Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Nidahas Trophy in Colombo: Rohit Sharma and Boys Hold Edge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 6, 2018, 3:59 PM IST

17:36(IST)

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar says he is under no pressure to fill in the shoes of Hardik Pandya who has been rested for the tour. Shankar says he knows he has been picked as a second option to Pandya with skipper Virat Kohli stating that the team management wants to groom the 27-year-old as back-up for the Baroda cricketer. But the middle-order batsman, who can also bowl medium-pace, is not willing to attach much importance to that. "I don't give much importance to that (laughs). Pressure is something that is going to be there all the time when you step on to the ground. You have to be calm and play the same way you play everywhere," Shankar said. Snapped up by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, Shankar feels every cricketer in the Indian team is special in his own way and he still has a lot to learn from each one of them, which is his primary target. "Every cricketer has something special to give. As cricketers we look up to everyone. We can learn from everyone and it's not about comparing," Shankar said. Shankar fared reasonably well in the domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali, and the 50-over competition, Vijay Hazare, showcasing his hitting prowess with quite a few crucial cameos laced with sixes. "I always see domestic (cricket) as a very important stage because whenever I do well I get that confidence of getting to the next level from there. So it is very important for me to do well in the domestic matches," Shankar opined on his performances. Shankar said he has been training with his coach S. Balaji on specific drills over the past few months, and the focus is on power-hitting. I have practised with my coach and we worked on a few things. I am working on that. I don't think I need to do something really different. It is important for me to keep doing whatever I am doing," Shankar said. With the World Cup in a year's time, Shankar said he is not thinking too far ahead at the moment. "I don't think much about all those. I take this as an opportunity for me to experience how it is at that level. It is more about that and not about putting myself under pressure. I am not thinking about the World Cup or anything else. It is more important for me to learn things on the field from the seniors," Shankar quipped. Asked about the mental make-up before heading into the series, Shankar signed off by stating he has always been an avid thinker of the game and that should hold him in good stead. "For me the mental aspect is, I always think a lot about the game. I watch the game with good intent and to learn something from each and every game. I feel that will help me to adapt to different conditions which is very important," he said. "Mentally, I should be ready to take up the challenge. All the fitness and everything is for that. When you're strong you are able to combat tough situations." Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Sri Lanka on March 6 in Colombo. Bangladesh is the other participating team.

17:23(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat: “I will definitely think that this is a build up for the big tournaments coming up, not just the World T20, but the limited-overs World Cup as well. As I said, it is about pushing for place in the team, being able to execute skills in the middle now that I have the confidence of the (team) management and the skipper. It will be an advantage, for sure, having known their strengths and how they play in situations. Those were T20s and we are again playing T20s. So that will be an advantage for us to plan things for their batsman in the middle and a couple of new guys are coming in and we will be looking to plan for them too. It (the tri-series) is a very good opportunity for me, having played a couple of series now with the Indian team. I am settling down in the team well and I have got the confidence to execute my skills out there at the international level, which I badly needed when I was making this comeback. It (South Africa tour) was a good learning experience. The wickets were different and the boundaries were in fact, a bit smaller than what we are used to playing here in India. Experience wise it was good for me to bowl on those wickets and to those batsmen in their own backyard and the pressure was high of playing South Africa in South Africa."

17:15(IST)

India's rising talent will be put to test in the upcoming tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka, in the absence of some of the established stars. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian team will look to get their team combination right in the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Here are the 10 reasons to watch the 1st T20I: 99*: Highest individual score at his venue by Luke Wright against AFG in 2012. 4/12: Best bowling figures at this venue by Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs ENG in 2012 & Ajantha Mendis against WI in 2012. 173: Highest target chased at Colombo by PAK vs SL in 2015. 1: This is the 1st time these three nations (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) are involved in a tri-nation series in T20Is. 7/7: India have won each of the last 7 T20Is between these two countries. 42: KL Rahul needs 42 more runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is. He will be the 8th Indian batsman to achieve this feat. 104: Runs needed by Suresh Raina to complete 1500 runs in T20Is. He will become only the 3rd Indian batsman to achieve this feat. The two other Indian batsmen being Virat Kohli (1983 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1679 runs). 71.43%: India’s win rate against Sri Lanka in T20Is. 2: Sri Lanka have won just 2 matches out of their 14 at this venue. 70%: India’s win rate in Asia in completed matches. They have played 50 matches (35 wins & 15 losses).

