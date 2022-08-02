Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Kyle Mayers Fifty Guides Windies

Live now
Live Score IND vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: West Indies clinched a five-wicket victory against India in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. It was team India’s first defeat on the ongoing tour of West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s men will now be eager to win the third T20I to claim a vital lead in the five-match series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at Warner Park in St Kitts. Read More
WICKET! For the experienced Bhuvi. Pooran looking to pull that one, edges it straight to the Keeper. Full marks to Pant for taking that catch. Dangerman departs but another dangerman comes in–Rovman Powell. WI 107/2(14.4)
SIX! Oh my god. That was a slap, literally a slap from Pooran. Slightly short ball from Bhuvi and Pooran just slapped it for SIX and then tries the same shot for a single and that would be HUNDRED for Windies and FIFTY run between these two. WI 107/1(14.2)
FOUR AND FOUR! That’s very attacking from Kyle Mayers. The first shot was through the covers and the next one, he just cuts away for a boundary. And now it seems, that Windies are taking the bulls by its horns. But the bowler comes back with a dot ball. 15 runs off this over…ooh expensive. WI 99/1(14)
Avesh Khan into the attack and bowls full toss to Mayers. It was a sureshot SIX had he connected, lucky that Avesh escaped. Meanwhile he couldn’t escape Nicholas Pooran who has just launched him for FOUR. WI 90/1(13.2)
Two dot balls from Ashwin is followed by a monster SIX. The spinner had dragged the ball short and the batter pulls it for a maximum. And that would be FIFTY for Kyle Mayers. WI 83/1(12.3)
FOUR! A freakish boundary here from Mayers. Pandya had bowled an excellent over only to give away this one boundary. As said above quite a freakish delivery. The ball went with a peculiar angle and gone for FOUR. WI 77/1(12)
It gets difficult to score runs in the middle overs in Windies. Especially, here in Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. This is the same thing had happened to India yesterday. Great powerplay was followed by an ordinary middle overs. Same thing happening to Windies. Meanwhile Pandya is back for his third and bowls two dot balls, in-fact, add one more. That would be three dot balls. WI 71/1(11.3)
In the air and dropped by the first slip. That was Pooran and that could have been Ash’s first wicket. But that was not to be as the batter now improvises and plays the reverse sweep…gone for FOUR. WI 70/1(10.4)
And another bouncer, moreover, it’s a dot ball from the bowler. And then bowls full length on to the batters’ pads. Another excellent over from India as they have pulled things back here after a brisk start from the hosts. WI 65/1(10)
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack and bowls two dot balls, one against Kyle Mayers who is completely taken aback by the bouncer. And again, Mayers gets foxed and Pandya stands there and laughs at the batter. As if to say, ‘I am the boss here, maan.’ WI 64/1(9.4)
And now Ashwin into the attack and bowls two great deliveries. First one goes for a single and then comes the dot balls. In-fact, two dot balls here from the spinner. So, three dot balls from Ash who had bowled a poor opening over. Then comes a single and then again dot. Great over. WI 63/1(9)
Pandya back into the attack and gets India the BREAKTHROUGH! Yes, that would be Brandon King. Pulls his length back and the batter chopped that on. Furniture disturbed. He departs for 20. India have drawn first blood. WI 57/1(7.2)
And another FOUR. This time it is Brandon King. Short ball from Ash and the batter rocks back and cuts that away for FOUR through the off side. Then takes a single. Nice cricket from Windies. WI 56/0(7)
Off spin from Ash and he gets a royal welcome. Gets punished with a superb boundary. That was in the slot and Mayers will not need an invitation for that sort of delivery. Gone for FOUR! And that would FIFTY for Windies. WI 50/0(6.2)
FOUR! Straight down the ground from Brandon King; that was a sublime shot. Singh was looking for that yorker and he missed the line. It became a full toss and the batter just drove it straight. And a single to end the over and that would be the end of the powerplay as well. WI 45/0(6)
Arshdeep Singh is into the attack and he has taken up from he had left off yesterday. He is creating an angle, coming round the wicket and cramping the batters for room, Just a single in last two balls. WI 41/0(5.3)
Oh, my god. What a shot from Mayers. Short ball again from Pandya and pulled again. But hit it with such a brute force. Struck it so cleanly. He moves to 29 off 16 and then comes a well directed bouncer from Pandya. Great comeback. Nice contest this. WI 39/0(4.3)
NOT OUT! That was never close, no idea how Pant heard the ‘edge.’ Nonetheless, Pandya gets the fourth over, as usual. He wants to bowl in the powerplay. Strong off side field. And bowls a length ball and concedes a single. WI 33/0(4.1)
FOUR! Clever shot, Mayers didn’t try to hit that too hard. Just a deft touch and some pedestrian fielding at short third man didn’t help matters either. And huge appeal for a catch here, Pant is desperate and rushes to skipper Rohit and he takes the DRS. Well, let’s see. Could be a big wicket. WI 32/0(3.5)
Short again, pulled again from Mayers. But that will be cut off by the fielder. It seems Indian bowlers are trying to use the bounce that was on offer yesterday. Nonetheless, it doesn’t matter as Mayers finds boundary. Makes room and drives through the off side. WI 28/0(3.2)
The visitors kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a comfortable 68-run victory in the opening game.
Though, in the second game, India showcased poor show with the bat.. They were bundled out for a mere total of 138 in the second T20I. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy scalped six wickets in the match to register his side’s best bowling figures in T20Is. All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as India’s highest scorer with 31 runs.
West Indies, during the run chase, reached the target with four balls to spare. Opening batter Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 52-ball 68.
Ahead of today’s third T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:
What date third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?
The third T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 2, Tuesday.
Where will the third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) be played?
The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.
What time will the third T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The third T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?
India vs West Indies third T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?
India vs West Indies’ third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XIs:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
