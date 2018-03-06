Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Nidahas Trophy in Colombo: Shikhar Dhawan Dealing in Sixes at the Death

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 6, 2018, 8:19 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 1, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 06 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Highlights

20:18(IST)

10 runs now from the Gunathilaka over here as Dhawan hits another beautiful six off the sweep. That hit the sweetest spot in the bat and flew into the stands. Pant just stands in approval at the other end. India's score reads 134/3 after 16 overs with Dhawan batting on 75 and Pant on 11. This looks like it will be a good finish to the innings for India.

20:15(IST)

15 runs from the Dananjaya over here as both Dhawan and Pant get stuck into the spinner. While Dhawan goes on the leg side, Pant goes over the top of the long off fielder. Pant has looked a bit mediocre with some of the shots, but then, he needs to go for the swing here as India have just 5 overs to go here. The score reads 124/3 after 15 overs.

20:11(IST)

Good over for Gunathilaka as he gives away just 4 runs in the 14th over. Making most of the wicket in the previous over as Pant will now need some time to settle down. But fortunately for India, Dhawan is still there in the middle and he should help improve the scoring rate. India's score reads 109/3 after 14 overs

20:07(IST)

WICKET! Manish Pandey goes for 37 as he goes against the run of play. Was looking to make this count and tried to hit Jeevan Mendis out of the ground and that is an easy catch at deep mid-wicket. Shikhar Dhawan needs to start afresh and he will now have Rishabh Pant for company in the death overs as the Indians will look to end well.

20:01(IST)

10 runs from the Perera over here as Dhawan and Pandey are doing a good job as the two have mixed the boundaries and the singles well. This is the kind of partnership that the team needs after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. India's score reads 100/2 after 10 overs. That is 10 runs per over and this has helped the team.

19:56(IST)

5th T20I fifty for Dhawan as he brings it up with a boundary. Dhawan's second 50 against Sri Lanka as he has looked in complete control here as he has hit boundaries at will. Manish Pandey has played perfect second fiddle to the opener as the score has moved to 90/2 after 11 overs. The Indians will now need to finish well here.

19:53(IST)

9 runs from the Jeevan Mendis over here as the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey have looked in complete control of the situation here. Even though the Indians lost two quick wickets in Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, the two have maintained a good run-rate as they have mixed the boundaries with the singles. The score reads 80/2

19:46(IST)

BACK to BACK sixes here for Shikhar Dhawan as he pulls Nuwan Pradeep to the fine-leg boundary. While the first one was a thick edge, the second one looked more of a top-edge, but the ball once again lands way over the boundary ropes. Dhawan has moved into the 40s and has looked like someone who wants to attack every ball here.

19:41(IST)

DRS wasted by the Lankans. Chandimal went for the DRS as soon as the ball hit Dhawan's pad as he missed the sweep. But the umpire seemed confident that the ball had pitched outside leg and the third umpire confirmed just that and then Manish Pandey sweeps the next one from Mendis straight into the mid-wicket stands. That was a huge one as the score reads 56/2

19:37(IST)

8 runs from the Perera over here as Manish Pandey plays a brilliant half pull-half flick to send the ball to the long leg boundary. Dhawan and Manish Pandey looking really good in the middle here as the score reads 48/2 after 7 overs. India’s score of 40/2 is the joint 5th worst score in powerplays against Sri Lanka in T20Is since 2013.

19:32(IST)

5 runs from the Dananjaya over here as both Dhawan and Manish Pandey look to deal in singles and not take any undue risk. That is the end of the powerplay and the score reads a balanced 40/2 after 6 overs with Dhawan on 27 and Pandey on 7. The Indians have managed to keep up the scoring rate despite losing the wickets at the top.

19:28(IST)

17 runs from the over of Pradeep here as Dhawan first gets stuck into the pacer before Manish Pandey finishes the over with another boundary. That was almost like a golf swing from the Karnataka batsman as he went clean and over the top. The Indian score reads 35/2 after 5 overs as the Indians are crawling back into the game here.

19:22(IST)

Dananjaya into the attack and he gives away 8 runs from the over. That was a good one for the Indians after a couple of tight overs at the top for the Indian team. The team needs to build a couple of quality partnerships here as these two are the more experienced batsmen in this young-look Indian team. The score reads 18/2 after 4 overs

19:18(IST)

1 run from Chameera's second over as the Indians are now looking to rebuild after losing the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina in the first two overs of the opening game of the tri-series. The Indians will now wish to play it safe and wait till the death overs to come back and start another onslaught. The score reads 10/2 after 3 overs.

