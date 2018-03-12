Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 4th T20I in Colombo: Rohit Looks to Regain Form as India Eye Revenge Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 12, 2018, 6:10 PM IST

18:57(IST)

The players are back on the field and they are enjoying playing a game of football. The groundsmen will be working overtime to ensure that the game can start at the earliest. The wicket should not be affected by the drizzle. India must win this game to avenge the loss in the opening T20I.

18:47(IST)

With the light drizzle back, the covers are back on. But this is supposed to be a passing shower and the toss is set to be delayed again. But nothing to worry for the fans as this drizzle should stop soon. The game still has long time to go before overs are reduced. This will be the perfect opportunity for Rohit Sharma and his boys to avenge the defeat in the opening game.

18:34(IST)

Sanjay Manjrekar has said that the toss is round the corner and even though it might be slightly delayed, the match will start on time. But news has come in from BCCI that the toss will be at 6:45PM and the match will start at approximately 7:15 PM. The wicket should once again be a batting paradise. 

18:28(IST)

Dinesh Karthik, who admits in the video that he shares a good equation with Rahul and teammate Hardik Pandya, said “I, sometimes get too caught up in cricket, so I like speaking to people who do not think too much about the field. I enjoy the camaraderie; Rahul, I and Hardik have created a bond where we hang out a lot.” Both players were also asked who their best friend was in the team, and both Karthik and Rahul have Hardik Pandya that honour. Opening batsman Rahul further went onto add that they do not miss their best friend, whereas Karthik had some kinder words. “No, we do not miss you at all Hardik Pandya. The next three months are going to be peaceful time,” Rahul said. Karthik added: “This is a far more relaxed time. We are definitely missing him. Everything is going good on the tour.” Rahul further went onto speak about his best friend in team Hardik and called him a ‘diva’. “It’s so peaceful, because he is like a diva when we go out. He wants all the attention – ‘everybody look at me, everybody listen to me talking… I am wearing this watch, this is what I bought today.’ And we’re like – ‘Dude, we are not interested, we don’t want to listen to you talking,” he said. But later the opening batsman admitted they actually miss Pandya. “He keeps it entertaining when we go out, we actually miss him,” he said.

18:28(IST)

18:27(IST)

India take on Sri Lanka in the third T20 international in the on-going Nidahas Trophy on Monday and a win will put them in the driver's seat for the summit clash. Ahead of that, the team seemed in a relaxed mood, as opening batsman KL Rahul and wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik took some time out to play what they call ‘The Best Friend Challenge.’ In a video released by the BCCI on their website, the duo can be seen using placards and pens to play this game. Rahul took it upon himself to explain the rules: “We have various cue cards and each of them has questions which we have not seen yet. So, he (DK) will answers questions about me and I have to answer questions about him and we will write in in a piece of paper and then we will see whether it matches or not.”

18:25(IST)

After the initial blip against Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team bounced back in style with a clinical performance in the second T20 international against Bangladesh when they beat them by six wickets in Colombo. The Rohit Sharma-led side chose to field first, and once the bowlers had done their bit in keep Bangladesh in check, the batsmen swung into action to put the seal on what was eventually a comfortable win. Rohit Sharma may not have had a good day at the office with the bat, but his deputy Shikhar Dhawan smashed a fine half century to ensure India would not have trouble with their chase. After the match, the Indian captain was rightfully elated with his team’s performance and said, “It was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort. We analysed what went wrong against the Lankans, and we thought hitting the length was the option for us. We wanted their batsmen to take on the longer boundaries. Bowlers executed plans very well. We kept it simple and got the basics right, which was missing in the first game," Rohit said. Even though the opening batsman and stand-in captain was happy with the show put on by his team, he made it a point to acknowledge that the fielding was poor and catches which should have been taken were dropped. "The catching is something that can always be improved upon no matter what. We want to get better as a fielding side," Rohit signed off.

