for India with 40 off 42 balls, while contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) and Devdutt Paddikal (29) steered the visitors to an underwhelming total of 132-5.
Akila Dananjaya was the most impressive among the Sri Lankan bowlers (2-29), while Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka picked up a wicket apiece.
The Sri Lankan chase was rocked early, with India leaving them at 66-4 at one point, before de Silva’s heroics were enough to save the day.
The series decider will be played in Colombo on Thursday. India won the opening match by 38 runs.
Earlier on Wednesday, India’s cricket board (BCCI) announced that it had added Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh — all in Sri Lanka as net bowlers — to the regular squad as backup for the players ruled out.