19:13(IST)

WICKET! Another one goes as Raina fails to middle a full toss and the middle-stump is disturbed here. That was a good ball from Pradeep as Raina looked to be waiting for the short-pitched ball. India's score reads 9/2 after 2 overs and that is just the start that the Lankans would have wanted in the first game of the tri-series.

19:07(IST)

WICKET! What a start here for the Lankans as Rohit Sharma goes for a duck. Chameera gets the wicket as Jeevan Mendis picks a brilliant catch running back at mid-off. The fielding looks really good here and that was nothing short of brilliant for the Lankans. While Dushmantha Chameera opens the bowling for the first time in his 17th match in T20Is, he takes the wicket of Rohit Sharma for the 4th time in T20Is.

18:55(IST)

Ravi Shastri: "It's been a good run for us, but this is a new series and a lot of players have been rested. They deserved the rest, because they have been on the road for 4-5 months. It's a great opportunity to try out the youngsters. We have nothing to lose. We can try different combinations."

18:43(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

18:38(IST)

At the TOSS, Dinesh Chandimal: "We are bowling first. Looks a good pitch. We need to restrict them and get the total in the second half. We are playing seven batters and four bowlers."
Rohit Sharma: "Not worried about losing the toss. Looks a good pitch, we need to come out and play good cricket for 40 overs. I want to start the series on a fresh note. It's a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their skills. They have done well in the domestic tournaments."

18:36(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Dinesh Chandimal has won the toss and decides to bowl first. Says that this will be a good wicket and will stay true. India skipper Rohit Sharma too feels that this wicket will remain true for 40 overs. Rohit doesn't want to make much of the favourite tag here. Vijay Shankar will make his debut as he has been handed the cap by Ravi Shastri. India have won the toss on just 2 previous instances in 8 matches in Sri Lanka in T20Is. India have won all the 3 previous matches while chasing in Colombo.

18:27(IST)

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been handed the cap by chief coach Ravi Shastri. It will be interesting to see if the Delhi Daredevils-buy in this year’s IPL auction can actually prove to be of Hardik Pandya’s caliber. Shankar says he knows he has been picked as a second option to Pandya with skipper Virat Kohli stating that the team management wants to groom the 27-year-old as back-up for the Baroda cricketer. But the middle-order batsman, who can also bowl medium-pace, is not willing to attach much importance to that. "I don't give much importance to that (laughs). Pressure is something that is going to be there all the time when you step on to the ground. You have to be calm and play the same way you play everywhere," Shankar said.

18:16(IST)

Bangladesh have named West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh as interim coach for the tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka. Walsh has been Bangladesh's fast bowling coach since early 2016 but had never been called on to take charge of the entire squad. Bangladesh have been without a head coach since October when Chandika Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan batsman, quit after three years at the helm to join his struggling home team. Former skipper Khaled Mahmud filled the void as team director recently, when Bangladesh lost a Test and Twenty20 home series against Sri Lanka. "Walsh has vast experience and everyone respects him as well," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters. Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza turned down requests from the board to emerge from Twenty20 retirement to feature in the tournament.

17:56(IST)

With some key players, including captain Virat Kohli, given a break, young Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda is optimistic of making his international debut in the upcoming T20 tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. Hooda was first picked in the Indian squad for the three-match bilateral T20 series versus Sri Lanka held last December at home, but did not get a game. The 22-year-old Rohtak-born player has been chosen again in the T20 squad, to be led by Rohit Sharma, and this time he hopes to get a game. With senior pros like Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni rested for the series, chances of youngsters like Hooda being given a chance in the tri-series, which kicks off from March 6 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, have brightened. "This is an important series. I did not get a chance (to play) in the first series (in which I was selected), I hope that I will now get a chance and I am prepared for it. I will give my 110 per cent," Hooda said. Hooda, a right-handed batsman and right-arm off break bowler, has so far played 31 first class games for Baroda in which he has amassed 2208 runs. He has also taken seven wickets. The player said he had discussed a few things about the game with former skipper Dhoni when he shared the Indian team's dressing room and was applying what the ex-skipper told him. "Yes that (being in the Indian dressing room) obviously helped. There are big players in the team, who have done so much for the nation. Speaking to them, you learn a lot," he said. "I asked M S (Dhoni), that being (batting) at number five, what should be my thinking and we discussed it and he told me (about it) and I am applying it," he added. Hooda has been to the island nation two times earlier and he said conditions there are similar to other Asian countries. Hooda, who played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, said his experiences from the Indian Premier League will also help him in the T20 tri-series which concludes on March 18.