18:13(IST)

Thanks to the hectic international schedule of the Indian team, skipper Virat Kohli hardly gets time off the field. But with the BCCI deciding to give him a well-earned rest after the tour of South Africa, Kohli is making the most of his time away from the game as he is enjoying life with wife Anushka Sharma. The couple got married just prior to the tour of the Rainbow Nation. Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a photo which read: “Chilling and how! 😎” The Indian team is playing a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and the top cricketers have been rested for the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not part of the squad for the series.  In skipper Kohli’s absence Rohit Sharma is leading Team India. Rohit had earlier captained India in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2017. The team had won two games under his leadership, and lost one. India has been playing non-stop cricket for the past few months, and have been on the South Africa tour since Jan this year. So the BCCI and the key players mutually agreed to give the series a miss. “What is the point of sending these cricketers after such a hectic South African tour,” a team source had said. Skipper Rohit will be desperate to get back to form as a resurgent India look to set their record straight against hosts Sri Lanka in the third match of the Nidahas Tri-Series on Monday. The stand-in skipper, possibly the most prolific white ball player after regular leader Virat Kohli, has gone off the boil since the start of the South Africa series. He will like to score heavily to get his confidence back as he frets on whether he could give Rishabh Pant another game in the tournament. Touted as Dhoni's successor, Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. With someone like KL Rahul waiting for his chance, time is running out for the burly youngster from Rourkee. Rahul's presence gives his skipper an option to use him as an opener and himself come at No 4, dropping Pant from the XI. It was not a perfect start for India's second string squad in the tournament as they lost by five wickets against the hosts in the opening match. But the Rohit-led side bounced back strongly to beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their next match. So the match would provide India with a chance to make amends for the mistakes they committed against the Islanders in the opener. The tournament is currently evenly poised as all the three teams have won a game each from two outings but Sri Lanka are leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. But a win would take India to the top, dislodging the Lankans.

18:01(IST)

We have some bad news coming in from Colombo where it is raining and covers are on the field as we speak..

17:48(IST)

On his India comeback, he added: "I was waiting for this opportunity ever since I started playing the game. These are exciting times for me. I have tried to do as well as I could and the next few months will be about how I can improve further.

17:40(IST)

Indian bowlers fared better against Bangladesh after the hammering they received at the hands of Kusal Perera in the opener against Sri Lanka. Unadkat said the bowlers will only get better as the tournament progresses at Premdasa.
"You can be under pressure 24 times (off a maximum 24 balls) in T20s. We executed our plans better against Bangladesh and it is only going better in the coming games," he said.
He was also impressed with Bangladesh's record 215-run chase against Sri Lanka yesterday.
"It was a very good chase. 215 by any team against any team is a great effort. It leaves the tournament wide open," said Unadkat.

17:26(IST)

In the absence of senior bowlers, Unadkat opened the bowling alongside offie Washington Sundar in the first two games here. Unadkat praised Washington for doing a commendable job in the initial overs.
"I think he is bowling really well. We have bowled together in the past for Pune in the IPL. What benefits us is that how he contains the batsman being an off-spinner, which is a very difficult job.
"In this game the openers just come and try to blast their way through. He varies his pace really well and keeps it simple," observed Unadkat.

17:17(IST)

"Variations are most important for a bowler in this format. You talk about playing with the batsman's mind and you can only do that with variations," Unadkat said on eve of India's match against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy.
"You can see how hard batsmen are going at us in the Powerplay in this tournament. It is up to us how we come out of it and don't allow them to hit. I back myself to do that," said the left-arm pacer, who banks on his slower balls and cutters to deceive the batsmen.

17:13(IST)

Young speedster Jaydev Unadkat says variations are a bowler's biggest asset in the T20 format and he is banking on that subtle skill to prolong his stay in the Indian team.
Unadkat has broken into the Indian T20 team on the back of consistent performances on the domestic circuit, including the IPL. Has been doing a decent job ever since his comeback series against Sri Lanka in December.

17:00(IST)

On the bowling front, Jaydev Unaadkat needs to be more consistent. The left-arm pacer has picked up four wickets in two matches so far but leaked runs which is not expected while spearheading the attack.
The young and inexperienced Indian bowlers have done a decent job so far with the likes of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijay Shankar living upto their expectations.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be smarting from the shocking five-wicket loss to Bangladesh last night.

16:54(IST)

After an indifferent Test series against the Proteas, Dhawan found his mojo back at the start of the limited overs leg in South Africa which can be ascertained from his sequence of scores in the last five T20Is — 55, 90, 47, 24, 72.
But Rohit's form remains a cause of concern for India as he made 17, 0, 11, 0 and 21 in the last five T20 matches. Among other Indian batsmen, Manish Pandey (37, 27) looked in good nick and along with comeback man Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik form the core of the team's middle-order.