17:02(IST)

Chandika Hathurusingha on Monday termed India favourites in the triangular T20 series, despite entering the tournament with a second-string side that does not have the likes of Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India outplayed the Sri Lankans in bilateral rubbers in recent times. "If you go by the rankings, India is the top team in the tournament, so they always start ahead of the other teams," Hathurusingha said on the eve of the tournament. He added, "Whoever plays for India, it is still a very strong team. We have to start well because we haven't been doing well at home. With Bangladesh, because of the last series, we probably have a little edge over them mentally." India and hosts Sri Lanka kick off the tournament. Although Sri Lanka have recently showed improvement in Bangladesh, their record against India is woeful. India have won the seven most-recent T20s between these sides, and are ranked third in the world, while Sri Lanka are eighth. Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been rested from the Nidahas Trophy. Rohit Sharma was named stand-in captain of India's 15-man squad, with Shikhar Dhawan his deputy. India also rested several other limited-overs regulars in fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

16:52(IST)

Mahela Jayawardene: “Given home advantage, growing confidence under coach Chandika Hathuruasingha, and the fact that India are not at full-strength, I think Sri Lanka can be fairly labelled as the favourites. But I would definitely not write off India who are blessed with strength in depth these days. It’s been an encouraging start to the year for this young Sri Lanka team under the stewardship of new coach Chandika Hathurasingha. We definitely had a year to forget in 2017 but there were some positive signs during the recent tour to Bangladesh, where the team completed an unexpected clean-sweep. This upturn in form and confidence makes the upcoming Nidahas Trophy very interesting indeed. It should be very competitive despite India resting some of their core players. The Indian young guns will be desperate to make an impression and Bangladesh will be striving to bounce back after their disappointing Sri Lanka tour. Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and Dushmantha Chameera are all inexperienced in this format. It’s going to be a real test of their skills and I am looking forward to seeing how they perform at critical high-pressure moments when it is very tough for the fast bowlers. The absence of Lasith [Malinga], in particular, places extra pressure on the fast bowlers. It will be interesting to see what combination India go with today given the absence of most of their T20 stalwarts. The selectors will be excited about an opportunity to see some youngsters perform. Given a tough touring schedule and the IPL fast approaching, the decision to manage the workloads of some of their biggest stars is certainly understandable. I would expect Sri Lanka to have requested good batting pitches, but with the current heat in Colombo, plus the fact that all matches are to be played at the Premadasa International Stadium, I think we will see the batsmen being challenged a little more than would be the case on typical sub-continental pitches. It should be a good balance between bat and ball.”

16:44(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as India's key bowler over the years in the limited overs format and now stats prove why he is among India's biggest match winner in the shortest format. Chahal comes into this tour with 17 wickets to his name in the recently concluded South African tour. He picked up 16 wickets in the 6 ODIs and 1 in 2 T20Is against the Proteas and would like to extend his purple patch in the upcoming series. With India now playing Sri Lanka next, Chahal will further look to improve his statistics as he has always performed well against the island nation, picking 11 wickets in 3 T20I matches. Although his economy rate is on the higher side (9.83 RPO) against SL, he averages 10.72 in 3 matches against them. Chahal is also among the top 5 wicket taking spinners against the Lankans and has 2 four-wicket hauls to his name. No other spinner has more 4-fors against SL than Chahal. Only 9 players have taken 10 or more wickets against SL in T20Is and out of those 9 players, 5 of them are spinners. Out of the 5 highest wicket taking spinners, 4 of them are wrist spinners including Chahal with the only exception being R Ashwin. He also has the best Strike rate against SL among the spinners to have taken more than 10 wickets. Amazingly, he has taken 11 Lankan wickets in 12 overs he’s bowled to them. Yuzvendra Chahal has also taken the most number of wickets since Jan 2017 in T20Is with 24 wickets to his name in 13 matches.

16:33(IST)

Rohit Sharma is among the top 5 run scoring openers in T20Is since 1st Jan 2017 but his record against Sri Lanka leaves a lot to be desired. He has scored 315 runs in 12 matches and is the 4th highest run scoring opener in T20Is in this period. He has a strike rate of 172.13 and has the best balls per boundary rate among the other top 5 openers (3.52 balls per boundary). But in Sri Lanka, he has a very mediocre strike rate of 115.85 which is his lowest in any country in the sub-continent. He has also opened the batting just once in Sri Lanka in 6 innings. This came during India’s tour of SL in 2017: Prior to that, he batted at 4, 5, 6 & 7 between 2009 and 2012 in SL. Interestingly, all his innings (where he has batted) have been at the R. Premadasa Stadium, where all the matches for the Nidahas Trophy are scheduled. Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 146.31 in 11 innings against Sri Lanka which is his best strike rate is against any opponent. He has a strike rate of 126.46 at venues away from home as compared to his strike rate of 141.72 at home venues. He has scored most of his runs at deliveries pitching at good length outside the off stump. But he has struggled to score his 149 runs in this area as he has a strike rate of 99.33 in 150 deliveries faced. This is also one of his weak zones as he has been dismissed 5 times. He has his best strike rate of 268.75 off full length deliveries wide outside off stump. He has scored 43 runs in 16 balls. Deliveries pitching at good length that are just outside off are another of the weak zones for Sharma as he has been dismissed at this line and length on 4 instances. Furthermore, his strike rate is a paltry 102.84.

