Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan, Gill Off to Decent Start, Windies Search for Early Wickets

However if Dhawan wants two play two left-arm spinners, then Yuzvendra Chahal could be asked to rest but that will be at the cost of sacrificing variety in bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh had a groin issue during the England ODIs but since he is a left arm seam bowler, he could be tried out in place of Avesh Khan, who was a tad expensive in the second ODI. He leaked 54 runs in his six wicket-less overs.

Avesh and Prasidh Krishna have a similar type of hit the deck bowling style, getting deliveries to rear up from back of length or good length.