17:36(IST)

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar says he is under no pressure to fill in the shoes of Hardik Pandya who has been rested for the tour. Shankar says he knows he has been picked as a second option to Pandya with skipper Virat Kohli stating that the team management wants to groom the 27-year-old as back-up for the Baroda cricketer. But the middle-order batsman, who can also bowl medium-pace, is not willing to attach much importance to that. "I don't give much importance to that (laughs). Pressure is something that is going to be there all the time when you step on to the ground. You have to be calm and play the same way you play everywhere," Shankar said. Snapped up by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, Shankar feels every cricketer in the Indian team is special in his own way and he still has a lot to learn from each one of them, which is his primary target. "Every cricketer has something special to give. As cricketers we look up to everyone. We can learn from everyone and it's not about comparing," Shankar said. Shankar fared reasonably well in the domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali, and the 50-over competition, Vijay Hazare, showcasing his hitting prowess with quite a few crucial cameos laced with sixes. "I always see domestic (cricket) as a very important stage because whenever I do well I get that confidence of getting to the next level from there. So it is very important for me to do well in the domestic matches," Shankar opined on his performances. Shankar said he has been training with his coach S. Balaji on specific drills over the past few months, and the focus is on power-hitting. I have practised with my coach and we worked on a few things. I am working on that. I don't think I need to do something really different. It is important for me to keep doing whatever I am doing," Shankar said. With the World Cup in a year's time, Shankar said he is not thinking too far ahead at the moment. "I don't think much about all those. I take this as an opportunity for me to experience how it is at that level. It is more about that and not about putting myself under pressure. I am not thinking about the World Cup or anything else. It is more important for me to learn things on the field from the seniors," Shankar quipped. Asked about the mental make-up before heading into the series, Shankar signed off by stating he has always been an avid thinker of the game and that should hold him in good stead. "For me the mental aspect is, I always think a lot about the game. I watch the game with good intent and to learn something from each and every game. I feel that will help me to adapt to different conditions which is very important," he said. "Mentally, I should be ready to take up the challenge. All the fitness and everything is for that. When you're strong you are able to combat tough situations." Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Sri Lanka on March 6 in Colombo. Bangladesh is the other participating team.

17:23(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat: “I will definitely think that this is a build up for the big tournaments coming up, not just the World T20, but the limited-overs World Cup as well. As I said, it is about pushing for place in the team, being able to execute skills in the middle now that I have the confidence of the (team) management and the skipper. It will be an advantage, for sure, having known their strengths and how they play in situations. Those were T20s and we are again playing T20s. So that will be an advantage for us to plan things for their batsman in the middle and a couple of new guys are coming in and we will be looking to plan for them too. It (the tri-series) is a very good opportunity for me, having played a couple of series now with the Indian team. I am settling down in the team well and I have got the confidence to execute my skills out there at the international level, which I badly needed when I was making this comeback. It (South Africa tour) was a good learning experience. The wickets were different and the boundaries were in fact, a bit smaller than what we are used to playing here in India. Experience wise it was good for me to bowl on those wickets and to those batsmen in their own backyard and the pressure was high of playing South Africa in South Africa."

17:15(IST)

India's rising talent will be put to test in the upcoming tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka, in the absence of some of the established stars. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian team will look to get their team combination right in the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Here are the 10 reasons to watch the 1st T20I: 99*: Highest individual score at his venue by Luke Wright against AFG in 2012. 4/12: Best bowling figures at this venue by Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs ENG in 2012 & Ajantha Mendis against WI in 2012. 173: Highest target chased at Colombo by PAK vs SL in 2015. 1: This is the 1st time these three nations (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) are involved in a tri-nation series in T20Is. 7/7: India have won each of the last 7 T20Is between these two countries. 42: KL Rahul needs 42 more runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is. He will be the 8th Indian batsman to achieve this feat. 104: Runs needed by Suresh Raina to complete 1500 runs in T20Is. He will become only the 3rd Indian batsman to achieve this feat. The two other Indian batsmen being Virat Kohli (1983 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1679 runs). 71.43%: India’s win rate against Sri Lanka in T20Is. 2: Sri Lanka have won just 2 matches out of their 14 at this venue. 70%: India’s win rate in Asia in completed matches. They have played 50 matches (35 wins & 15 losses).