16:43(IST)

The tournament is currently evenly poised as all the three teams have won a game each from two outings but Sri Lanka are leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. But a win would take India to the top, dislodging the Lankans.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan is in imperious form with two back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament so far. After his 49-ball 90 in the opener against Sri Lanka, Dhawan made 55 off 43 deliveries to help India chase down Bangladesh's below-par 140 total with consummate ease in the last game.

16:27(IST)

He will like to score heavily to get his confidence back as he frets on whether he could give Rishabh Pant another game in the tournament. Touted as Dhoni's successor, Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. With someone like KL Rahul waiting for his chance, time is running out for the burly youngster from Rourkee.
Rahul's presence gives his skipper an option to use him as an opener and himself come at No 4, dropping Pant from the XI. It was not a perfect start for India's second string squad in the tournament as they lost by five wickets against the hosts in the opening match.

16:02(IST)

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be desperate to get back to form as a resurgent India look to set their record straight against hosts Sri Lanka in the third match of the Nidahas Tri-Series on Monday.
The stand-in skipper, possibly the most prolific white ball player after regular leader Virat Kohli, has gone off the boil since the start of the South Africa series.

15:57(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the 4th T20I between India and Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. The hosts will face India today and the visitors will be looking to avenge the loss in the opening game. A win here will also make the passage to final that bit easier for the team. This promises to be an exciting tie, do join us for all the live action!

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 4th T20I in Colombo: Rohit Looks to Regain Form as India Eye Revenge Win

(Image: AP)

PREVIEW: Skipper Rohit Sharma will be desperate to get back to form as a resurgent India look to set their record straight against hosts Sri Lanka in the third match of the Nidahas Tri-Series on Monday.
The stand-in skipper, possibly the most prolific white ball player after regular leader Virat Kohli, has gone off the boil since the start of the South Africa series. He will like to score heavily to get his confidence back as he frets on whether he could give Rishabh Pant another game in the tournament. Touted as Dhoni's successor, Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. With someone like KL Rahul waiting for his chance, time is running out for the burly youngster from Rourkee. Rahul's presence gives his skipper an option to use him as an opener and himself come at No 4, dropping Pant from the XI. It was not a perfect start for India's second string squad in the tournament as they lost by five wickets against the hosts in the opening match. But the Rohit-led side bounced back strongly to beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their next match. So the match would provide India with a chance to make amends for the mistakes they committed against the Islanders in the opener. The tournament is currently evenly poised as all the three teams have won a game each from two outings but Sri Lanka are leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. But a win would take India to the top, dislodging the Lankans. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is in imperious form with two back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament so far. After his 49-ball 90 in the opener against Sri Lanka, Dhawan made 55 off 43 deliveries to help India chase down Bangladesh's below-par 140 total with consummate ease in the last game. After an indifferent Test series against the Proteas, Dhawan found his mojo back at the start of the limited overs leg in South Africa which can be ascertained from his sequence of scores in the last five T20Is — 55, 90, 47, 24, 72. But Rohit's form remains a cause of concern for India as he made 17, 0, 11, 0 and 21 in the last five T20 matches. Among other Indian batsmen, Manish Pandey (37, 27) looked in good nick and along with comeback man Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik form the core of the team's middle-order. On the bowling front, Jaydev Unaadkat needs to be more consistent. The left-arm pacer has picked up four wickets in two matches so far but leaked runs which is not expected while spearheading the attack. The young and inexperienced Indian bowlers have done a decent job so far with the likes of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijay Shankar living upto their expectations. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be smarting from the shocking five-wicket loss to Bangladesh last night. Bangladesh pulled off a memorable record chase to stun the Lankans last night, ending their recent run of reverses against the islanders owing to Mushfiqur Rahim's belligerent 35-ball 72. Chasing a mammoth 215 in the stipulated 20 overs, Bangladesh crossed the line in 19.4 overs for the loss of five wickets, which was the fourth highest run chase in T20 Internationals and Bangladesh's best. The Lankan bowlers were taken to cleaners by Bangladesh batsmen and the hosts would be hoping for an improved show. On the batting from, the two Kusals -- Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera are in fine form for Sri Lanka. Indian bowlers would be wary about Perera, in particular, who has scored 66 and 74 in the two matches, while Mendis made 57 against Bangladesh yesterday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk).
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