16:18(IST)

The BCCI has said the Tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka, also involving the Indian cricket team, will continue despite the country plunging into a state of emergency following communal violence. The BCCI has confirmed that the "situation is perfectly normal in Colombo" where the tournament is taking place, hours before India were to take on the hosts in the opening fixture of Nidahas Trophy at Premadasa Stadium. "There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," Indian team's media cell issued an official press note from Colombo. Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean Island's central district of Kandy. BCCI's acting president CK Khanna said: "The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament." The government’s decision to declare emergency came after a Buddhist man was killed and a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop. In Sri Lanka, out of its 21 million population, Buddhists Sinhalese make up for nearly 75 percent, 13 percent of the population are Hindus while Muslim community make up for around 10 percent.

16:10(IST)

Rohit Sharma: "Whether we are favourites or not, that is not something I think about. T20 is such a format where any team can win on that particular day. The game can change in a span of one over, it can slip away On a given day, any team can beat anyone. How do I explain it? It's like the English Premier League. Some teams may be stronger, but anyone can win on a given day. I don't look at it that way that I don't have the full team. I'm very fortunate to get the opportunity to lead the team. Given the schedule nowadays and the amount of cricket we play, it's important to look after players and give them enough rest when needed. Whenever I've been asked to put on the captaincy cap, it’s been an honour. It’s always important to know your bench strength. Were lucky that we have got quality players who are waiting to do well. They have been consistently performing in A tours, Ranji Trophy, IPL cricket.. It's the right time to blood them. We want to see how they play here and not rush them in ICC tournaments directly, we don't want them to be taken by surprise. We want to see where they stand as individuals."

16:02(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Colombo. After a successful and testing tour of South Africa, a new-look team India led by Rohit Sharma is all set to face Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International match of the tri-nation series at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. The tri-nation Nidahas Trophy series will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. The decision of BCCI to rest some of the senior players like regular captain Virat Kohli and the veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, gave the chance to some promising young players to make their mark. Players like Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj were included in the squad, which could give a trouble times to both the team in the series. So in the upcoming match, the young Indian team will look to get their team combination right. On the other hand, injuries have taken the front seat for the hosts before the start of the series as Asela Gunaratne, Shehan Madushanka and Angelo Mathews were ruled out. Now it all depends on Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera and Suranga Lakmal to get the team going. The return of Kusal Perera, who missed Bangladesh T20Is due to injury, will also be an advantage of the hosts. So after a disastrous 2017, the Islanders will look to give some quality performances to shut down t heir critics.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India's rising talent will be put to the test in this week's tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka in the absence of some established stars. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Selectors opted to rest the star pair for the short-format series and instead experiment with fresh faces. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and rookie paceman Mohammed Siraj, 23, are being given the opportunity to gain international experience. Pant, 20, recently smashed the second-fastest T20 century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh -- just two balls short of Chris Gayle's all-time quickest 100 off 30 balls in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). And 26-year-old left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who has already taken seven wickets in six T20 international appearances, made headlines when he was bought for $1.8 million by the Rajasthan Royals in January -- the highest price paid for an Indian player. India enjoyed one-day international and T20 series wins over South Africa earlier this month, but face a resurgent Sri Lanka in their opener on Tuesday. "India has decided to rest their star players after the arduous South Africa tour and this gives an opportunity to some young players to show their mettle... and that they are ready for international cricket," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the Times of India. Sri Lanka will face a home crowd buoyed by their recent tour of Bangladesh where they thrashed the hosts in all three formats. The sweep ended a Sri Lanka slump which saw them win just 14 of 57 matches in 2017. The upswing has been credited to new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was appointed in December. Hathurusingha coached Bangladesh through their most successful period in his three years in charge before returning home to lead a beleaguered Sri Lanka to victory against his old charges. "We can definitely go and compete with bigger teams, but in cricket you can't guarantee results," Hathurusingha told espncricinfo.com. "What we can aspire to... is to try and get better every time we train, every time we play, and try to do our best," the 49-year-old former all-rounder said. Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka in the absence of Angelo Mathews who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Bangladesh. The Tigers will be looking to interim coach and former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh for some inspiration after dropping to 10th in the T20 rankings. "If we can get consistent, we will be happy. It is going to be the biggest challenge and it is something that I will be stressing on a lot," said 55-year-old Walsh. The T20 tri-series, timed to commemorate Sri Lanka's 70 years since independence, begins on Tuesday and runs until March 18 in Colombo.
SQUADS: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