17:02(IST)

Chandika Hathurusingha on Monday termed India favourites in the triangular T20 series, despite entering the tournament with a second-string side that does not have the likes of Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India outplayed the Sri Lankans in bilateral rubbers in recent times. "If you go by the rankings, India is the top team in the tournament, so they always start ahead of the other teams," Hathurusingha said on the eve of the tournament. He added, "Whoever plays for India, it is still a very strong team. We have to start well because we haven't been doing well at home. With Bangladesh, because of the last series, we probably have a little edge over them mentally." India and hosts Sri Lanka kick off the tournament. Although Sri Lanka have recently showed improvement in Bangladesh, their record against India is woeful. India have won the seven most-recent T20s between these sides, and are ranked third in the world, while Sri Lanka are eighth. Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been rested from the Nidahas Trophy. Rohit Sharma was named stand-in captain of India's 15-man squad, with Shikhar Dhawan his deputy. India also rested several other limited-overs regulars in fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

16:52(IST)

Mahela Jayawardene: “Given home advantage, growing confidence under coach Chandika Hathuruasingha, and the fact that India are not at full-strength, I think Sri Lanka can be fairly labelled as the favourites. But I would definitely not write off India who are blessed with strength in depth these days. It’s been an encouraging start to the year for this young Sri Lanka team under the stewardship of new coach Chandika Hathurasingha. We definitely had a year to forget in 2017 but there were some positive signs during the recent tour to Bangladesh, where the team completed an unexpected clean-sweep. This upturn in form and confidence makes the upcoming Nidahas Trophy very interesting indeed. It should be very competitive despite India resting some of their core players. The Indian young guns will be desperate to make an impression and Bangladesh will be striving to bounce back after their disappointing Sri Lanka tour. Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and Dushmantha Chameera are all inexperienced in this format. It’s going to be a real test of their skills and I am looking forward to seeing how they perform at critical high-pressure moments when it is very tough for the fast bowlers. The absence of Lasith [Malinga], in particular, places extra pressure on the fast bowlers. It will be interesting to see what combination India go with today given the absence of most of their T20 stalwarts. The selectors will be excited about an opportunity to see some youngsters perform. Given a tough touring schedule and the IPL fast approaching, the decision to manage the workloads of some of their biggest stars is certainly understandable. I would expect Sri Lanka to have requested good batting pitches, but with the current heat in Colombo, plus the fact that all matches are to be played at the Premadasa International Stadium, I think we will see the batsmen being challenged a little more than would be the case on typical sub-continental pitches. It should be a good balance between bat and ball.”

16:44(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as India's key bowler over the years in the limited overs format and now stats prove why he is among India's biggest match winner in the shortest format. Chahal comes into this tour with 17 wickets to his name in the recently concluded South African tour. He picked up 16 wickets in the 6 ODIs and 1 in 2 T20Is against the Proteas and would like to extend his purple patch in the upcoming series. With India now playing Sri Lanka next, Chahal will further look to improve his statistics as he has always performed well against the island nation, picking 11 wickets in 3 T20I matches. Although his economy rate is on the higher side (9.83 RPO) against SL, he averages 10.72 in 3 matches against them. Chahal is also among the top 5 wicket taking spinners against the Lankans and has 2 four-wicket hauls to his name. No other spinner has more 4-fors against SL than Chahal. Only 9 players have taken 10 or more wickets against SL in T20Is and out of those 9 players, 5 of them are spinners. Out of the 5 highest wicket taking spinners, 4 of them are wrist spinners including Chahal with the only exception being R Ashwin. He also has the best Strike rate against SL among the spinners to have taken more than 10 wickets. Amazingly, he has taken 11 Lankan wickets in 12 overs he’s bowled to them. Yuzvendra Chahal has also taken the most number of wickets since Jan 2017 in T20Is with 24 wickets to his name in 13 matches.

16:33(IST)

Rohit Sharma is among the top 5 run scoring openers in T20Is since 1st Jan 2017 but his record against Sri Lanka leaves a lot to be desired. He has scored 315 runs in 12 matches and is the 4th highest run scoring opener in T20Is in this period. He has a strike rate of 172.13 and has the best balls per boundary rate among the other top 5 openers (3.52 balls per boundary). But in Sri Lanka, he has a very mediocre strike rate of 115.85 which is his lowest in any country in the sub-continent. He has also opened the batting just once in Sri Lanka in 6 innings. This came during India’s tour of SL in 2017: Prior to that, he batted at 4, 5, 6 & 7 between 2009 and 2012 in SL. Interestingly, all his innings (where he has batted) have been at the R. Premadasa Stadium, where all the matches for the Nidahas Trophy are scheduled. Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 146.31 in 11 innings against Sri Lanka which is his best strike rate is against any opponent. He has a strike rate of 126.46 at venues away from home as compared to his strike rate of 141.72 at home venues. He has scored most of his runs at deliveries pitching at good length outside the off stump. But he has struggled to score his 149 runs in this area as he has a strike rate of 99.33 in 150 deliveries faced. This is also one of his weak zones as he has been dismissed 5 times. He has his best strike rate of 268.75 off full length deliveries wide outside off stump. He has scored 43 runs in 16 balls. Deliveries pitching at good length that are just outside off are another of the weak zones for Sharma as he has been dismissed at this line and length on 4 instances. Furthermore, his strike rate is a paltry 102.84.

16:18(IST)

The BCCI has said the Tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka, also involving the Indian cricket team, will continue despite the country plunging into a state of emergency following communal violence. The BCCI has confirmed that the "situation is perfectly normal in Colombo" where the tournament is taking place, hours before India were to take on the hosts in the opening fixture of Nidahas Trophy at Premadasa Stadium. "There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," Indian team's media cell issued an official press note from Colombo. Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean Island's central district of Kandy. BCCI's acting president CK Khanna said: "The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament." The government’s decision to declare emergency came after a Buddhist man was killed and a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop. In Sri Lanka, out of its 21 million population, Buddhists Sinhalese make up for nearly 75 percent, 13 percent of the population are Hindus while Muslim community make up for around 10 percent.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. (AP Image)

LATEST UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan has looked in excellent touch here as he is hitting sixes and Rishabh Pant is playing perfect second fiddle here. Dinesh Chandimal had won the toss and decided to bowl first and Rohit Sharma feels that the wicket will play true right through the game.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India's rising talent will be put to the test in this week's tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka in the absence of some established stars. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Selectors opted to rest the star pair for the short-format series and instead experiment with fresh faces. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and rookie paceman Mohammed Siraj, 23, are being given the opportunity to gain international experience. Pant, 20, recently smashed the second-fastest T20 century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh -- just two balls short of Chris Gayle's all-time quickest 100 off 30 balls in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). And 26-year-old left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who has already taken seven wickets in six T20 international appearances, made headlines when he was bought for $1.8 million by the Rajasthan Royals in January -- the highest price paid for an Indian player. India enjoyed one-day international and T20 series wins over South Africa earlier this month, but face a resurgent Sri Lanka in their opener on Tuesday. "India has decided to rest their star players after the arduous South Africa tour and this gives an opportunity to some young players to show their mettle... and that they are ready for international cricket," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the Times of India. Sri Lanka will face a home crowd buoyed by their recent tour of Bangladesh where they thrashed the hosts in all three formats. The sweep ended a Sri Lanka slump which saw them win just 14 of 57 matches in 2017. The upswing has been credited to new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was appointed in December. Hathurusingha coached Bangladesh through their most successful period in his three years in charge before returning home to lead a beleaguered Sri Lanka to victory against his old charges. "We can definitely go and compete with bigger teams, but in cricket you can't guarantee results," Hathurusingha told espncricinfo.com. "What we can aspire to... is to try and get better every time we train, every time we play, and try to do our best," the 49-year-old former all-rounder said. Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka in the absence of Angelo Mathews who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Bangladesh. The Tigers will be looking to interim coach and former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh for some inspiration after dropping to 10th in the T20 rankings. "If we can get consistent, we will be happy. It is going to be the biggest challenge and it is something that I will be stressing on a lot," said 55-year-old Walsh. The T20 tri-series, timed to commemorate Sri Lanka's 70 years since independence, begins on Tuesday and runs until March 18 in Colombo.
SQUADS: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
